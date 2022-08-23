ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

WLWT 5

Crash delays traffic on southbound I-75 near Hopple Street

CINCINNATI — UPDATE:. The crash blocking lanes along southbound I-75 at Hopple Street has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. Southbound I-75 at Hopple Street is backed up after a crash on the right shoulder, Thursday evening. Click the video player above to watch other...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Emergency bridge repair to close I-275 lanes, ramp

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Crews will have to close lanes on I-275 after a tall truck damaged a beam under the Winton Road overpass. Northbound Winton Road has been down to one lane over I-275 since August 16. At about 8 p.m. on Friday, August 26, I-275 westbound will be reduced...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

A crash is blocking lanes along State Route 28 in Milford

MILFORD, Ohio — UPDATE:. The crash blocking lanes along State Route 28 near I-275 in Milford has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash is blocking lanes along a State Route near the interstate in Milford, Thursday afternoon. Click the video player above to...
MILFORD, OH
PLANetizen

Cincinnati Ends Parking Requirements in the City’s West End

West End, Cincinnati suffers from a lack of neighborhood-serving restaurants. Community members believe parking is part of the problem. The Cincinnati Planning Commission recently approved a new Urban Parking Overlay District along Linn Street in West End that would end parking requirements for non-residential uses along the corridor, reports Chris Wetterich in a paywalled article for the Cincinnati Business Courier. With strong support from the commission and planning staff, the new overlay will still require City Council approval to become law.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Clermon County State Route 32 lane restrictions

UNION TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Lane restrictions will occur on state Route 32 in Clermont County as crews work on the Bach Buxton Road interchange project. Traffic restrictions will take place along state Route 32 east just west from Glen Este Withansville Road to Fayard Drive for contractors to pave a new ramp.
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Crews responding to reports of a structure fire in Norwood

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Fire Department is responding to reports of an apartment fire on Thursday night. The fire was reported around 8:20 p.m. and is occurring at 2070 Elm Avenue in Norwood. According to scanners, smoke is coming from the rear of the building. This is a developing...
NORWOOD, OH
WLWT 5

ODOT: Full closure along I-71 in Warren County, Wednesday night

LEBANON, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Transportation announced a full closure along the interstate in Lebanon Wednesday night, Aug. 24. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. ODOT crews from the Warren County maintenance facility will close northbound Interstate 71 at...
WARREN COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Pockets of Rain Today

CINCINNATI — It won't be widespread, but pockets of downpours are possible into the late afternoon. Get ready for a warm and humid weekend.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Cincinnati police locate family of boy found in West End

CINCINNATI — UPDATE:. Cincinnati Police say the boy's family have been located. Cincinnati police are looking for the family of a boy who was found in the West End. Police said he was dropped off at District One by someone who found him near Mound and Clark streets without any clothing.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Engineers close Milford Township road for a culvert replacement

MILFORD TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Butler County Engineer's Office will close a road in Milford Township for a culvert replacement, Wednesday. Harris Road will close from State Route 177 to U.S. 127 beginning Wednesday, Aug. 24. The road will be closed to all through traffic and is tentatively scheduled...
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
WKRC

Thunderdome Restaurant Group opening eatery on Fountain Square

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Thunderdome Restaurant Group is bringing one of its eateries to Fountain Square downtown. Thunderdome, one of Cincinnati's largest and fastest-growing restaurant groups, is opening its fast-casual CityBird chicken tender restaurant in 2,400 square feet inside a portion of the former Rock Bottom Brewing space on Fountain Square. The goal is to open by spring 2023.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

A crash involving an overturned vehicle is causing delays along I-275

SHARONVILLE, Ohio — UPDATE:. The crash blocking lanes along northbound I-275 in Sharonville has been cleared by police. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. An overturned vehicle is blocking lanes on the interstate in Sharonville, Thursday evening. The three left lanes along northbound I-275 between Mosteller Road...
SHARONVILLE, OH
WKRC

East Side brewery unveils major outdoor expansion

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A craft brewery on Cincinnati's East Side is doubling the number of people it can serve with a new expansion. Columbia Tusculum's Streetside Brewery at 4003 Eastern Ave. just debuted a $500,000 overhaul of its outdoor space that adds a new patio, outdoor taproom, TVs, bathrooms and a new home for its in-house food truck.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Things to do in Cincinnati this weekend: Aug. 26-28

The weekend is here and there are plenty of things to do around Greater Cincinnati. Check out our list below of all the happenings across the Queen City. The Germania Society is hosting its 50th Anniversary Oktoberfest this weekend. The Oktoberfest features German food, live German music, dancing and more....
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Residents feel effect of contrasting development, safety in Over-the-Rhine

CINCINNATI — Left out of the renaissance and battered by the hard end of gentrification, Gloria Berry and Misty Staken are at wit's end. As parts of Over-the-Rhine have been remade into desirable urban spaces for living and having fun, their section of the neighborhood at Republic Street near Green has enjoyed no such investment or care.
CINCINNATI, OH

