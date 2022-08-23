Jim Nagy and his team of evaluators are ready for college football to start. Week 0 kicks off on Saturday, but the University of Alabama has its first matchup on Sept. 3. The Reese’s Senior Bowl announced its watchlist, and 12 Crimson Tide players are on it. After having two first-round picks in the recent NFL Draft, Nick Saban could place several names in the first round for 2023. Eight of the 12 candidates for Alabama are defensive players for the Senior Bowl.

1 DAY AGO