Read full article on original website
Related
blackchronicle.com
‘It’s shameful,’ Oklahoma parents speak out about 13-year-long state waiting list
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – This legislative session, lawmakers have hired a consulting firm to tackle the developmental disability services waiting list. The Medicaid Waiver Waiting List is embarrassingly long in Oklahoma. For the first time ever, the Department of Human Services (DHS) has a plan to eliminate the waiting...
KTUL
Oklahoma Guardsman recognized for drug abuse prevention work
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A member from the Oklahoma Air National Guard was recently recognized for his efforts to reduce drug and alcohol abuse in Oklahoma communities. On August 25 in a ceremony at the Oklahoma National Guard Headquarters in Oklahoma City, Tech. Sgt. James Rambur, who serves with the Oklahoma National Guard Counterdrug Task Force, was presented with the 2021 GEICO Military Service Award.
KOCO
Millions of dollars headed to Oklahoma to plug orphaned wells
OKLAHOMA CITY — The federal government is sending millions of dollars to Oklahoma to cap orphaned oil and gas wells. Oklahoma is among the states with the most orphaned wells. Some of them pose environmental risks. Orphaned wells are abandoned, but they could be placed back into production if...
okcfox.com
Gov. Stitt orders flags half-staff following two tragic deaths in Oklahoma law enforcement
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Governor Kevin Stitt has ordered all flags to be lowered half-staff in honor of two fallen Oklahoma officers. The order from the governor comes following two tragic losses in Oklahoma State law enforcement. Sgt. Bobby Swartz with the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office was shot while...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
publicradiotulsa.org
Oklahoma awarded $25 million to seal nearly 1,200 abandoned oil and gas wells
The U.S. Department of the Interior awarded Oklahoma an initial $25 million to help address legacy pollution caused by orphaned oil and gas wells left abandoned across the state. The funds will be utilized to plug nearly 1,200 documented, orphaned wells on state, federal, private, and tribal lands. Not only...
KOCO
Change in liquor sales could be in the works for Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY — A big change for liquor sales could be in the works for Oklahoma. Oklahomans could soon go into a grocery store and buy a bottle of liquor if a national retailer gets in its way. KOCO 5 learned that Walmart is in the initial phase of...
This Oklahoma Ghost Town is the Most Dangerous Place in the U.S.
I was looking up different ghost towns in Oklahoma and stumbled across a documentary on YouTube about a town that's abandoned and even worse than that, the town is toxic, literally. Before today I had never heard of this place, it's a really crazy and heartbreaking story. The now-empty town...
KOCO
Push to legalize recreational marijuana in Oklahoma moves forward
OKLAHOMA CITY — A push to let Oklahoma voters decide whether to legalize recreational marijuana for adults 21 and older will move forward. The Oklahoma Secretary of State Brian Bingman said supporters of State Question 820 got enough valid signatures to put it on an upcoming ballot. In a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘I might even quit on the spot:’ Oklahoma educators react to Ryan Walters’ primary win
TULSA, Okla. — Many Oklahoma educators say they’re worried for what’s ahead after Oklahoma State Secretary of Education Ryan Walters defeated his opponent, Shawnee Public Schools Superintendent April Grace, in Monday night’s Republican primary runoff for State Superintendent. At his victory party Tuesday night, Walters declared...
blackchronicle.com
Oklahoma health officials react to news of mysterious new COVID-19 variant, say many questions are yet to be answered
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The world’s leading health experts are rushing to learn everything they can about a potentially dangerous new COVID-19 variant, and although there’s no concrete data that suggests it’s any more contagious or severe, the medical community isn’t taking any chances. The...
blackchronicle.com
Doctors warn of new COVID-19 subvariants sweeping across the region and Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA (KFOR) – Oklahoma’s top doctors are warning people as COVID-19 cases begin to rise again in the state. They say it is mostly because of three new subvariants with a so-called “Delta mutation.”. It appears more people are testing positive because of the subvariant’s very high...
okcfox.com
Oklahoma contractor charged, accused of embezzling over $60K from clients
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — An Oklahoma contractor has been charged after being accused of embezzling over $60,000 from multiple victims, according to the Attorney General's Office. Attorney General (AG) John O'Connor filed charges in Cleveland County against 47-year-old Delbert Middleton for embezzling money. Middleton is charged with four counts...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
msn.com
Oklahoma company hit with record-setting hazardous waste penalty for hand sanitizer
The Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality issued a $6.6 million penalty against a Chickasha company that allegedly stored large quantities of hand sanitizer on pallets, some of which were dumped onto the ground or caught fire. The penalty leveled against Brannan Bordwine and Bordwine Development is the largest cash penalty...
