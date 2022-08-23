EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - We would like to nominate Christal Dutney for the Sunshine Award because she is a very kind and caring person. She is always making sure that her employees are drinking enough water during hot days at Wakefield Thermal in Withee. She takes the time, if someone is having a personal problem, takes them to her office, and will sit and listen while they tell her what is going on. She is the best supervisor that we have ever had for Building 2. All her employees love her because she comes to work with a smile on her face every day.

