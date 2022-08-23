It took a while, but the kids finally found Sonic the Hedgehog 2 on Amazon Prime Video. The family movie, starring Jim Carrey, Adam Palley, and the voices of Ben Schwartz and Idris Elba, rolls into the Prime Video top 10 movies and shows list for the first time despite being available since Aug. 10. It debuts strong at No. 6. That was bad news for the retro-styled sci-fi series Paper Girls, which had been in the top 10 since its debut in late July but now sees itself on the outside looking in. It's also weird because I binged the whole season yesterday. Doesn't that count for anything, Amazon?

TV SHOWS ・ 19 HOURS AGO