Girl Scout Cadettes paint playground activities at elementary school
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Some local Girl Scouts are doing their part to help kids get more active. Girl Scout Cadettes with Troop 3266 developed a playground activity for Immaculate Conception Elementary School in Eau Claire. It came about as a way for the girls to earn their Silver Award....
WI Sports Show Fall Edition slated for Aug 26th-28th in Eau Claire
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Sports Show Fall Edition is slated for August 26th through the 28th at the Chippewa Valley Expo Center in Eau Claire. From RVs to ice houses to hunting supplies, if you’re into the great outdoors you just might find something that catches your eye.
ECASD back-to-school staff kickoff
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -With school starting back up again in just a week, students aren’t the only ones getting ready. All 1,400 staff members for the Eau Claire Area School District, including 200 new members, gathered at Memorial High School for a back-to-school kickoff. Led by ECASD Superintendent,...
Hope Gospel Mission Renewal Center for Men expanding
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -A shelter in the Chippewa Valley is looking for donations to help expand its housing for men facing difficult situations in life. The Hope Gospel Renewal Center for Men is expanding its building and Short Stay Program. Brett Geboy, Hope Gospel Mission Community Relations Director, says...
CHRISTAL DUTNEY
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - We would like to nominate Christal Dutney for the Sunshine Award because she is a very kind and caring person. She is always making sure that her employees are drinking enough water during hot days at Wakefield Thermal in Withee. She takes the time, if someone is having a personal problem, takes them to her office, and will sit and listen while they tell her what is going on. She is the best supervisor that we have ever had for Building 2. All her employees love her because she comes to work with a smile on her face every day.
WAGNER TAILS: Tulip and Rudy
DUNN AND MONROE COUNTIES, Wis. (WEAU) - The meaning of tulips is perfect love, and this Tulip is looking for a family to share her love with. She just turned one, and she’s lived her entire life at Moses Ark Rescue in Menomonie. Tulip loves to be held, and...
ROYAL BUFFET
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - We would like Royal Buffet to have a Sunshine Award. Every time we go in there, they treat us like family. All the employees are very nice, plus, the food is outrageously delicious! The place is always spotless, and they are always willing to help if you need it.
NEAL WALDHART
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - We want to thank Neal for being such an astonishing boss, always with a smile on his face and positive words of encouragement. How did we get so lucky? Please give Neal the Sunshine Award. The Maintenance Crew at Nordson Extrusion Dies.
Wis. DNR investigating fish kill in Ellsworth
MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) -The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is assisting with the investigation of a fish kill in Pierce County. According to a media release from Wis. DNR, DNR staff found dead fish in Isabelle Creek flowing south along County Road C in Ellsworth, Wis. Wis. DNR says DNR staff have found “over 600 dead trout and a variety of dead forage fish species” in Isabelle Creek thus far.
1 person arrested after incident at Metropolis Resort Thursday
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is in custody after an incident at the Metropolis Resort in Eau Claire Thursday. The Eau Claire Police Department said several officers and an ambulance were called to the hotel around 10:15 p.m. Thursday night. Police did not release any additional details on...
Evers talks $600 million annual tax cut while in Eau Claire
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Governor Tony Evers stopped at the Eau Claire County Government Center Tuesday afternoon. Evers made the stop in Eau Claire to discuss his new plan that he says will help families in Wis. Evers is proposing a $600 million annual tax cut, citing a projected $5 billion budget surplus.
Boyd home damaged in fire Wednesday
BOYD, Wis. (WEAU) - A home is damaged after a fire Wednesday morning in the Village of Boyd. The Stanley Police Department said in a release that no one was hurt, as all of the residents of the home were able to safely evacuate. According to a release, emergency services...
Eau Claire Area School District experiences staffing growth, despite widespread shortages
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - School districts across the state are facing challenges hiring new staff, and the Wisconsin DPI, or Department of Public Instruction, said teachers aren’t the only position that needs to have filled. “So, we often hear about the teacher shortage, and absolutely, staffing our classrooms...
Passenger in girl scout hit and run released
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The passenger in Colten Treu’s truck when he hit and killed three girl scouts and a parent in Nov. 2018 has been released. John Stender was sentenced last Sept. to three years in prison and three years of extended supervision. The Department of Corrections website...
UW-Eau Claire campus reacts to Biden administration’s student loan debt plan
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - President Biden announced his student loan relief plan, which includes forgiving $10,000 in federal student loan debt for individuals with incomes below $125,000 a year and is canceling an additional $10,000 for those who received federal Pell Grants while attending college. Staff at UW-Eau Claire...
LOCATED: 20-year-old woman reported missing in Buffalo County is found safe
BUFFALO CITY, Wis. (WEAU) - A 20-year-old woman reported missing from Buffalo County has been found safe, according to the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office. The original notification of the missing person is below. The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office said Shawna Wenger of Buffalo City has been missing since 6...
Former Altoona financial advisor sentenced in federal fraud case
MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) -The former Altoona-based financial advisor accused of defrauding his clients and a bank is sentenced in federal court. Michael Shillin was ordered to serve seven years in prison and five years on supervised release. In May he pleaded guilty to wire fraud and bank fraud as part of a plea agreement. Eight other counts were dismissed.
