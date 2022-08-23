Read full article on original website
Angelo State volleyball begins new season Aug. 26
SAN ANGELO, Texas — School isn't the only thing back in session. The start of the new semester means volleyball season is here again, too. The Angelo State volleyball team will be starting its season Aug. 26 at the recently renovated Stephens Arena at the Junell Center. Their first...
Vexus Fiber available in San Angelo
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Vexus Fiber announced Monday its 100% fiber-to-the-home network is now available to thousands of homes in San Angelo. Before the end of the year, Vexus is looking to bring service to more than 10,000 homes in the San Angelo region. "After several months of construction,...
Weekend calendar of events, Aug. 26-28
TEXAS, USA — You've heard people say, "There's nothing to do in town." Here is a list of events happening in San Angelo and Abilene to do with your friends and family. 5 p.m. - Beauty and Brews featuring Toasted Traveler, Welded Jewelry and Elda Grace Bakery, Pappy Slokum Brewing Co., 409 S. Treadway Blvd.
Concho Valley Crime Stoppers wanted list for August
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Concho Valley Crime Stoppers (CVCS) encourages members of the community to assist local law enforcement agencies in the fight against crime. We have compiled a list of all individuals currently wanted by the CVCS for the month of August as of today. Antoni Gutierrez Stacy Rodreiguez Clinton Gallimore Earnest Hunter […]
Running a red light sends a driver to the hospital
SAN ANGELO, Texas — There has been a vehicular crash at the intersection of Sherwood and Johnson. Officers on the scene said a maroon Kia was turning left from Johnson onto Sherwood while a beige Ford Ranger was Eastbound on Sherwood. Witnesses claimed the Ford ranger disregarded a red light and collided into the side of the Kia.
Viral TikTok Dating Trend a Great Idea for San Angelo
Dating is tricky. Sometimes, you just need to break out of the norm and do something daring and creative. A new TikTok dating trend is going viral and it definitely fits the bill. It's called U-Haul dating. It's a simple concept. Rent a U-Haul truck for date night. Take your...
Update on the current water supply
SAN ANGELO, Texas —As of today, the City of San Angelo has more than four years of water supply according to an interview between Allison Strube, the Water Utilities Director and Lorelie Day, the City’s Communication Coordinator. As of August 1, 2022, the City of San Angelo recorded having 52 months of water supply left. […]
New Construction – Harrison Family Dental (Invited GCs)
Work includes new construction of a Dental Office Building, approximately 5,894 sf, to include space for treatment and hygienic rooms, offices, meeting rooms, restrooms, mechanical rooms, and storage and support areas. Existing conditions; concrete; masonry; metals; wood, plastics, and composites; thermal and moisture protection; openings; finishes; specialties; equipment; furnishings; earthwork;...
Midland Police Department sergeant arrested for driving while intoxicated
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland Police Department reports on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, Midland Police Department Sergeant Gage Smith was arrested in Tom Green County and charged with the offense of Driving While Intoxicated. Sergeant Smith was placed on an administrative suspension with the City of Midland pending further investigation.
Adopt for free at the Working Dog Job Fair!
Celebrate the working dog with Concho Valley PAWS by adopting one of them for free! Check it out:
SAPD looking for a missing man
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The SAPD is searching for a man who has been missing since he was last seen on August 10 at around 11 p.m. Eric Talton is a 31-year-old who stands 5’10” and is around 145 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. If you have any information on his whereabouts […]
SAPD investigating Champion Lane drive-by shooting
SAN ANGELO, Texas — SAPD is investigating a potential drive-by shooting that took place early Thursday evening. Police say that officers were dispatched to a residence on Champion Lane with reports of shots being fired toward a vehicle. Officers learned that the suspect’s vehicle was gone prior to their arrival. No injuries were reported. SAPD […]
8.25.2022 Will The Real Burger Day Please Stand Up.
Burgers are so popular that they don't just have one "burger day" a year. There are basically three burger days observed every year. There's International Burger Day in May, and another random Burger Day in December. Burger Day is coming up Thursday, August 25th. That is the main burger day in the UK and is widely celebrated here in the U.S. as well.
San Angelo businessman arrested for felony theft of property
The Sheriff's Office says this is Velez's fourth arrest for a felony theft offense since April.
Angelo State honors program wins national community service award
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Angelo State University's Honors Program was selected to receive the 2022 Community Engagement Award from the National Collegiate Honors Council and will be honored at the annual NCHC Conference in November in Dallas. The award was created by NCHC's Student Affairs Committee to recognize student...
How a murder investigation made the first Crime Stoppers program
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Crime Stopper Programs have been aiding in the capture of criminals since the late 1970s due to the diligence and creativity one Detective took to solve the murder of a college student. According to the Concho Valley Crime Stoppers website, the story begins with the murder of Michael Carmen who was […]
Meals for the Elderly will now include Concho County
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Meals for the Elderly is a non-profit organization that has been serving Tom Green County and the city of Miles since 1974. Beginning Sept. 1, they will be expanding their services to include the needs of homebound elderly individuals in Concho County. Lunches are served...
Trash Build up Along Loop 306 Concerns Residents
SAN ANGELO – Over the past few weeks the trash seems to continuously build up around Loop 306 especially between Foster Rd. and Knickerbocker Rd. Because of that, San Angelo LIVE! has received a number of complaints from citizens about the views on their daily commute. San Angelo LIVE! took the tips and ran with the story. One person that we spoke to was San Angelo's trash expert Charlotte Anderson with Keep San Angelo Beautiful. She explained why sometimes it looks like Woodstock '99. "You may be at your home, you may be at an event and you throw some trash in the back of your pickup. You…
Facing Death Penalty, Murderer of Chubby and Jared Cops a Plea
SAN ANGELO, TX – The wheels of justice continue to move in the case of The State of Texas vs. Dwayne Chadwick as he was in court Monday to plead to a lesser offense of two counts of murder instead of capital murder as he was originally charged. Chadwick admitted he was the murderer in the sordid tale about the two murder victims, Jared Lohse and a man Jared called his “dad,” Jack “Chubby” Harris. The two were shot in their faces and their bodies burned in a fully-engulfed house fire in the wee early morning hours of March 20, 2019. Monday morning, the Tom Green County Judicial System…
Tom Green County jail logs: August 25, 2022
Over the past 24 hours, 15 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records. Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that...