Oklahoma family responds after video of man beaten by Arkansas law enforcement goes viral
A father and aunt is heartbroken and livid after seeing a new viral video showing their family member being pinned down and beaten by law enforcement officials in Arkansas.
blackchronicle.com
Severe storms, hail hits Oklahoma
Severe storms moved across Oklahoma on Thursday evening. >> Related: How to personalize, use KOCO 5 app to stay safe during severe weather KOCO 5 Chief Meteorologist Damon Lane tracks the storms for us.10:00 p.m. Thursday Update: Lots of hail was seen across the state throughout the storm. KOCO 5 Kilee Thomas shows us what viewers saw during the severe weather. 9:42 p.m. Thursday Update: Over 2,500 Oklahomans statewide are without power. 8:33 p.m. Thursday Update: OG&E is reporting 1,610 of their customers across the state are without power.The severe thunderstorm warning has been canceled for Noble County. 8:13 p.m. Thursday Update: A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Noble County until 9 p.m. and continues in Oklahoma County until 8:30 p.m. 8:05 p.m. Thursday Update: A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Garvin, Johnston, Murray and Pontotoc counties until 8:45 p.m.The severe thunderstorm warning has been canceled for Kingfisher. 7:52 p.m. Thursday Update: A strong thunderstorm will hit parts of eastern Garvin, west-central Pontotoc and northeastern Murray counties. The severe thunderstorm warning has been canceled in Canadian County but continues in Kingfisher County.7:45 p.m. Thursday Update: The severe thunderstorm warning will continue until 8:30 p.m. for Canadian, Logan and Kingfisher counties. There are reports of quarter-size hail and winds 60 miles per hour.7:31 p.m. Thursday Update: A severe storm warning has been issued for northern Canadian County.7:20 p.m. Thursday Update: Large and damaging hail about the size of a golf ball is hitting the west side of Oklahoma City. The storm is heading north toward Edmond.The tornado threat is still low. 7:10 p.m. Thursday Update: The severe thunderstorm warning continues for Kiowa and Washita counties but continues for Canadian, Grady and Oklahoma counties until 7:45 p.m.7:06 p.m. Thursday Update: Caddo, Kiowa and Washita counties have a severe thunderstorm warning until 7:15 p.m. Caddo, Grady, Oklahoma and Canadian counties have a warning until 7:45 p.m. 6:30 p.m. Thursday Update: The severe thunderstorm warning will extend until 7:00 p.m. for Caddo and Canadian counties and 6:45 p.m. for Comanche and Kiowa counties. 6:20 p.m. Thursday Update: A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Caddo County until 6:30 p.m. Comanche County and Kiowa County have severe thunderstorm warnings until 6:45 p.m. 5:45 p.m. Thursday Update: Around 6:30 p.m., the northeast parts of Oklahoma will see storms with possible quarter-size hail north of Interstate 40. South of I-40 could see hail as big as golf ball size.The storms will arrive in the metro around 8 p.m. Thursday night and will leave the area by 9:30 p.m. Winds will be 60 miles per hour with possible quarter-size hail, as well. The tornado threat is low. The risk for severe weather will diminish by 10 p.m. Be sure to download the KOCO 5 App to receive customized weather alerts. You can watch our team coverage on the app, too.>> Check Live, Interactive Radar>> Watch KOCO 5 Coverage>> Download the KOCO 5 App on iPhone>> Download the KOCO 5 App on Android>> “Like” KOCO 5 on Facebook>> “Follow” KOCO 5 on Twitter.
You Won’t Believe What Oklahoma’s Favorite Workplace Snack Is!
I think it's safe to say that we love to eat. Perhaps, snack would be a better word for what takes place at offices all over the state of Oklahoma. We do it. Weekly, we have some reason to eat at our office, sometimes almost daily, you'll find donuts, birthday cakes, cookies, or brownies on our kitchen table for all to enjoy.
msn.com
Police crack down on drunk driving in Tulsa County
Three law enforcement agencies set up a DUI checkpoint within Tulsa County late Saturday night to crack down on drunk drivers. Drunk driving is a bigger problem in Oklahoma than some might think. A survey by the Oklahoma Highway Safety Office found nearly one in ten Oklahomans drive drunk at least once every two months. That’s a one percent increase from the previous year, and the first increase the annual survey recorded since 2017.
This Abandoned Mansion Could be the Most Haunted Place in Oklahoma
This 19th-century Oklahoma mansion could very well be one of the most haunted places in the Sooner State. The horrific history of this property along with the tragedies and misfortune that cursed the family who lived there is beyond haunting. The ghost stories and urban legends that surround this place are truly terrifying.
Comments / 2