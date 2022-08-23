Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Colerain Township's 5-year exodus spiraling out of controlThe Cincinnati PostColerain Township, OH
5 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
A Kentucky mom holds the record for being the tiniest mother in the worldAnita DurairajKentucky State
Five restaurants in Ohio that are among the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
This Ohio Grocery Store is Bucket-List WorthyTravel Maven
Related
Watch: Video of Rams Star Aaron Donald Swinging Helmet at Bengals Players
Thursday's joint practice ended earlier than expected
Bengals Officially Sign Jessie Bates, Make Two More Roster Moves
Bates signed his franchise tender on Tuesday
Aaron Donald swings helmet during wild Rams-Bengals practice brawl
Perhaps joint practices with the two teams that squared off in the most recent Super Bowl is not the best idea…. The Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals, having recently met in Super Bowl LVI, took to the field for their second day of joint practices Thursday. It ended in a wild melee, with Aaron Donald holding a pair of Bengals’ helmets and at one point swinging a helmet during the fracas.
Latest on Bengals' Punter Competition Between Kevin Huber and Drue Chrisman
Cincinnati's punter battle will come down to the final preseason game
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chris Simms has wild Joe Burrow take
Joe Burrow is no question one of the best young quarterbacks in the game. He's fresh of helping the Cincinnati Bengals get to the Super Bowl last season, which no one saw coming. He's due for a big year in 2022 as well. But would you rather have him starting...
CBS Sports
Phillies' Zack Wheeler: Placed on 15-day injured list
Wheeler was placed on the 15-day injured list with right forearm tendinitis Thursday, retroactive to Aug. 22. Wheeler struggled late in his start against the Mets on Saturday and has now given up 10 runs in 11.1 innings over his last two starts to take back-to-back losses. His injury may have contributed to his struggles, and he'll now have additional time to recover after landing on the injured list. Bailey Falter is expected to start on normal rest Friday against the Pirates to take Wheeler's place in the rotation. Wheeler is eligible to return as early as Sept. 6, and the Phillies hope that he'll be able to rejoin the active roster after missing just two turns through the rotation, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.
CBS Sports
Rockies' Robert Stephenson: Pushed off roster
The Rockies designated Stephenson for assignment Thursday. The transaction clears a spot on the 26-man active roster for right-hander Chad Kuhl (hip), who was activated from the 15-day injured list with the expectation that he'll rejoin the rotation during this weekend's series with the Mets. Stephenson delivered underwhelming numbers while mostly working in a middle-relief role for the Rockies this season, producing a 6.04 ERA and 1.48 WHIP over 44.2 innings.
CBS Sports
Chiefs' Matt Bushman: Fractures clavicle
Bushman was forced to exit the Chiefs' preseason finale Thursday with a fractured clavicle, Matt McMullenMatt McMullen of the Chiefs' official site reports. Bushman left Kansas City's preseason finale against the Packers in the third quarter after scoring two touchdowns and recording three catches for 73 yards. The 26-year-old will try to fight for a depth spot behind Travis Kelce once he heals up from his collarbone injury.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS Sports
Texans' Brandin Cooks: Not playing Thursday
Cooks won't play in Thursday's preseason game against the 49ers, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports. It'll be a third straight week with Cooks held out while QB Davis Mills and most of the other starters play. The 28-year-old wideout should easily lead the Texans in targets again unless he misses a bunch of games, and it might actually help him if WR Nico Collins or TE Brevin Jordan can step up as a legitimate second option. Cooks will open his ninth NFL season with a Week 1 home game against the Colts, likely running most of his routes against veteran corners Stephon Gilmore and Kenny Moore.
CBS Sports
Jets' Denzel Mims: Requests trade
Mims has requested a trade from the Jets, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports. With Elijah Moore, Corey Davis, Garrett Wilson and Braxton Berrios also in the Jets' wide receiver mix, there's not a clear path to steady playing time for Mims, who the team took in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft. If the Jets grant Mims' request, the 6-foot-3, 207-pounder could benefit from a change of scenery if he lands in a situation where WR snaps are up for grabs.
NFL・
CBS Sports
Giants' Collin Johnson: Injures leg in practice
Johnson suffered an apparent lower-body injury during Wednesday's practice, Connor Hughes of The Athletic reports. Johnson reportedly has been excellent throughout training camp and caught 10 passes for 123 yards in two preseason games. Initial reports suggest the injury may be serious, but if not, Johnson could have role off the bench Week 1.
