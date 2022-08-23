ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 0

Related
actionnewsjax.com

Whitmer praises verdict, says there's no room for threats

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — (AP) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is praising the guilty verdicts against two men who plotted to kidnap her in 2020 and warning that violent threats “have no place in our politics.”. Whitmer says threats against officials are a “disturbing extension of radicalized...
MICHIGAN STATE
actionnewsjax.com

One month later, Kentucky flood evacuees weigh cloudy future

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. — (AP) — Nearly a month after deadly flooding engulfed their houses, some eastern Kentuckians sheltering at state parks continue to wrestle with the same life-defining question — whether to rebuild at the place they call home or start over somewhere else. Ivallean Smith, who...
KENTUCKY STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy