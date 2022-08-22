Read full article on original website
Why Was There Just A Massive Fireworks Show Over Downtown Troy?
Around 8:45 on Thursday night, I was out by River Street in Downtown Troy when a huge BOOM echoed through the streets. Everybody froze in place, in a communal "what was THAT?" Then two more massive booms popped out in quick succession. It's too loud for gunshots... is that fireworks?...
Work moves on to secure abandoned Glenville school
Crews have worked throughout this week to begin boarding up broken windows and doors at an abandoned school building in Glenville. The site, which has been vacant for several years now, has been the source of trespassing and other issues recently.
Cohoes road closed for ‘The Gilded Age’ filming
Filming for the HBO show "The Gilded Age" will take place on Wednesday and Thursday in the city of Cohoes. As a result, a road closure has been put in place.
Iconic Motel on Prime South Broadway Spot in Saratoga Will Be Leveled
An iconic motel that has been on South Broadway in Saratoga for decades will be demolished if plans get approved. Even though the Turf and Spa Motel may be gone, they are hoping to replace it with a brand new, state-of-the-art hotel. What is the Plan for the New Hotel?
Crackin’ the Whip! Why is an ID Needed at a Stewart’s in Albany County?
Crackin' the Whip! Why is an ID Needed at a Stewart's in Albany County?. A Stewart's Shops in Albany County is cracking the whip on the sale of a popular topping that - ordinarily - wouldn't present an issue if you wanted to purchase it - regardless of your age.
newyorkalmanack.com
Forest Park Amusement Park in Saratoga County: Some History
On November 15, 1927, a civil engineer named R.E. Weber created a map that showed the boundaries of Forest Park Amusement Park in Ballston Lake, NY. The map was drawn so as to facilitate the sale of the entire property and make the area into individual parcels that people could buy. Thus ended the almost 25-year history of one of the most famous amusement parks in Saratoga County and began the process of opening up a large section of Ballston Lake to residential development.
13 injured after Thruway van crash near Albany
New York State Police said 13 people have been injured after a van crash on the Thruway in Greene County. The crash happened on Wednesday around 9:30 p.m. southbound near Exit 21B in Athens.
Albany man gets 19 years for Red Carpet Inn shooting
The man responsible for a fatal shooting at the Red Carpet Inn on Northern Boulevard in Albany in September 2021 has been sentenced.
Eater
How to Spend 24 Food-Filled Hours in Hudson
There are many Hudson Valley towns worth spending 24 hours dining and drinking around. Hudson, New York, located in Columbia County, is likely the most well-known of the lot. Accessible by Amtrak, Hudson is one of the easiest upstate options to plan a weekend around even if you don’t have access to a car.
New hot dog joint opens on Amsterdam’s south side
Guge's Dogs officially opened at 43 Bridge Street in Amsterdam on August 20. The owner, Joseph Gugliemelli, originally started the business after having lunch with a friend who thought it was something he'd be interested in.
Cohoes man arrested on drug charges in Albany
A Cohoes man has been arrested for allegedly possessing drugs in Albany. The Albany Police Department said Ricardo Plowden, 45, was arrested after a short foot chase on August 24.
YMCA faces potential program cuts, seeks to hire 150+ staff
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The YMCA has spent the last 30 years standing solid, supporting Capital Region families with before and after school childcare, camps and clubs, but for the first time, those programs are on unstable ground. “We are one of the oldest and longest running childcare programs, so this is really a surprise […]
Road reopens after crash, wires down in Guilderland
Route 158 in Guilderland has reopened after a crash lead to wires down in the roadway.
WNYT
Schenectady man rescued from Mount Marcy
Forest rangers needed to carry a Schenectady man off Mount Marcy after he suffered a knee injury. The state Department of Environmental Conservation says the 57-year-old hiker was near the summit of New York’s highest peak on Sunday with his 15-year-old son when he suffered a significant knee injury.
National Cookie Chain Opening its First Capital Region Bakery
Perhaps you've bought Mrs. Fields Cookies at the grocery store or maybe you've traveled to the closest Mrs. Fields bakery, which is located in Holyoke Massachusetts. Mrs. Fields has been opening bakeries in retail locations nationwide, in fact there are about 250 located throughout the US. But soon, Mrs. Fields will make its debut in the Capital Region.
WNYT
Woman critically wounded in Schenectady shooting
A woman is in critical condition after someone shot her Monday night in Schenectady. Police responded to the Z Deli on State Street around 9 p.m. for reports of a shooting. That’s where they found a 48-year-old woman with gunshot wounds to her chest. She’s now at Albany Medical...
2 accused of stealing cabinets from Cairo warehouse
Two Saugerties men have been arrested for allegedly stealing six German-made cabinets from a warehouse in Cairo. New York State Police said Justin Euson, 35, and Nikolas DeJesus, 28, were arrested on August 22.
WNYT
Flames engulf East Greenbush Home
A fire that broke out at an East Greenbush home early Tuesday morning is under investigation. The Clinton Heights Fire Department responded to 5 Daniel St. in the Onderdonk Estates development around 4:30 a.m. Heavy flames engulfed the home, but crews were able to get the fire under control shortly...
What was that loud jet noise near Albany this morning?
If you heard a very loud jet noise near Albany this morning, there's no cause for concern. According to Albany International Airport, the airport was was visited by two F-15 fighter jets.
