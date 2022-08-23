Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Head to This Hole-In-The-Wall Seafood Joint in Ohio for the Best Fried FishTravel MavenColumbus, OH
Hyundai and Kia vehicle thefts by ‘Real Kia Boys’ targets students and surrounding communitiesThe LanternColumbus, OH
WOSU finishes transition into state-of-the-art facility across from the Wexner Center for the ArtsThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Places To Get Great Ice Cream in the Columbus AreaIsla ChiuColumbus, OH
Football: Harrison’s physical gifts, work ethic prime him for breakout seasonThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
'Pay attention to them': OSHP to follow school buses, watch for unsafe drivers
WOOD COUNTY, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol has reported around 6,200 crashes involving school buses since 2017, including 1,943 people injured in them. Lucas County has the fourth highest number in the state, so OSHP Sgt. Ryan Purpura said they will follow school buses to watch for unsafe drivers.
Locals attend Ohio EPA-hosted meeting on Sunny Farms Landfill air pollution permit
FOSTORIA, Ohio — Residents of the city of Fostoria, Seneca and Hancock counties, protesters, and Sunny Farms Landfill employees were all at Thursday's Ohio EPA Air Pollution Hearing for Sunny Farms Landfill. The conversation focused on the air permit, which is supposed to cut the stench and clean up...
Canine parvovirus: Could the disease killing dogs in northern Michigan come to Ohio?
TEMPERANCE, Mich. — The "severe and highly contagious" canine parvovirus is the disease killing dozens of dogs in Michigan's northern Lower Peninsula region, according to testing done by Michigan State University's Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory. The affected dogs' medical history showed they were not fully vaccinated, a press release from...
Who is more likely to react to E. Coli outbreak?
TOLEDO, Ohio — As health officials continue to investigate more cases of E. Coli in Ohio and Michigan, local doctors are breaking down how patients are reacting. The good news is that so far, no deaths have been attributed to these cases. But there are some people who this can impact more when it comes to the severity of symptoms.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
As more E. coli cases are discovered, why is romaine lettuce a problem?
TOLEDO, Ohio — CDC are continuing to investigate an E. coli outbreak that has sickened dozens and caused at least 10 people to be hospitalized in Ohio and several other states. Late last week officials said the outbreak may be linked to romaine lettuce from Wendy's sandwiches. As of...
CDC investigating Wendy's sandwiches as possible link in E. coli outbreak
OHIO, USA — A possible link between cases in an E. coli outbreak in Michigan, Ohio and Pennsylvania has been traced back to romaine lettuce used in Wendy's sandwiches. 37 people have been infected with the outbreak strain of E. coli. Many of those who are sick reported eating sandwiches with romaine lettuce at Wendy's restaurants, according to a CDC advisory.
E. coli outbreak in Ohio and Michigan under investigation by CDC after cases show linkage, food source not identified
WOOD COUNTY, Ohio — The CDC is now investigating an E. coli outbreak in Ohio and Michigan after a combined 29 cases related to the outbreak have been reported as of Thursday. Fourteen of those cases have been reported in Ohio and 15 in Michigan. Those are just some...
When does school start in northwest Ohio and Southeast Michigan for 2022-2023? | LIST
TOLEDO, Ohio — These are the first day of classes for school districts in northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Some districts have orientation sessions, parent-teacher meetings and professional development for staff before the first day of classes. Aug. 17. Bryan (High, Middle, Elementary all grade; Kindergarten, Preschool Young 5s...
RELATED PEOPLE
Are Ohioans eager to get back to work? Here are the latest unemployment rates
TOLEDO, Ohio — Job seekers like Deonte Moss are looking for their next chapter. "I write books, I'm an author but it doesn't pay the bills all the time so I need to make sure that I figure out what I need to do until my dream takes over," Moss said.
College graduates paying student loans react to $10,000 in student debt relief
TOLEDO, Ohio — President Joe Biden announced Wednesday he will fulfill a campaign promise to reduce federal student loan debt for everyone across the country. For Ohioans like Ian Furman and Patricia Shull, just two of the millions of Americans across the country who took out massive loans to get through school, it's a chance to make a dent in their sizable loans.
Has the Stone Foltz hazing death case affected the way new BGSU students think about fraternities?
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Students are moving back to campus at Bowling Green State University this week, just as two of the former BGSU fraternity brothers convicted in the 2021 hazing death of Stone Foltz are sentenced. WTOL 11 headed to campus Wednesday to talk with arriving new students...
WTOL 11
Toledo, OH
22K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Northwest Ohio local newshttps://www.wtol.com/
Comments / 0