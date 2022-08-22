ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Albany, NY
Government
City
Albany, NY
Albany, NY
Entertainment
newyorkalmanack.com

Forest Park Amusement Park in Saratoga County: Some History

On November 15, 1927, a civil engineer named R.E. Weber created a map that showed the boundaries of Forest Park Amusement Park in Ballston Lake, NY. The map was drawn so as to facilitate the sale of the entire property and make the area into individual parcels that people could buy. Thus ended the almost 25-year history of one of the most famous amusement parks in Saratoga County and began the process of opening up a large section of Ballston Lake to residential development.
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
Matt Damon
Eater

How to Spend 24 Food-Filled Hours in Hudson

There are many Hudson Valley towns worth spending 24 hours dining and drinking around. Hudson, New York, located in Columbia County, is likely the most well-known of the lot. Accessible by Amtrak, Hudson is one of the easiest upstate options to plan a weekend around even if you don’t have access to a car.
#Local Life#Movie Info#Havingfun#Chestnut Street#Washington Park#Pearl Street#State Street#First Street#Entertain#Linus Movies#Hbo Filming
NEWS10 ABC

YMCA faces potential program cuts, seeks to hire 150+ staff

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The YMCA has spent the last 30 years standing solid, supporting Capital Region families with before and after school childcare, camps and clubs, but for the first time, those programs are on unstable ground. “We are one of the oldest and longest running childcare programs, so this is really a surprise […]
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Schenectady man rescued from Mount Marcy

Forest rangers needed to carry a Schenectady man off Mount Marcy after he suffered a knee injury. The state Department of Environmental Conservation says the 57-year-old hiker was near the summit of New York’s highest peak on Sunday with his 15-year-old son when he suffered a significant knee injury.
SCHENECTADY, NY
104.5 The Team

National Cookie Chain Opening its First Capital Region Bakery

Perhaps you've bought Mrs. Fields Cookies at the grocery store or maybe you've traveled to the closest Mrs. Fields bakery, which is located in Holyoke Massachusetts. Mrs. Fields has been opening bakeries in retail locations nationwide, in fact there are about 250 located throughout the US. But soon, Mrs. Fields will make its debut in the Capital Region.
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Woman critically wounded in Schenectady shooting

A woman is in critical condition after someone shot her Monday night in Schenectady. Police responded to the Z Deli on State Street around 9 p.m. for reports of a shooting. That’s where they found a 48-year-old woman with gunshot wounds to her chest. She’s now at Albany Medical...
SCHENECTADY, NY
WNYT

Flames engulf East Greenbush Home

A fire that broke out at an East Greenbush home early Tuesday morning is under investigation. The Clinton Heights Fire Department responded to 5 Daniel St. in the Onderdonk Estates development around 4:30 a.m. Heavy flames engulfed the home, but crews were able to get the fire under control shortly...
EAST GREENBUSH, NY
97.5 WTBD

97.5 WTBD

Oneonta, NY
ABOUT

97.5 WTBD plays the best Adult Hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Oneonta, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wtbdfm.com

