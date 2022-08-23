ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrenceburg, IN

eaglecountryonline.com

Drainage Repairs to Restrict Traffic on U.S. 50 in Aurora

Work is scheduled to start the middle of next week. (Aurora, Ind.) - Indiana Department of Transportation contractor GeoStabilization International plans to begin work as early as Wednesday, August 31, to complete a drainage repair project on U.S. 50 in Aurora. Work will take place north of S.R. 148, near the Sunoco gas station.
AURORA, IN
WLWT 5

Engineers to impart overnight lane closures along I-75

WETHERINGTON, Ohio — The Butler County Engineer's office announced multiple overnight lane closures along Interstate 75, Thursday evening. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. The ramp from Liberty Way to northbound I-75 will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. on...
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
WKRC

Emergency bridge repair to close I-275 lanes, ramp

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Crews will have to close lanes on I-275 after a tall truck damaged a beam under the Winton Road overpass. Northbound Winton Road has been down to one lane over I-275 since August 16. At about 8 p.m. on Friday, August 26, I-275 westbound will be reduced...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Crash delays traffic on southbound I-75 near Hopple Street

CINCINNATI — UPDATE:. The crash blocking lanes along southbound I-75 at Hopple Street has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. Southbound I-75 at Hopple Street is backed up after a crash on the right shoulder, Thursday evening. Click the video player above to watch other...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

A crash is blocking lanes along State Route 28 in Milford

MILFORD, Ohio — UPDATE:. The crash blocking lanes along State Route 28 near I-275 in Milford has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash is blocking lanes along a State Route near the interstate in Milford, Thursday afternoon. Click the video player above to...
MILFORD, OH
WLWT 5

Clermon County State Route 32 lane restrictions

UNION TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Lane restrictions will occur on state Route 32 in Clermont County as crews work on the Bach Buxton Road interchange project. Traffic restrictions will take place along state Route 32 east just west from Glen Este Withansville Road to Fayard Drive for contractors to pave a new ramp.
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH
eaglecountryonline.com

I-275 Carroll Cropper Bridge Inspection Scheduled for Thursday

The work will require a lane closure. (Petersburg, Ky.) – Lane closures are needed for an upcoming inspection on the I-275 Carroll Cropper Bridge. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced today that crews will conduct bridge inspection on Thursday, August 25. Work will take place from 8:30 a.m. to noon.
PETERSBURG, KY
eaglecountryonline.com

Lawrenceburg Police Public Safety Night Returns September 15

The free event will be held at Civic Park. (Lawrenceburg, Ind.) – Public Safety Night returns to downtown Lawrenceburg on September 15. The free event, put on by the Lawrenceburg Police K9 Program, will take place at Civic Park from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. The event will feature K9...
LAWRENCEBURG, IN
Eaton Register Herald

Norfolk Southern makes RR closing offer

EATON — Preble County Commissioners and other local officials met once more with representatives from Norfolk Southern Railroad on Wednesday, Aug. 17, to discuss an agreement and concessions NS is willing to make as they close two area crossings. “I want to thank everybody for their patience as we...
PREBLE COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

A crash involving an overturned vehicle is causing delays along I-275

SHARONVILLE, Ohio — UPDATE:. The crash blocking lanes along northbound I-275 in Sharonville has been cleared by police. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. An overturned vehicle is blocking lanes on the interstate in Sharonville, Thursday evening. The three left lanes along northbound I-275 between Mosteller Road...
SHARONVILLE, OH
eaglecountryonline.com

Weekend Closure Set for State Road 46 Box Culvert Replacement Project

The project was originally scheduled for mid-July. (Ripley County, Ind.) - Indiana Department of Transportation contractor Dave O'Mara Contractor Inc. plans to close State Road 46 for one weekend starting on or after Friday, August 26, to complete a box culvert replacement project in Ripley County. The closure is expected...
RIPLEY COUNTY, IN
WLWT 5

Crash on I-71/75 in Erlanger is causing delays for motorists

ERLANGER, Ky. — Northbound I-71/75 in Erlanger is backed up after a crash on the right shoulder, Tuesday evening. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. Police reported the crash near the I-275 interchange at 5:52 p.m. Delays are expected to exceed...
ERLANGER, KY
PLANetizen

Cincinnati Ends Parking Requirements in the City’s West End

West End, Cincinnati suffers from a lack of neighborhood-serving restaurants. Community members believe parking is part of the problem. The Cincinnati Planning Commission recently approved a new Urban Parking Overlay District along Linn Street in West End that would end parking requirements for non-residential uses along the corridor, reports Chris Wetterich in a paywalled article for the Cincinnati Business Courier. With strong support from the commission and planning staff, the new overlay will still require City Council approval to become law.
CINCINNATI, OH
eaglecountryonline.com

Alcohol Believed to be a Factor in Three-Vehicle Crash in Milan

The accident occurred on SR 350 early Sunday morning. (Milan, Ind.) – Alcohol is believed to be a contributing factor in a three-vehicle crash in Milan. The Ripley County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash on State Road 350 near the Tom Tepe Autocenter around 2:00 a.m. Sunday.
MILAN, IN
Fox 19

Child headed to school on bicycle struck by car in NKY

EDGEWOOD, Ky. (WXIX) - A child was struck by a vehicle while riding a bicycle to school Wednesday morning, City of Edgewood Police say. Police say the juvenile was at the intersection of Edgemar Drive and Dudley Road around 7 a.m. A vehicle that was turning from Edgemar onto Dudley...
EDGEWOOD, KY
WLWT 5

Crews responding to reports of a house fire in Warren County

FRANKLIN, Ohio — The Cincinnati Fire Department is responding to reports of a house fire on Wednesday night. The fire is located at 9679 Williams Drive in Warren County and was reported around 8:56 p.m. According to reports, black smoke is coming from the garage that is connected to...
WARREN COUNTY, OH
eaglecountryonline.com

Indiana Business Donates Navy Beans for Upcoming Festival in Rising Sun

The annual fall festival takes place September 16-17. L-R: Mike Northcutt, City of Rising Sun, Project Manager & Navy Bean Fall Festival Co-Coordinator;. Kendal Miller, Ohio County Tourism, Executive Director; Jim McDaniel, Ohio County Tourism, Board President; Debbie Thomason, Director of the Education Center of Rising Sun; and Jane Angst, Ohio County Community Foundation, Executive Director are shown with the Navy Beans provided by N.K. Hurst Company of Zionsville, IN. Photo provided.
RISING SUN, IN

