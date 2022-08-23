ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

CBS Boston

Mookie Betts making his Fenway Park return during 2023 Red Sox season

BOSTON -- With the team sitting well outside of the wild card picture with only 39 games left, the 2022 season is essentially over for the Boston Red Sox. So no one would blame any fan for turning their attention to 2023.Major League Baseball released the 2023 schedules for all teams on Wednesday, and for the Red Sox, it will feature a beloved former player making their first return to Fenway Park. That would be Markus Lynn Betts, or better known around the baseball world as "Mookie."Betts will return to Fenway Park in 2023 for the first time since the...
FOX Sports

Margot leads Rays against the Red Sox after 4-hit game

Tampa Bay Rays (69-55, second in the AL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (60-65, fifth in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: JT Chargois (1-0, .00 ERA, .75 WHIP, three strikeouts); Red Sox: Michael Wacha (8-1, 2.28 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 63 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Sox -128, Rays +107;...
CBS Philly

Phillies place starting pitcher Zack Wheeler on 15-day injured list

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- While the Phillies are getting the 2021 National League MVP back Friday, last year's NL Cy Young runner-up is headed to the injured list. The Phillies on Thursday placed Zack Wheeler on the 15-day injured list with right forearm tendinitis.The move is retroactive to Aug. 22.Wheeler is 11-7 with a 3.07 ERA and 148 strikeouts in 23 starts this season. His 4.2 bWAR and 3.6 fWAR ranks ninth among MLB pitchers, respectively.The righty is coming off back-to-back rough outings against the New York Mets, allowing 10 runs in 11 1/3 innings -- both losses, although he did...
FOX Sports

MLB odds: Better futures bet to make right now, Yankees or Mets?

Greetings Class! It’s time to get you into an Empire State of Mind. So break out those metro cards, grab a hot dog and let’s talk New York baseball. Now that the Yankees and Mets have wrapped up this season's Subway Series with a 2-2 record and a zero run differential, let’s answer this critical question: who are the real Kings of New York? In other words, which ball club should you place a futures bet on?
Pinstripe Alley

New York Yankees vs. Oakland Athletics: Series Preview

It’s amazing how a few wins on the trot can change the outlook of a team and its fanbase. After sleepwalking through weeks of bad play, the Yankees finally began to turn their second half around with a win over the Blue Jays followed by a sweep of the Subway Series at Yankee Stadium. With the momentum of these three games and the extra rest of an offday, the Bombers hit the road a rejuvenated bunch, ready to take on Oakland for four games at the Coliseum.
Yardbarker

Red Sox unveil 2023 schedule: Opening Day is March 30 at Fenway Park

Rather than playing divisional opponents 19 times per season, the Red Sox will go up against the Blue Jays, Orioles, Rays, and Yankees 13 times per year beginning in 2023. They will also play a total of 46 interleague games against National League clubs, which is up from 20 in 2022.
NESN

NESN

Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.

