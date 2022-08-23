Read full article on original website
3 things to know this morning – August 25, 2022￼
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Thursday. 1. The C.E.R.T. program is looking for volunteers to join their team. They offer free courses to train people on what they can do to help during emergency situations. Classes will be held every Wednesday in Madison County starting September 7th, and every Thursday in Bonneville County starting September 8th.
Pocatello police install new evidence storage
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – The Pocatello Police Department has found a solution to its growing evidence problem. The old evidence rooms were overflowing with everything from tiny slides to things as big as car engines. The cost of a new building was not in the budget, so the department...
Free disaster and emergency preparedness courses offered again
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Community Emergency Response Team is looking for volunteers who are eager to learn how to help in a crisis. Madison and Bonneville Counties are hosting free C.E.R.T. training classes and volunteers from all surrounding counties are invited to join. Courses will be offered...
Hot storm chance afternoon 93°- Pocatello
Wheels of lows and high pressure keep the hot southwest winds and moisture driving for the afternoon. 15-20+, gustier around storms from I-15 communities to Wyoming state line again today, including southeastern Idaho and Bear lake region. Highs low 90’s with 92 in Idaho Falls and Rexburg. Jackson in the mid 80’s with storms riding later and into Thursday. Sunny and bright to start with some smoky hazy and still unhealthy in Salmon with highs in the 90’s. Lows in the 60 degree range tonight and a cool down kicks in for the weekend and a return to average seasonal temperatures around 84.
More D91 schools earn HRS Level 1 certifications
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho Falls School District 91 announced a total of seven schools have now earned Level 1 certification in Marzano’s High Reliability Schools framework. One of those schools also has earned Level 2 and Level 3 certifications. “I am so pleased and very proud...
Half-price dog and puppy adoptions at Pocatello Animal Shelter August 27
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIF) – Add a new dog or puppy to your family by giving him or her a fur-ever home thanks to Friends of the Pocatello Animal Shelter (Friends). Starting Saturday, August 27 through Saturday, September 3, Friends will cover 50% of the adoption cost from the City of Pocatello’s animal shelter. Additional discount programs are also available, and Pocatello Animal Services staff will help potential pet parents find the right discount option for them.
Reservoir levels continue to remain low
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Most reservoir levels are still way low below average and are expected to drop more heading into September. Reservoirs levels overall are at 28%. Most concerns over the reservoir levels are around the American Falls Reservoir. It is currently at 11% capacity. Water is projected to drop all the way until the end of September. So, the American Falls Reservoir is predicted to go down below 10%.
Madison School District taking steps to prevent bullying within schools
REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) – It may only be the second day of school for students in the Madison School District, but that isn’t stopping members of law enforcement, school district and the Madison High School Hope Squad from working together to make an inclusive culture that everyone in the district can feel welcome when entering their school building.
PCSD 25 welcomes learners back to school
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25 will welcome back students for their first day of school on Tuesday. Here are a few items that our learners, parents, guests and community can be on the lookout for Tuesday and throughout the 2022-2023 school year:. Take Extra Precautions: We...
New undergraduate certificate in forensic sciences begins this fall at ISU
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Since eighth grade, Kailey Pease has known that she wanted to help figure out the puzzle of people’s lives through forensic work. Kailey, a sophomore at Idaho State University studying anthropology, is the first student to officially sign up for the new undergraduate certificate in forensic science.
Madison Jr. High welcomes students back to school, hopes to help ease transition into new year
REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) – The first bell of the school year has rung reminding students at Madison Jr. High in Rexburg summer break has ended and the school year has begun. The school has welcomed 1,300 students into its doors making the school one of the largest middle schools in the Gem State. Of the 1,300 students, 100 of them were new students in the district and or area itself with a bunch more brand new seventh graders.
State Board of Education members support Governor’s education proposals
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho State Board of Education opened its regular Board meeting Wednesday by expressing full support for Governor Brad Little’s education proposals that will be taken up next week during a special legislative session. “I think this is potentially the biggest thing that...
Eastern highlands 90° w/isolated storm chance
More moisture will slam us tomorrow with a better chance of storms for the valley tomorrow. Highs for Rexburg around 86-88 and winds pick up later from sw 10-15+. Gustier around storms. More storm chances tomorrow. Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather. The post Eastern highlands 90° w/isolated storm chance appeared...
Bright Future in Energy Scholarship Competition winners announced
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — Idaho National Laboratory, on behalf of corporate funding provided by Battelle Energy Alliance, announced the winners of its Bright Future in Energy Scholarship Competition. The competition recognizes and awards 11th- and 12th-grade students who are interested in pursuing a college or university education focused...
