Little Rock, AR

KATV

LRPD investigating 2 shootings on Fourche Dam; both reportedly connected

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Little Rock Police were on the scene of an area near the Port Authority exit investigating two shooting incidents at the same location Thursday morning. Just after 10 a.m., officials received a call about two shootings at Fourche Dam Pike and Heather Lane that were determined by authorities to be connected.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
FOX 16 News

Little Rock police investigating shooting on Kanis Road

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Police in Little Rock are investigating a shooting that happened Monday evening. According to the Little Rock Police Department, the incident happened on Kanis Road between 12th Street and John Barrow. Police said that two people were shot and their injuries are non-life-threatening. LRPD officials are asking the public to avoid […]
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Little Rock, AR
swark.today

Chris Jones Statement on Recent Police Arrest Incident in Crawford County

LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS — Chris Jones, the Democratic nominee for governor or Arkansas, issues the statement in regards to the recent police arrest incident in Crawford County, Arkansas. Jones supports law enforcement as a vital part of safe and healthy communities, while also calling for reform of the criminal justice system and an end to police brutality.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, AR
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
KATV

LRPD searching for missing Little Rock woman

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Little Rock police are requesting the public's assistance in locating a missing woman. 26-year-old Amberly Lemus was last seen in the Little Rock area. She stands 5 feet, 3 inches tall, and weighs around 140 pounds with short black hair and brown eyes. If you...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Kait 8

U.S. Postal Service holds job fair in Northeast Arkansas

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The United States Postal Service held a job fair Wednesday in Jonesboro at their main location off of Race Street. USPS is hiring for several positions across Northeast Arkansas, and wanted to give job seekers the opportunity to discuss careers and ask questions in person. However, for those not able to make it, it is not too late.
JONESBORO, AR

