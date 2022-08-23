ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
redlakenationnews.com

Parents of victim in Proctor football assault sue school district, coaches

DULUTH - The parents of the student attacked after a Proctor High School football practice last fall are suing the school district and the former football coaches and superintendent for a civil rights violation related to sexual discrimination. The student's parents, whom the Star Tribune isn't naming to protect the...
kdal610.com

NERCC Escapee Arrested In Carlton County

DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – An inmate at the Northeast Regional Corrections Center (NERCC), in Grand Lake Township, walked off the grounds around 7:20 p-m Tuesday. A search of the area was unable to locate the inmate, identified as Zachary Mullen, and alerts were sent to surrounding law enforcement agencies.
CARLTON COUNTY, MN
bulletin-news.com

Duluth firefighter likely to lose job after sentencing for off-duty assault of 65-year-old woman

Conrad John Sunde IV, who had spent the previous two years defending a felony assault accusation, was repentant when he showed up for sentence on Monday. The city’s previous Firefighter of the Year, who is expected to lose his job after assaulting a 65-year-old lady along a western Duluth path in 2020, did not get any forgiveness after a last-minute apology.
DULUTH, MN
CBS Minnesota

Charges: Bus driver blew 0.257 while driving 35 boys up to YMCA camp

CARLTON, Minn. -- A Cannon Falls man has been charged with DWI after investigators say that he drove a bus carrying 35 boys, all between the ages of 11 and 14, while drunk on Fireball whisky.The incident happened Sunday morning. Troopers with the Minnesota State Patrol say that someone flagged a charter bus veering from shoulder to shoulder on Interstate 35.The bus was transporting the kids from a YMCA group to a Y camp in northern Minnesota, investigators say. Troopers observed the bus drive across a lane of traffic and into the shoulder, and tried to pull the bus over...
CANNON FALLS, MN
MIX 108

Southern MN Bus Driver Taking Kids To YMCA Camp North Of Duluth Drunk on Fireball

This is such a disturbing story and a nightmare for parents who trust others to watch over their kids during the day. 35 students, ages 11-14, were on a charter bus ride to a YMCA Camp Warren in Eveleth, Minnesota when State Troopers were called to check on a bus that was driving chaotically northbound on I-35 Sunday morning, what they found when they pulled him over is chilling.
EVELETH, MN
MIX 108

Local Auto Body Shop Ask For Public’s Help Identifying Two Individuals

This is such a bummer. A local auto body shop in Superior is asking for the public's help in finding two people they say have been stealing items on their property. This has become quite common over the past few years, especially for local police departments. Recently, the Duluth Police Department asked for the public's help in identifying a few people suspected of stealing. They shared a few screenshot photos of the two suspects and said they were wanted in relation to a vehicle theft.
SUPERIOR, WI
cbs3duluth.com

Man found dead in Chisholm after being missing for nearly a month

HIBBING, MN-- The Hibbing Police Department announced Monday a man has been found dead after being missing for nearly a month. The department said Jesse James Crabtree was reported missing on July 22 and hasn’t been heard from since. last week, Crabtree’s vehicle was located abandoned in the woods...
HIBBING, MN
MIX 108

The History Of Duluth’s Lookout Point, Enger Tower

If you've been to the Duluth area or you call it home, you have likely been to Enger Tower. Also known as Duluth's lookout tower, it is flooded with people no matter the time of year. There are many urban legends about the tower, with some thinking it is haunted....
DULUTH, MN
B105

Animal Allies Looking For Owner Of This Dog Found Near Island Lake

Animal Allies recently shared a picture of a dog that is now in their care after it was found near the Island Lake bridge. The dog appears to be a black lab and did not have a microchip. Microchips are used to identify dogs and give their owners information. They are hoping to find the owner by sharing the picture of this cute guy.
DULUTH, MN
MIX 108

WDIO News Announces New Local Lifestyle Show

How exciting! An awesome new lifestyle show is headed to a television screen near you and soon. The show will air on WDIO. I think we can all agree that the news has been really hard to watch over the past few years due to everything going on in the world. From the pandemic to global issues, it seems that the only news out there is bad news.
DULUTH, MN
KOOL 101.7

Matt Halverson Announces That He’s Leaving KBJR-TV In Duluth

A familiar face is leaving Twin Ports television. After four and a half years, KBJR-TV Sports Director Matt Halverson has announced his departure from the station, effective Friday, August 26. Although he hasn't disclosed what his next plans are, we can surmise that it probably won't involve television - at...
DULUTH, MN
fox9.com

4 big cats rescued from 'Tiger King' park now living in Minnesota

SANDSTONE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Four big cats rescued from the park made famous in the Netflix series "Tiger King" now call Minnesota home. The animals, including two white lions, a li-liger (lion crossed with liger), and a white tiger, are now at the Wild Cat Sanctuary in Sandstone, Minnesota.
cbs3duluth.com

Mav Made It: Twin Ports YouTuber reels in giant following

DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - Meet Mavrik Joos, a 26-year-old Youtuber who has gained over 2 million subscribers and started right here in the Northland. “It’s intimidating, getting a build out leaving family or leaving behind your friends and going on doing your own sort of things for months on end and not knowing how long it’s going to be,” says Mav.
DULUTH, MN

