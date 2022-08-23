ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Comments / 0

Related
Business Insider

'Joker' sequel stars Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix are reportedly getting massive paydays of $10 million and $20 million

The "Joker" sequel, "Joker: Folie à Deux," is coming to theaters in 2024, and the stars and director are reportedly getting big paydays for the movie. Star Joaquin Phoenix and director Todd Phillips are each making $20 million for the movie, according to Variety. Lady Gaga, who is a new addition to the cast for the sequel, is set to make $10 million, Variety reported.
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

Clint Eastwood reveals who his favourite Marvel character is

Clint Eastwood has starred in many genres, from some of the best Westerns in history to heart-racing thrillers. However, the acclaimed star has never appeared in a superhero movie – despite his love for one particular character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In an archived article from the La...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Secret ‘Batgirl’ Screenings Hit the Warner Bros. Lot (Exclusive)

Batgirl won’t be flying onto HBO Max screens, but a select group of insiders is getting to see the film during secret screenings on the Warner Bros. lot this week, multiple sources tell The Hollywood Reporter. They are said to be for people who worked on the movie, both cast and crew, as well as representatives and executives. One source described them as “funeral screenings,” held before the film is sent off to an undisclosed afterlife, with footage locked away in a vault, either physical or digital.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Batgirl' Directors Reveal They Have No Footage of Shelved Film, Still Hope...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bruce Timm
Person
Colin Farrell
Person
Matt Reeves
Person
Robert Pattinson
wegotthiscovered.com

Fans roast multi-billion company Warner Bros. for running out of marketing money

David Zaslav has become more famous than he would have likely ever imagined (or perhaps even wanted) after being installed as the CEO of freshly-minted multimedia conglomerate Warner Bros. Discovery. Wielding the axe with abandon that’s as reckless as it is ruthless, the executive has been pulling plugs left, right,...
BUSINESS
BGR.com

Our first look at Iron Man’s replacement leaked: This is Ironheart

Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) is now dead in the main MCU timeline after sacrificing his life to save everyone else in Endgame. We might still see RDJ again in Marvel movies. But until that happens, we’ll get Iron Man’s first replacement in the form of Ironheart (Dominique Thorne). That’s the superhero name that Riri Williams will adopt when she dons the Ironheart suit. She is a character who Marvel will introduce in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Ant-Man Star Michael Peña Addresses MCU Return After Co-Stars Got Axed from Quantumania

There's no denying that Michael Peña's character Luis has become an integral part of the Ant-Man franchise and while he doesn't exactly possess his own super abilities, he's proven time and time again that his goofy facade shouldn't be taken lightly and that he's a valuable asset to Scott Lang's team. Over the years, Luis has gained a huge following all thanks to his hilarious recap of the pint-sized hero's story in the MCU.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Universe#6th Idaho#Warner Television#World#Arkham Asylum
Cinemablend

After Report Of Batgirl’s Secret Screenings, One Cast Member Pleads To Warner Bros. Not To Destroy The Footage

It’s been one shock after another over at Warner Bros. as the new studio head makes one radical change to the company and then another comes along. The most high profile change has been the decision to not release the Batgirl movie, despite the fact that a great deal of time, effort, and money, had been spent on it. Now, amid reports that what exists of the film could actually be destroyed, one cast member has written an open letter to CEO David Zaslav asking him not to let that happen.
MOVIES
Popculture

Ryan Reynolds' Box Office Flop Gets Surprise Sequel Movie

In news no one saw coming, one of Ryan Reynolds' critically panned films is getting a surprise sequel almost 10 years after its box office debut. In a surprising turn of events from Universal Pictures, the notorious box office flop, R.I.P.D., based on the comic book of the same name by Peter M. Lenkov, will receive a sequel heading straight to home video. The buddy-cop comedy, which found Reynolds, a murdered Boston police detective recruited to join the afterlife's "Rest in Peace Department" with Jeff Bridges, received poor criticism across the board when it was released in 2013. At the time, Rotten Tomatoes cited it as "too dim-witted and formulaic to satisfy" audiences.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Batman
NewsBreak
Movies
Black Enterprise

Fans Threaten to Boycott ‘Black Panther 2’ Over Demands to #RecastTChalla

Amid the release of the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever trailer, Marvel fans are threatening to boycott the highly anticipated film for one main reason. Marvel dropped a teaser of the Black Panther sequel at San Diego Comic-Con last weekend and got fans talking. The trailer sparked a few queries surrounding the recasting of late actor Chadwick Boseman (who played the lead role of T’Challa/Black Panther.)
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Move over, Avengers: Marvel diehards already know which superhero group they want next

There’s already some deep-cut Marvel characters who’ve made their way into live-action, and fans have already picked the next super-group they want: Alpha Flight. In the world of Marvel Comics there is a near endless list of teams. You’ve got the Avengers, X-Men, Fantastic Four, Guardians of the Galaxy, Midnight Suns, the Defenders, and then, Alpha Flight. A team of almost entirely Canadians, they’re now top of a few fans’ wishlists for future MCU films.
COMICS
ComicBook

Stephen King's Salem's Lot Remake Removed From Warner Bros' Release Calendar

Warner Bros.' remake of Stephen King's Salem's Lot has been removed from the studio's release calendar. On Wednesday, a new report confirmed several changes in Warner Bros. theatrical slate, including shifts in release dates for both Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and Shazam: Fury of the Gods and among those shifts was Salem's Lot going from an April 21, 2023, release date to TBD. The film is reportedly still in post-production.
MOVIES
Collider

'Creepers': Shane Paul McGhie Replaces Skylan Brooks in Upcoming Horror Film

It is being reported that Unbelievable star Shane Paul McGhie is joining the cast of the Suretone Pictures-Lionsgate horror film Creepers, steeping in for one of the film's leads Skylan Brooks. As reported by Deadline, McGhie will be one of the members of the titular Creeper group. He will play Vernon, the fourth Creeper in the group, a wise-cracking tech-nerd who harbors secret feelings for Cora, a fellow Creeper played by Francesca Reale (Stranger Things).
MOVIES
TheDailyBeast

Laid-Off HBO Max Execs Reveal Warner Bros. Discovery Is Killing Off Diversity and Courting ‘Middle America’

Former HBO Max executives say the streaming service has been left with few people of color to oversee its diverse slate of programming as Warner Bros. Discovery continues its ongoing corporate reshuffling.The platform reportedly laid off close to 70 people this month. That includes the entire teams overseeing unscripted, kids and family, and international content, according to two former HBO Max execs who asked not to be named.Those three divisions, responsible for buying shows from production companies and creators and working closely with them during production, are now completely gone.One former employee says as many as 13 people of color...
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

Ethan Hawke Voices The Dark Knight in New 'Batwheels' Clip

Ethan Hawke is Batman in a new clip from the upcoming animated series Batwheels, as he races against the Joker on the rain-slicked, CG streets of Gotham City. Fittingly for the vehicular nature of the series, it displays the abilities of both the Batmobile and the Joker's gaudily-decorated van. In...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy