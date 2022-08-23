ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

TechRadar

Amazon leaves popular Prime Video show high and dry after shock cancelation

The Wilds has been cancelled by Amazon Studios after two seasons. According to multiple outlets, including Deadline (opens in new tab) and Variety (opens in new tab), Amazon has abandoned the popular Prime Video show less than three months after its second season was released. Deadline suggests that the series' main cast members were only informed about the decision on Thursday, July 28. At the time of writing, though, members of the core cast are yet to publicly comment on the matter.
TV SERIES
BGR.com

5 Netflix releases coming next week that everyone will be streaming

All things considered, 2022 has proven one of the toughest years in recent memory for Netflix, which has seen a net loss of subscribers for two quarters in a row. It’s also trying to launch an ad-supported subscription tier to bring in more revenue. It’s cracking down on password-sharing. And it’s still putting out new Netflix releases every week, of course, in an attempt to keep the streamer’s subscribers happy and streaming.
TV & VIDEOS
CNET

More People Need to Watch the Trippiest Sci-Fi Gem on Prime Video

Enjoy movies that have you questioning the fabric of reality? I have one request... Stop scrolling on whatever streaming service you've been staring at, pop onto Prime Video and watch 2013's low-budget sci-fi flick Coherence ASAP -- it's free for subscribers, right now. I know. I just watched it… for the fourth time.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Watch: Hulu reveals release date for ‘Hellraiser’ reboot

After years of lying dormant, the Hellraiser franchise is set to rise from the proverbial ashes just in time for this year’s much-anticipated spooky season. And, with several horror icons — like Michael Myers in Halloween Ends and The Creeper in Jeepers Creepers: Reborn — making their returns to the genre in 2022, horror fanatics and streaming junkies are gearing up to feast their eyes on the return of Pinhead this October.
TV & VIDEOS
Essence

Star Gazing: Celebs Journey To Middle-Earth For Premieres Of 'LOTR: The Rings Of Power'

In both New York and Los Angeles, stars popped out to see what the latest adaptation of J.R.R. Tolkien's 'Lord of the Rings' anthology has in store. Fan anticipation is at a fever-pitch for Prime Video’s Lord of the Rings spinoff, The Rings of Power, and a select handful of celebrities and tastemakers were able to get a first look at the new fantasy series ahead of its September 2 premiere.
LOS ANGELES, CA
epicstream.com

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Unveils Jaw-Dropping Final Trailer

It is finally here! The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power unveils its final trailer around a week and a half before its release on Amazon Prime and it teases the fates of everyone on Middle-earth with how everything is intertwined with each other plus the jaw-dropping sceneries in the series.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream Werewolf: The Beast Among Us Free Online

Cast: Ed Quinn Guy Wilson Stephen Rea Rachel DiPillo Adam Croasdell. Set in a 19th century village, a young man studying under a local doctor joins a team of hunters on the trail of a wolf-like creature. Is Werewolf: The Beast Among Us on Netflix?. Werewolf: The Beast Among Us...
TV SERIES
TVGuide.com

Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New and Trending Today, August 25

It took a while, but the kids finally found Sonic the Hedgehog 2 on Amazon Prime Video. The family movie, starring Jim Carrey, Adam Palley, and the voices of Ben Schwartz and Idris Elba, rolls into the Prime Video top 10 movies and shows list for the first time despite being available since Aug. 10. It debuts strong at No. 6. That was bad news for the retro-styled sci-fi series Paper Girls, which had been in the top 10 since its debut in late July but now sees itself on the outside looking in. It's also weird because I binged the whole season yesterday. Doesn't that count for anything, Amazon?
TV SHOWS
UPI News

'Sandman' bonus episodes now streaming on Netflix

Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Netflix has announced a two-part "surprise bonus episode" of The Sandman is now streaming. The episode features an animated short, "A Dream of A Thousand Cats," and the live-action tale, "Calliope." "In this two-part story collection, a Siamese cat dreaming of a new world and a...
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Amazon's Prime Gaming Free Games for September Revealed

August is almost done, and as usual, that means Amazon's Prime Gaming is ready to reveal what is coming in September. This time around, eight different video games will be available. More specifically, the free video games available as part of the subscription service in September 2022 are Assassin's Creed Origins, Football Manager 2022, Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor Game of the Year Edition, The Dig, Defend the Rook, We. The Revolution, Castle on the Coast, and Word of the Law: Death Mask Collector's Edition.
VIDEO GAMES
TVLine

Virgin River Again Dominates Nielsen Streaming Top 10, Boys Leaves Chart

Netflix’s Virgin River and Stranger Things repeated in the top two spots on Nielsen’s latest U.S. ranking of streaming originals. For the week of week of July 25, the soon-to-be-more-diverse Virgin River was again No. 1 with 2.4 billion minutes viewed across 42 total episodes. Stranger Things followed with 1.84 billion minutes viewed across 34 total episodes. Brand-new to the Nielsen chart this week were Netflix’s Keep Breathing (730 million minutes/six episodes) and The Most Hated Man on the Internet (546 million minutes/three episodes), while Netflix’s Blown Away rose five spots to No. 5 with 443 million minutes viewed across 30 total...
TV SERIES
Collider

‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ 4K, Blu-ray, and DVD Walmart Release Delivers Epic Artwork [Exclusive]

Collider is pleased to reveal Walmart's exclusive box art for the Ultra HD 4K, Blu-ray, and DVD releases of Thor: Love and Thunder. The limited edition release also comes with an enamel pin of the fracture Mjölnir, Thor Odinson’s (Chris Hemsworth) former magical hammer, which has passed on to his ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) in the God of Thunder’s latest cosmic adventure.
MOVIES