CBS Sports
Colts' Kwity Paye: Clean MRI on knee
An MRI on Paye's knee looked "pretty clean," head coach Frank Reich told 107.5 FM The Fan Indianapolis. Paye suffered a knee injury in practice Wednesday, but it looks like he avoided a serious injury. Reich said Paye would be ready for Week 1, but watch his status.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CBS Sports
Astros' Ryan Pressly: Placed on injured list
Pressly was placed on the 15-day injured list due to neck spasms Thursday, retroactive to Aug. 22, Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle reports. Pressly was unavailable over the last two days due to neck stiffness, and the issue will ultimately force him to miss at least two weeks. Bryan Abreu earned a one-out save Tuesday, but Rafael Montero will likely be the top candidate to handle closing duties until Pressly is cleared to return.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Brendan Donovan: Heads to bench
Donovan is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Cubs, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports. Donovan went 3-for-12 with a walk and two RBI while starting each of the past three games at different positions, but he'll put a six-game hitting streak on hold while he retreats to the bench for the series finale. Though he no longer has a hold on a full-time role at any position, Donovan's ability to play all over the infield and outfield should allow to continue to see semi-regular work, especially while he's wielding a hot bat.
CBS Sports
Bills' O.J. Howard: Could lose roster spot
The Bills may consider moving on from Howard depending on his performance in the team's final preseason game Friday, Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic reports. Buffalo is not expected to play the majority of its starters against the Panthers on Friday, so Howard's mere presence in this game could indicate that his spot is in jeopardy heading into final roster cuts on Aug. 30. The 2017 first-round pick was expected to serve as the Bills' No. 2 tight end behind Dawson Knox after he joined the team on a one-year, $3.5 million deal in March following a disappointing final season in Tampa Bay (14-135-1). However, Bucaglia notes that Howard's subpar performance in training camp may allow either Tommy Sweeney or Quintin Morris to earn a spot as one of two tight ends that will make Buffalo's final roster -- a strategy that the team similarly utilized last year with just two rostered tight ends between Knox and Sweeney.
CBS Sports
Packers' Jordan Love: Plays into second half
Love completed 16 of 26 passes for 148 yards and an interception in Thursday's preseason game against Kansas City. He also gained five yards on his only carry. The 23-year-old got the start at quarterback for the Packers and played into the second half, and while Love's numbers weren't great he did did engineer two scoring drives, leading to all 10 of Green Bay's points on the night. The 2020 first-round pick will back up Aaron Rodgers once again this season, a role which afforded him only one start and 62 total pass attempts last year.
CBS Sports
Reds' Michael Papierski: Demoted to Triple-A
The Reds optioned Papierski to Triple-A Louisville on Tuesday. Though he had served as the Reds' primary backstop since Tyler Stephenson (collarbone) rejoined Aramis Garcia (finger) on the injured list July 23, Papierski had lost out on playing time to Austin Romine over the past week. The Reds will now give Papierski a chance to regain some confidence at the plate by sending him to Louisville, after he had produced a lowly .140/.222/.211 slash line since the All-Star break. Chuckie Robinson was called up from Triple-A and could split time behind the dish with Romine moving forward.
CBS Sports
Orioles' Austin Hays: Goes yard in loss
Hays went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Wednesday's 5-3 loss to the White Sox. Hays ended a 13-game homer drought with his ninth-inning blast, though the Orioles' late rally fell short. He's hit safely in five of his last six games, going 7-for-21 (.333) with a homer, three RBI, four runs scored and four doubles in that span. The outfielder has struggled a bit after battling an oblique injury earlier in August but is still slashing a steady .257/.314/.432 with 14 long balls, 52 RBI, 57 runs scored, two steals, 29 doubles and a triple through 111 contests this year.
CBS Sports
Chiefs' Matt Bushman: Injures arm in preseason finale
Bushman suffered an arm injury during Thursday's preseason finale against the Packers, Nate Taylor of The Athletic reports. Bushman suffered his right arm injury in the third quarter of Thursday's preseason finale after scoring two touchdowns earlier in the game. Last season, the tight end bounced around the league playing on multiple teams. This season the tight end hopes to earn a reserve role behind Travis Kelce once he's fully healthy.
Comments / 0