KATV
LRPD investigating 2 shootings on Fourche Dam; both reportedly connected
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Little Rock Police were on the scene of an area near the Port Authority exit investigating two shooting incidents at the same location Thursday morning. Just after 10 a.m., officials received a call about two shootings at Fourche Dam Pike and Heather Lane that were determined by authorities to be connected.
Little Rock police investigating shooting on Kanis Road
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Police in Little Rock are investigating a shooting that happened Monday evening. According to the Little Rock Police Department, the incident happened on Kanis Road between 12th Street and John Barrow. Police said that two people were shot and their injuries are non-life-threatening. LRPD officials are asking the public to avoid […]
Arkansas deputy in violent arrest video faces more accusations
An Arkansas deputy under investigation for a violent caught-on-camera arrest is facing more accusations of excessive force. KNWA's Alex Angle reports.Aug. 25, 2022.
LRPD: 2 injured in two shootings in Fourche Dam neighborhood
Little Rock police are investigating after they say two shootings in the Fourche Dam area left two people injured Thursday morning.
Two injured following shooting in Little Rock, investigation underway
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock police are now investigating two shooting that authorities have determined to be "connected" to one another. According to reports, the incidents happened at Fourche Dam and Heather Lane respectively, with the shooting happening after three people got into an altercation. Police said that...
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Arkansas County Prosecuting Attorney gives update on fatal Stuttgart shootings
The Stuttgart community has mourned the deaths of many young residents who have lost their lives to gun violence in the past few years. Arkansas County Prosecuting Attorney Tim Blair provided an update Friday regarding some of the fatal shootings in Stuttgart. Zack Geans (February 13, 2019) Zack Geans, 20,...
LRPD arrest man wanted in connection to River Market shots-fired case
Little Rock police have arrested a man wanted in connection with a shots-fired incident in the River Market Friday afternoon.
Attorneys of man at center of viral Arkansas arrest to hold news conference
Attorneys for the man at the center of a viral Crawford County arrest are holding a press conference Tuesday afternoon, one day after their client left jail.
New video shows interaction that led to viral Arkansas arrest where suspect was struck 21 times
Millions have seen the cell phone video of a man being punched and kneed 21 times during an arrest in Arkansas, and now surveillance footage shows what led up to the violent incident.
KATV
Arkansas man resentenced to life in prison for 1986 murder of 4-year-old
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A jury on Thursday resentenced a 51-year-old Arkansas man to life in prison after his 1986 conviction of killing a 4-year-old girl, our content partner 40/29 News reported. Christopher Segerstrom must spend the rest of his life in prison without the possibility of parole for...
swark.today
Chris Jones Statement on Recent Police Arrest Incident in Crawford County
LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS — Chris Jones, the Democratic nominee for governor or Arkansas, issues the statement in regards to the recent police arrest incident in Crawford County, Arkansas. Jones supports law enforcement as a vital part of safe and healthy communities, while also calling for reform of the criminal justice system and an end to police brutality.
Little Rock police release additional information on West 11th St shooting
Police in Little Rock are investigating after reports of shots fired Thursday night left one injured and a vehicle damaged.
Pine Bluff police: Man found dead outside home in nightly shooting
Pine Bluff police are investigating a shooting after they say a man was found dead outside a home Wednesday night.
New warehouse operation to provide 200 jobs for Little Rock
200 new jobs coming to Little Rock
Victim identified in deadly Texas plane crash as Arkansas man
The victim of a fatal plane crash in Texas over the weekend has been identified by authorities as an Arkansas man.
Little Rock police make two arrests in Boulevard Ave shooting
Officials with the Little Rock Police Department have arrested two teenagers in connection with a deadly shooting in July.
KATV
LRPD searching for missing Little Rock woman
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Little Rock police are requesting the public's assistance in locating a missing woman. 26-year-old Amberly Lemus was last seen in the Little Rock area. She stands 5 feet, 3 inches tall, and weighs around 140 pounds with short black hair and brown eyes. If you...
Kait 8
U.S. Postal Service holds job fair in Northeast Arkansas
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The United States Postal Service held a job fair Wednesday in Jonesboro at their main location off of Race Street. USPS is hiring for several positions across Northeast Arkansas, and wanted to give job seekers the opportunity to discuss careers and ask questions in person. However, for those not able to make it, it is not too late.
Man dies after Garland County arrest, ‘had taken numerous narcotics’
A man died at the hospital shortly after being received at the Garland County Detention Center Tuesday.
ASP: Man dies after jumping out of ambulance into traffic in Lonoke County
One man is dead after state officials say he jumped out of an ambulance and ran into traffic on an interstate in Lonoke County.
