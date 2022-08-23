Read full article on original website
redlakenationnews.com
Parents of victim in Proctor football assault sue school district, coaches
DULUTH - The parents of the student attacked after a Proctor High School football practice last fall are suing the school district and the former football coaches and superintendent for a civil rights violation related to sexual discrimination. The student's parents, whom the Star Tribune isn't naming to protect the...
wpr.org
Former Superior police officer now faces a dozen charges in off-duty crash that killed 2
A former 15-year veteran with the Superior Police Department is now facing a dozen charges after allegedly driving drunk and killing a father and his infant son in an off-duty crash. Former Sgt. Greg Swanson, 42, of Solon Springs is charged with eight felony charges, according to an amended criminal...
Daily Telegram
Former Superior police sergeant faces 11 new charges stemming from fatal crash
SUPERIOR — A former Superior police sergeant accused of killing two people and injuring two others during a traffic crash waived his preliminary hearing in Douglas County Circuit Court Wednesday, Aug. 24. Gregory Swanson, 42, of Solon Springs, now faces 12 criminal charges, eight of which are felonies. An...
kdal610.com
NERCC Escapee Arrested In Carlton County
DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – An inmate at the Northeast Regional Corrections Center (NERCC), in Grand Lake Township, walked off the grounds around 7:20 p-m Tuesday. A search of the area was unable to locate the inmate, identified as Zachary Mullen, and alerts were sent to surrounding law enforcement agencies.
WEAU-TV 13
2nd homicide charge filed against Superior police officer after deadly drunk driving crash
SUPERIOR, WI -- The Superior Police officer accused of driving drunk and causing a deadly crash is now facing a second homicide charge. The crash happened in the early morning hours of July 15 near 52nd Ave. and Hwy 53. Michael Evans, 23, was trying to push his vehicle which...
bulletin-news.com
Duluth firefighter likely to lose job after sentencing for off-duty assault of 65-year-old woman
Conrad John Sunde IV, who had spent the previous two years defending a felony assault accusation, was repentant when he showed up for sentence on Monday. The city’s previous Firefighter of the Year, who is expected to lose his job after assaulting a 65-year-old lady along a western Duluth path in 2020, did not get any forgiveness after a last-minute apology.
FOX 21 Online
Duluth Firefighter Sentenced After Assaulting Hiker, Status Of Employment Under Review
DULUTH, Minn. — A Duluth City employee who still works for the Fire Department was sentenced Monday on a felony assault conviction. Conrad Sunde had been convicted of Third-Degree Assault after shoving and injuring a woman on a hiking trail two years ago. Sunde was sentenced to three years...
Charges: Bus driver blew 0.257 while driving 35 boys up to YMCA camp
CARLTON, Minn. -- A Cannon Falls man has been charged with DWI after investigators say that he drove a bus carrying 35 boys, all between the ages of 11 and 14, while drunk on Fireball whisky.The incident happened Sunday morning. Troopers with the Minnesota State Patrol say that someone flagged a charter bus veering from shoulder to shoulder on Interstate 35.The bus was transporting the kids from a YMCA group to a Y camp in northern Minnesota, investigators say. Troopers observed the bus drive across a lane of traffic and into the shoulder, and tried to pull the bus over...
Southern MN Bus Driver Taking Kids To YMCA Camp North Of Duluth Drunk on Fireball
This is such a disturbing story and a nightmare for parents who trust others to watch over their kids during the day. 35 students, ages 11-14, were on a charter bus ride to a YMCA Camp Warren in Eveleth, Minnesota when State Troopers were called to check on a bus that was driving chaotically northbound on I-35 Sunday morning, what they found when they pulled him over is chilling.
Local Auto Body Shop Ask For Public’s Help Identifying Two Individuals
This is such a bummer. A local auto body shop in Superior is asking for the public's help in finding two people they say have been stealing items on their property. This has become quite common over the past few years, especially for local police departments. Recently, the Duluth Police Department asked for the public's help in identifying a few people suspected of stealing. They shared a few screenshot photos of the two suspects and said they were wanted in relation to a vehicle theft.
Human remains found in northern Minnesota, believed to be missing man
Human remains that were found in northern Minnesota on Sunday are believed to be those of a man who went missing late last month. Remains believed to be that of Jesse James Crabtree, 49, were found by Hibbing Police Department and St. Louis County Rescue Squad members at around 11 a.m. Sunday.
cbs3duluth.com
Man found dead in Chisholm after being missing for nearly a month
HIBBING, MN-- The Hibbing Police Department announced Monday a man has been found dead after being missing for nearly a month. The department said Jesse James Crabtree was reported missing on July 22 and hasn’t been heard from since. last week, Crabtree’s vehicle was located abandoned in the woods...
The History Of Duluth’s Lookout Point, Enger Tower
If you've been to the Duluth area or you call it home, you have likely been to Enger Tower. Also known as Duluth's lookout tower, it is flooded with people no matter the time of year. There are many urban legends about the tower, with some thinking it is haunted....
boreal.org
A Lake Superior tribe's ancestors were dug up and reburied in mass graves. More than a century later, their sacred burial sites are back in tribal hands.
Photo: A burial marker lies at the site of the burial grounds for the Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa on Wisconsin Point on Aug. 6, 2022. The tribe's ancestors were forcibly removed along with the remains of those long buried there. Danielle Kaeding/WPR. By. Danielle Kaeding -...
wpr.org
In 1918, US Steel dug up nearly 200 Ojibwe graves. Now the Lake Superior tribe's sacred burial sites have been returned.
The strip of land known as Wisconsin Point juts out from the east side of Superior into Lake Superior. The sandbar spans more than 200 acres and stretches nearly 3 miles along the lake. A lighthouse at its western end marks the entry to the Superior port. Some 400 years...
Animal Allies Looking For Owner Of This Dog Found Near Island Lake
Animal Allies recently shared a picture of a dog that is now in their care after it was found near the Island Lake bridge. The dog appears to be a black lab and did not have a microchip. Microchips are used to identify dogs and give their owners information. They are hoping to find the owner by sharing the picture of this cute guy.
WDIO News Announces New Local Lifestyle Show
How exciting! An awesome new lifestyle show is headed to a television screen near you and soon. The show will air on WDIO. I think we can all agree that the news has been really hard to watch over the past few years due to everything going on in the world. From the pandemic to global issues, it seems that the only news out there is bad news.
Matt Halverson Announces That He’s Leaving KBJR-TV In Duluth
A familiar face is leaving Twin Ports television. After four and a half years, KBJR-TV Sports Director Matt Halverson has announced his departure from the station, effective Friday, August 26. Although he hasn't disclosed what his next plans are, we can surmise that it probably won't involve television - at...
fox9.com
4 big cats rescued from 'Tiger King' park now living in Minnesota
SANDSTONE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Four big cats rescued from the park made famous in the Netflix series "Tiger King" now call Minnesota home. The animals, including two white lions, a li-liger (lion crossed with liger), and a white tiger, are now at the Wild Cat Sanctuary in Sandstone, Minnesota.
cbs3duluth.com
Mav Made It: Twin Ports YouTuber reels in giant following
DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - Meet Mavrik Joos, a 26-year-old Youtuber who has gained over 2 million subscribers and started right here in the Northland. “It’s intimidating, getting a build out leaving family or leaving behind your friends and going on doing your own sort of things for months on end and not knowing how long it’s going to be,” says Mav.
