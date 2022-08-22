Read full article on original website
This man is now the richest person in Houston (and he is giving a lot of it away)Ash JurbergHouston, TX
52% of Texans' Student Loan Balance Decreased With Biden’s Forgiveness ProgramTom HandyTexas State
A Shooting near Humble Middle School causes a lockdown, all students are safe and accounted forhoustonstringer_comHumble, TX
Parents Reported to TxDFPS Question Repeated False Claims and/or HarassmentMontgomery County GazetteHouston, TX
“I Was Proud Of Him," Louisiana Father Says Of Son Who Vanished From Houston, TexasThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedHouston, TX
cw39.com
Report claims these are the best burger restaurants to try in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — The burger! Everyone loves burgers and while it may be National Burger Day in the UK and not the US we don’t care, we’re going to talk burgers in this story with the pride of Texas. When you’ve claimed to be the best of...
This man is now the richest person in Houston (and he is giving a lot of it away)
Earlier this year, I wrote about the richest person in Houston- at the time, it was Richard Kinder. Kinder has promised to give 95% of his wealth away and gives generously to organizations in Houston.
fox7austin.com
Texas child left alone in locked, hot school bus
A child in Spring, Texas woke up inside of a school bus. He was the only person on the bus and the doors were locked.
birchrestaurant.com
12 Best Rooftop Restaurants in Houston, TX
Houston, Texas, is a food lover’s paradise. With so many different cultures represented in the city, there is no shortage of delicious cuisine to choose from. Whether you’re in the mood for Tex-Mex, Cajun, or Vietnamese, you’ll be able to find it in a restaurant in Houston. And if you’re feeling adventurous, you can even try dishes from all over the world.
Woman found dead at 24-Hour Fitness parking garage in SW Houston identified
Kaila Chizer, the Women's Basketball Director of Operations at UH was found unresponsive inside her car with no signs of trauma on Tuesday.
KHOU
Toddler shot at park in NW Houston
A toddler was injured in what police are calling an accidental shooting at a northwest Houston park. Police said the toddler was shot in the hand.
franchising.com
Shaquille O’Neal-Owned Big Chicken Opening First Texas Restaurant in Houston
Texas Restaurant, Convenience Store and Gas Station Owner/Operator Group Inks First Lease in the Lone Star State. August 25, 2022 // Franchising.com // HOUSTON - Big Chicken is breaking ground in Houston with its first signed lease in a major multi-unit deal. Part of a 50-unit agreement across the state’s...
cw39.com
HPD searching for man involved in multiple aggravated robberies in southeast Houston and Spring Branch
HOUSTON (CW39) The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division needs the public’s assistance identifying the suspect responsible for series of aggravated robberies at drug stores in the City of Houston. Two robberies in one day. Local police said that on Friday, August 19, of this year, 6:46 p.m., the...
Click2Houston.com
🔒How KPRC 2 meteorologist Anthony Yanez, his family helped rescue 2 dogs during Hurricane Harvey
HOUSTON – Two weeks before Hurricane Harvey hit Texas, two dogs were wandering the streets of Houston. They were inseparable. A gentleman saw the dogs on his way to work and on the way home. He knew something had to be done. As the storm neared the Texas coastline, this man was able to wrangle these two dogs into his car and take them to Red Collar Rescue.
fox26houston.com
Pearland mother angry after daycare leaves child in van for nearly an hour
PEARLAND, Texas - A Pearland mother is in disbelief after she says a daycare facility left her 5-year-old alone in the company van outside for nearly an hour. The mother, who chose to remain anonymous, says surveillance video at The Learning Experience reviewed by police, shows the child was inside of the vehicle for a total of 56 minutes.
inforney.com
This Is the City With the Most Gun Stores in Texas
There are over 393 million guns in circulation in the U.S., according to estimates from the Small Arms Survey, far outnumbering the national population of 327 million. In the United States - the only country in the world home to more civilian-owned guns than people - guns are big business.
Click2Houston.com
Parents share warning after 2-year-old nearly lost fingers at Houston daycare
HOUSTON – A new warning to parents and educators about a potential safety hazard in schools and daycares. One Houston parent got a call from her child’s school hearing the words no parent ever wants to hear, “there’s blood everywhere.”. Rachel Goodlad was 6-months pregnant in...
fox26houston.com
Great-grandmother in Houston struggling in home damaged by Hurricane Harvey 5 years ago
HOUSTON - Five years after Hurricane Harvey, some people in Houston are still struggling to rebuild. On Wednesday, we met 78-year-old Dorothy Diggs at her home off Bay Cedar Drive. Diggs has lived there for about 35 years and says Harvey destroyed everything. "Water was in here too," said Diggs....
The Longest Car Wash In Texas Is A Football Field Long!
I guess we should not be surprised that the longest car wash in the world is here in Texas! And, we also should not be surprised that it's at a Buc-ee's! Makes so much sense. I knew they had a pretty big car wash, but I really didn't know it was known as the LARGEST!
Midland-Odessa Beware Of This Being Left On Your Car Door Handle!
Why is it that these days we always have to be looking over our shoulder? Going to the grocery store, or the mall, or the post office, or leaving work or leaving your home, you are supposed to always be aware of your surroundings. I mean I get it. Ladies, especially if we are alone running errands, please be careful. Mommas, grandmothers if we have our littles out and about look out for those who drive crazy through parking lots and keep your precious cargo by your side at all times.
Here's how the North Texas flooding rain actually helped the Houston area
HOUSTON — Neighborhoods in North Texas are slowly starting to recover after the deadly storms that caused massive flooding. The storms dumped more than a foot of rain, sparking flash flooding and hundreds of water rescues. But, even with all the rain falling there, North Texas lakes are still...
'He didn't wrap himself': Mom questions lack of progress to solve death of son entombed in blanket
More than a month has gone by since a 27-year-old man's body was found wrapped in a blanket in a ditch. His mom speaks only to ABC13.
Best Areas Of Houston, Texas To Buy A House
Houston is a large and diverse place -- and it's growing fast. Here are all the best places to buy a house in the city, no matter your budget or stage in life.
Click2Houston.com
Bicyclist dead after possibly being attacked by dog in Channelview, sheriff says
CHANNELVIEW, Texas – Harris County sheriff’s deputies are investigating after a bicyclist’s body was reportedly found in a roadway in Channelview Friday. Units responded to reports about a scene in the 15700 block of Garlang. When deputies arrived at the scene, they found an unresponsive man lying...
Taqueria La Norteñita now open on Cullen Boulevard near Pearland
This is not a menu item from Taqueria La Norteñita. It is a stock photo only. (Courtesy Pexels) Taqueria La Norteñita, located at 14455 Cullen Blvd., Ste. A-104, Houston, opened July 22. The new restaurant offers both breakfast and daytime meals that range from breakfast tacos and dishes, chicken and beef tacos, tortas, gorditas, quesadillas and parrilladas. This list is not comprehensive. 281-692-8204. https://bit.ly/3CpCQwK.
