West End, Cincinnati suffers from a lack of neighborhood-serving restaurants. Community members believe parking is part of the problem. The Cincinnati Planning Commission recently approved a new Urban Parking Overlay District along Linn Street in West End that would end parking requirements for non-residential uses along the corridor, reports Chris Wetterich in a paywalled article for the Cincinnati Business Courier. With strong support from the commission and planning staff, the new overlay will still require City Council approval to become law.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO