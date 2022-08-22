Read full article on original website
Center for Teaching, Learning and Assessment expanded to advance teaching excellence at Ohio University
This fall, a newly expanded Center for Teaching, Learning, and Assessment (CTLA) will develop and deliver programming to advance teaching excellence at Ohio University. The CTLA will serve as a hub for program and digital resources dedicated to recognizing and growing faculty competencies in teaching, learning and assessment. According to...
Athens Campus emergency communications systems to be tested Friday, Sept. 2
Ohio University's Athens Campus will test several of its emergency communication systems at approximately noon on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. The University will test its emergency communication through text messaging, the outdoor notification system, digital signage, social media and email. Emergency communication tools are tested periodically to ensure they are...
Ohio University to honor Gladys Bailin Stern and Atsuo Iiyoshi with honorary degrees
Ohio University will honor two outstanding individuals with honorary degrees during the 2022-2023 academic year. The Ohio University Board of Trustees has approved the conferral of honorary degrees to Director Emerita and Distinguished Professor of the School of Dance Gladys Bailin Stern and Dr. Atsuo Iiyoshi, a distinguished physicist and academic leader serving as Chancellor and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Chubu University in Japan.
University community encouraged to participate in the search for OHIO’s next president
This academic year, the Ohio University Board of Trustees will undertake a search for OHIO’s 23rd president. The new president will take the helm following the two-year term of President Hugh Sherman, which is set to conclude June 30, 2023. To ensure comprehensive and collaborative input, the Board has...
University community invited to Aug. 26 event on ‘Creating Safe Spaces for Authentic Conversation’
The Ohio University community is invited to special event focusing on “Creating Safe Spaces for Authentic Conversation” on Friday, Aug. 26. Hosted by the Patton College of Education, the event will feature an online session from 9 – 10 a.m. and an in-person session from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the Athens Community Center. For the in-person event, free lunch will be provided for registered attendees.
Mock Trial Team holding information sessions and tryouts in early September
The Ohio University Mock Trial Team is holding information sessions and team tryouts in early September, and OHIO students from all majors are encouraged to participate. The team competes on a national circuit run by the American Mock Trial Association. Students are given a mock legal case and tasked with preparing a case for both the plaintiff/prosecution and defense angles. The cases are then argued against teams from other universities across the United States, with students taking on the role of attorneys and witnesses. Teams and individuals are then scored by real judges, practicing attorneys, law students, or mock trial alumni based on their presentation of the case.
School of Art + Design announces call for entries for Alternatives, international juried photography exhibition
The School of Art + Design announces a call for photographic work for the upcoming exhibit "Image as Object: The Tangible in the Intangible,” a presentation of Alternatives, a biennial juried exhibition organized by Ohio University’s MFA Photography + Integrated Media graduate candidates The exhibit, which will run in the Ohio University Art Gallery from Jan. 24 through Feb. 17, 2023, is looking for photographic work that considers the object-ness of the image. Submissions will be accepted through Sept. 25, 2022 and can be submitted online here.
OUPD announces retirement of records management specialist Tammy Hawk
The Ohio University Police Department is announcing the retirement of Tamara “Tammy” Hawk after 33 years of service to the Ohio University community. OUPD will host a retirement party for Hawk from noon to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, in the Community Room off of OUPD’s lobby.
Zarembka soars in Delta Air Lines meteorology internship
Not many students know their upcoming summer plans during Thanksgiving the previous year, but Ohio University student Madelynn Zarembka knew exactly where she would be. Last fall, Zarembka got the call that she had been selected to be a meteorology intern with Delta Air Lines at their headquarters in Atlanta, Ga., during summer 2022.
Scripps interns offer tips on getting experience, internships
The scramble for internships can be intimidating. Four Scripps College of Communication students and recent graduates shared advice for internship-hungry students on how to approach interviews and gain experience that will enhance skills and resumes. Kyle Henn. Kyle Henn, a 2022 alumnus of the School of Media Arts and Studies,...
Keeping Bobcats Informed, Aug. 24, 2022
Move-in weekend – albeit the hot weather – was a huge success! We had a record-breaking number of students move into the residence halls in a matter of days, and nearly just as many moved into off-campus housing. It's wonderful to see so many students around campus and the town of Athens again.
Athena Cinema presents ‘From the Hills and Hollers: Appalachian Stories Film Series’
Celebrating the successes of the 50th anniversary of “Appalshop: Stranger With a Camera” in 2020, the Athena Cinema and its partners are excited to present a new film series that shows cinematic interpretations of Appalachia. The series will take place from October 2022 to March 2023, as the...
A ruff job: K9 team keeps OHIO safe
Whether attending a football game, watching a concert or heading to class, Ohio University students have a chance of running into two furry Ohio University Police Department (OUPD) officers who have their noses to the ground – Alex and Bach. The explosive detection canines are constantly smelling. It’s how...
