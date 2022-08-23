An annual report released this week shows that Liberty University’s NCAA Division I Athletics program continues to grow in stature and success on a national scale. “Liberty teams captured eight conference championships, our third-straight bowl victory, and led all Division I programs in the Commonwealth of Virginia in winning percentage while student-athletes earned a 3.27 cumulative GPA,” said Director of Athletics Ian McCaw. “We enjoyed a prosperous year in 2021-22, and I am grateful to our student-athletes, staff, coaches, and senior administration for the overwhelming support that we received. Liberty Athletics is the fastest rising program in the nation, and we are poised for another outstanding year across the board in 2022-23.”

LYNCHBURG, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO