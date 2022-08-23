ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTOL 11

Who is more likely to react to E. Coli outbreak?

TOLEDO, Ohio — As health officials continue to investigate more cases of E. Coli in Ohio and Michigan, local doctors are breaking down how patients are reacting. The good news is that so far, no deaths have been attributed to these cases. But there are some people who this can impact more when it comes to the severity of symptoms.
TOLEDO, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Columbus, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Columbus, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Yost
WTOL 11

College graduates paying student loans react to $10,000 in student debt relief

TOLEDO, Ohio — President Joe Biden announced Wednesday he will fulfill a campaign promise to reduce federal student loan debt for everyone across the country. For Ohioans like Ian Furman and Patricia Shull, just two of the millions of Americans across the country who took out massive loans to get through school, it's a chance to make a dent in their sizable loans.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

WTOL 11

Toledo, OH
22K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Northwest Ohio local news

 https://www.wtol.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy