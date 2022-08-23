ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynchburg, VA

Liberty News

Newcomers Supek, Myer add speed, depth to men’s lacrosse team’s midfield ranks

Freshmen midfielders Shane Supek from Mooresville, N.C., and Max Myer from Salisbury, Md., were both late-summer additions to Liberty University’s men’s lacrosse team’s 2022-23 recruiting class, after participating in the Aug. 20 recruiting showcase that attracted 16 prospective players to the Liberty Lacrosse Fields. “Both were last-minute...
LYNCHBURG, VA
Liberty News

VCU Rallies for 3-1 Victory Over Liberty

VCU bounced back from a set-one loss, winning the next three sets to earn a 3-1 (16-25, 25-10, 25-23, 25-19) victory over the visiting Liberty Lady Flames, Friday at the Siegel Center. The Rams posted a 1-1 record today, the first day of the 2022 season. Likewise, the Lady Flames...
LYNCHBURG, VA
Liberty News

Liberty Athletics becomes fastest rising program in the nation

An annual report released this week shows that Liberty University’s NCAA Division I Athletics program continues to grow in stature and success on a national scale. “Liberty teams captured eight conference championships, our third-straight bowl victory, and led all Division I programs in the Commonwealth of Virginia in winning percentage while student-athletes earned a 3.27 cumulative GPA,” said Director of Athletics Ian McCaw. “We enjoyed a prosperous year in 2021-22, and I am grateful to our student-athletes, staff, coaches, and senior administration for the overwhelming support that we received. Liberty Athletics is the fastest rising program in the nation, and we are poised for another outstanding year across the board in 2022-23.”
LYNCHBURG, VA
Liberty News

No. 6 Liberty to Open Season at Hoosier Invitational

Live Video: Liberty at Indiana (Big Ten Plus) The No. 6-ranked Liberty field hockey team will open its 2022 season at the Hoosier Invitational, hosted by Indiana Saturday and Sunday. No. 6 Liberty (20-3, 7-0 BIG EAST in 2021) and Kent State (12-6, 6-1 MAC in 2021) will get the...
LYNCHBURG, VA
Liberty News

Men’s Soccer Open Season By Hosting Radford; Visiting No. 20 Maryland

Liberty will start its fourth season under Kelly Findley when it hosts Radford, Thursday evening at Osborne Stadium. Liberty and Radford will be meeting for the 54th time on Thursday. The Flames have played the Highlanders the most of any team in program. history, as the two teams were both...
RADFORD, VA
Liberty News

Arkansas Trip Highlights 2022-23 Liberty Swimming & Diving Schedule

The Liberty swimming & diving team, under the direction of 13th-year Head Coach Jake Shellenberger, will compete at SEC school Arkansas for the first time in program history, highlighting the 2022-23 schedule. The Lady Flames have earned four straight CCSA championships, and will head to Knoxville for the 2023 CCSA...
LYNCHBURG, VA
Liberty News

Doan, Lady Flames Tabbed as ASUN XC Preseason Favorites

Liberty All-American Calli Doan was voted the ASUN Women’s Preseason Runner of the Year for the 2022 season by the conference’s head coaches. The Lady Flames were picked to win their third straight ASUN team title, while the men’s squad was tabbed for a third-place finish. The...
LYNCHBURG, VA
Liberty News

Liberty Drops Road Contest at UNCG

Liberty women’s soccer dropped its first contest of the season on Thursday, falling on the road, 1-0, to UNCG. Liberty outshot the Spartans 16-9 throughout the game but was unable to convert a goal as Liberty drops to 1-1-1 on the season. Scoring Summary. 53’ – UNCG – Maddy...
LYNCHBURG, VA
Liberty News

Liberty Rolls to 3-0 Win in Season Opener

The Liberty Flames opened their 2022 campaign with a 3-0 victory over the Radford Highlanders, Thursday evening at Osborne Stadium. The Flames got on the scoreboard for the first time in 2022 on a penalty kick by midfielder Marko Mitrevski late in the first half and then netted two more in the second half in the victory. Forward Luke Eberle and freshman Bryce Swinehart each scored in the second half for the Flames.
LYNCHBURG, VA
Liberty News

Brewer Named to Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award Watch List

Just days after being named Liberty’s starting quarterback entering the 2022 season, Charlie Brewer has started to garner national attention. The former Baylor and Utah starting quarterback has been named to the 2022 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award watch list. The Golden Arm Award annually recognizes the top senior...
LYNCHBURG, VA
Liberty News

Liberty Football Show with Head Coach Hugh Freeze Returns Monday

The Liberty Football Show with Head Coach Hugh Freeze, a weekly audio show spotlighting Liberty’s football program, returns to the airways on Monday, August 29, and is presented by Freedom First Credit Union. The weekly show will be recorded each Monday during the Flames’ 2022 football season and will...
LYNCHBURG, VA
Liberty News

School of Divinity expands degree offerings to meet unique ministry needs

This fall, Liberty University’s John W. Rawlings School of Divinity will be offering eight new and upgraded degree programs at the undergraduate, graduate, and postgraduate levels, displaying the school’s mission to be strategically innovative with its methods of sharing the unchanging message of the Gospel. The school currently...
LYNCHBURG, VA

