Oklahoma State

Oklahoma Guardsman recognized for drug abuse prevention work

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A member from the Oklahoma Air National Guard was recently recognized for his efforts to reduce drug and alcohol abuse in Oklahoma communities. On August 25 in a ceremony at the Oklahoma National Guard Headquarters in Oklahoma City, Tech. Sgt. James Rambur, who serves with the Oklahoma National Guard Counterdrug Task Force, was presented with the 2021 GEICO Military Service Award.
Millions of dollars headed to Oklahoma to plug orphaned wells

OKLAHOMA CITY — The federal government is sending millions of dollars to Oklahoma to cap orphaned oil and gas wells. Oklahoma is among the states with the most orphaned wells. Some of them pose environmental risks. Orphaned wells are abandoned, but they could be placed back into production if...
Push to legalize recreational marijuana in Oklahoma moves forward

OKLAHOMA CITY — A push to let Oklahoma voters decide whether to legalize recreational marijuana for adults 21 and older will move forward. The Oklahoma Secretary of State Brian Bingman said supporters of State Question 820 got enough valid signatures to put it on an upcoming ballot. In a...
Oklahoma contractor charged, accused of embezzling over $60K from clients

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — An Oklahoma contractor has been charged after being accused of embezzling over $60,000 from multiple victims, according to the Attorney General's Office. Attorney General (AG) John O'Connor filed charges in Cleveland County against 47-year-old Delbert Middleton for embezzling money. Middleton is charged with four counts...
Severe storms, hail hits Oklahoma

Severe storms moved across Oklahoma on Thursday evening. >> Related: How to personalize, use KOCO 5 app to stay safe during severe weather KOCO 5 Chief Meteorologist Damon Lane tracks the storms for us.10:00 p.m. Thursday Update: Lots of hail was seen across the state throughout the storm. KOCO 5 Kilee Thomas shows us what viewers saw during the severe weather. 9:42 p.m. Thursday Update: Over 2,500 Oklahomans statewide are without power. 8:33 p.m. Thursday Update: OG&E is reporting 1,610 of their customers across the state are without power.The severe thunderstorm warning has been canceled for Noble County. 8:13 p.m. Thursday Update: A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Noble County until 9 p.m. and continues in Oklahoma County until 8:30 p.m. 8:05 p.m. Thursday Update: A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Garvin, Johnston, Murray and Pontotoc counties until 8:45 p.m.The severe thunderstorm warning has been canceled for Kingfisher. 7:52 p.m. Thursday Update: A strong thunderstorm will hit parts of eastern Garvin, west-central Pontotoc and northeastern Murray counties. The severe thunderstorm warning has been canceled in Canadian County but continues in Kingfisher County.7:45 p.m. Thursday Update: The severe thunderstorm warning will continue until 8:30 p.m. for Canadian, Logan and Kingfisher counties. There are reports of quarter-size hail and winds 60 miles per hour.7:31 p.m. Thursday Update: A severe storm warning has been issued for northern Canadian County.7:20 p.m. Thursday Update: Large and damaging hail about the size of a golf ball is hitting the west side of Oklahoma City. The storm is heading north toward Edmond.The tornado threat is still low. 7:10 p.m. Thursday Update: The severe thunderstorm warning continues for Kiowa and Washita counties but continues for Canadian, Grady and Oklahoma counties until 7:45 p.m.7:06 p.m. Thursday Update: Caddo, Kiowa and Washita counties have a severe thunderstorm warning until 7:15 p.m. Caddo, Grady, Oklahoma and Canadian counties have a warning until 7:45 p.m. 6:30 p.m. Thursday Update: The severe thunderstorm warning will extend until 7:00 p.m. for Caddo and Canadian counties and 6:45 p.m. for Comanche and Kiowa counties. 6:20 p.m. Thursday Update: A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Caddo County until 6:30 p.m. Comanche County and Kiowa County have severe thunderstorm warnings until 6:45 p.m. 5:45 p.m. Thursday Update: Around 6:30 p.m., the northeast parts of Oklahoma will see storms with possible quarter-size hail north of Interstate 40. South of I-40 could see hail as big as golf ball size.The storms will arrive in the metro around 8 p.m. Thursday night and will leave the area by 9:30 p.m. Winds will be 60 miles per hour with possible quarter-size hail, as well. The tornado threat is low. The risk for severe weather will diminish by 10 p.m. Be sure to download the KOCO 5 App to receive customized weather alerts. You can watch our team coverage on the app, too.>> Check Live, Interactive Radar>> Watch KOCO 5 Coverage>> Download the KOCO 5 App on iPhone>> Download the KOCO 5 App on Android>> “Like” KOCO 5 on Facebook>> “Follow” KOCO 5 on Twitter.
You Won’t Believe What Oklahoma’s Favorite Workplace Snack Is!

I think it's safe to say that we love to eat. Perhaps, snack would be a better word for what takes place at offices all over the state of Oklahoma. We do it. Weekly, we have some reason to eat at our office, sometimes almost daily, you'll find donuts, birthday cakes, cookies, or brownies on our kitchen table for all to enjoy.
Police crack down on drunk driving in Tulsa County

Three law enforcement agencies set up a DUI checkpoint within Tulsa County late Saturday night to crack down on drunk drivers. Drunk driving is a bigger problem in Oklahoma than some might think. A survey by the Oklahoma Highway Safety Office found nearly one in ten Oklahomans drive drunk at least once every two months. That’s a one percent increase from the previous year, and the first increase the annual survey recorded since 2017.
