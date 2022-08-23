Read full article on original website
Amazon leaves popular Prime Video show high and dry after shock cancelation
The Wilds has been cancelled by Amazon Studios after two seasons. According to multiple outlets, including Deadline (opens in new tab) and Variety (opens in new tab), Amazon has abandoned the popular Prime Video show less than three months after its second season was released. Deadline suggests that the series' main cast members were only informed about the decision on Thursday, July 28. At the time of writing, though, members of the core cast are yet to publicly comment on the matter.
5 Netflix releases coming next week that everyone will be streaming
All things considered, 2022 has proven one of the toughest years in recent memory for Netflix, which has seen a net loss of subscribers for two quarters in a row. It’s also trying to launch an ad-supported subscription tier to bring in more revenue. It’s cracking down on password-sharing. And it’s still putting out new Netflix releases every week, of course, in an attempt to keep the streamer’s subscribers happy and streaming.
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Gets Double-Episode Premiere on Prime Video
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is just over two weeks away, TV Fanatics. It's been a long road to the screen for fans of the iconic franchise, and now, more details have emerged. The first two episodes will unspool Thursday, September 1, at 9 pm ET.
The Best Movies On Amazon Prime Video Right Now - August 2022
What's streaming on Amazon Prime Video right now.
More People Need to Watch the Trippiest Sci-Fi Gem on Prime Video
Enjoy movies that have you questioning the fabric of reality? I have one request... Stop scrolling on whatever streaming service you've been staring at, pop onto Prime Video and watch 2013's low-budget sci-fi flick Coherence ASAP -- it's free for subscribers, right now. I know. I just watched it… for the fourth time.
The Rings of Power to House of Hammer: seven best shows to stream
Amazon’s eagerly awaited TV version of Tolkien’s saga arrives with dignified aplomb, while Armie Hammer’s aunt sheds light on the family’s dark past in a Discovery+ documentary
'The Single Dumbest Decision Made By Any Corporation': HBO Max to Remove Dozens of Shows Starting This Week
In an attempt to mitigate public uproar over the sweeping changes happening at HBO Max, namely that the streaming platform will combine with Discovery+ in Summer 2023, Warner Bros. Discovery is doing more than just slashing programming from the platform, it's also slashing prices. The new discount, which aims to...
Watch: Hulu reveals release date for ‘Hellraiser’ reboot
After years of lying dormant, the Hellraiser franchise is set to rise from the proverbial ashes just in time for this year’s much-anticipated spooky season. And, with several horror icons — like Michael Myers in Halloween Ends and The Creeper in Jeepers Creepers: Reborn — making their returns to the genre in 2022, horror fanatics and streaming junkies are gearing up to feast their eyes on the return of Pinhead this October.
'The Lord of the Rings' Prequel: When 'The Rings of Power' Lands In Your Time Zone
The new The Lord of the Rings prequel series isn't far away now, premiering on Prime Video Sept. 1 (or Sept. 2, depending on your time zone). A new trailer dropped on Tuesday, ahead of the two episodes of The Rings of Power set to land on premiere day. The...
Star Gazing: Celebs Journey To Middle-Earth For Premieres Of 'LOTR: The Rings Of Power'
In both New York and Los Angeles, stars popped out to see what the latest adaptation of J.R.R. Tolkien's 'Lord of the Rings' anthology has in store. Fan anticipation is at a fever-pitch for Prime Video’s Lord of the Rings spinoff, The Rings of Power, and a select handful of celebrities and tastemakers were able to get a first look at the new fantasy series ahead of its September 2 premiere.
‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ Team on Building Their Massive Middle-earth
Before there was one ring to rule them all — or any magical rings for that matter — there was the Second Age of Middle-earth. That’s where viewers will be transported back to in The Lord of the Rings’ massive prequel series, set long before Bilbo and Frodo Baggins’ journeys.
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Unveils Jaw-Dropping Final Trailer
It is finally here! The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power unveils its final trailer around a week and a half before its release on Amazon Prime and it teases the fates of everyone on Middle-earth with how everything is intertwined with each other plus the jaw-dropping sceneries in the series.
Watch the New Trailer for ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’
Amazon has dropped off a new trailer for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. The upcoming series, which takes place thousands of years before what went down in J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings, will explore the Second Age of Middle-earth. “Beginning...
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power final trailer offers fans a new glimpse of the characters who inhabit Middle-earth
While the cast and creative team are celebrating at the New York City premiere, Amazon Prime Video released a final trailer for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. The highly-anticipated new series is set thousands of years before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien's books and the blockbuster movies they were adapted from.
Where to Watch and Stream Werewolf: The Beast Among Us Free Online
Cast: Ed Quinn Guy Wilson Stephen Rea Rachel DiPillo Adam Croasdell. Set in a 19th century village, a young man studying under a local doctor joins a team of hunters on the trail of a wolf-like creature. Is Werewolf: The Beast Among Us on Netflix?. Werewolf: The Beast Among Us...
Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New and Trending Today, August 25
It took a while, but the kids finally found Sonic the Hedgehog 2 on Amazon Prime Video. The family movie, starring Jim Carrey, Adam Palley, and the voices of Ben Schwartz and Idris Elba, rolls into the Prime Video top 10 movies and shows list for the first time despite being available since Aug. 10. It debuts strong at No. 6. That was bad news for the retro-styled sci-fi series Paper Girls, which had been in the top 10 since its debut in late July but now sees itself on the outside looking in. It's also weird because I binged the whole season yesterday. Doesn't that count for anything, Amazon?
'Sandman' bonus episodes now streaming on Netflix
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Netflix has announced a two-part "surprise bonus episode" of The Sandman is now streaming. The episode features an animated short, "A Dream of A Thousand Cats," and the live-action tale, "Calliope." "In this two-part story collection, a Siamese cat dreaming of a new world and a...
Amazon's Prime Gaming Free Games for September Revealed
August is almost done, and as usual, that means Amazon's Prime Gaming is ready to reveal what is coming in September. This time around, eight different video games will be available. More specifically, the free video games available as part of the subscription service in September 2022 are Assassin's Creed Origins, Football Manager 2022, Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor Game of the Year Edition, The Dig, Defend the Rook, We. The Revolution, Castle on the Coast, and Word of the Law: Death Mask Collector's Edition.
Virgin River Again Dominates Nielsen Streaming Top 10, Boys Leaves Chart
Netflix’s Virgin River and Stranger Things repeated in the top two spots on Nielsen’s latest U.S. ranking of streaming originals. For the week of week of July 25, the soon-to-be-more-diverse Virgin River was again No. 1 with 2.4 billion minutes viewed across 42 total episodes. Stranger Things followed with 1.84 billion minutes viewed across 34 total episodes. Brand-new to the Nielsen chart this week were Netflix’s Keep Breathing (730 million minutes/six episodes) and The Most Hated Man on the Internet (546 million minutes/three episodes), while Netflix’s Blown Away rose five spots to No. 5 with 443 million minutes viewed across 30 total...
‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ 4K, Blu-ray, and DVD Walmart Release Delivers Epic Artwork [Exclusive]
Collider is pleased to reveal Walmart's exclusive box art for the Ultra HD 4K, Blu-ray, and DVD releases of Thor: Love and Thunder. The limited edition release also comes with an enamel pin of the fracture Mjölnir, Thor Odinson’s (Chris Hemsworth) former magical hammer, which has passed on to his ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) in the God of Thunder’s latest cosmic adventure.
