AthlonSports.com
Bet on Russell Wilson, Courtland Sutton and Javonte Williams to Smash These Player Props
There’s a new quarterback in Denver and expectations are high. Will new head coach Nathaniel Hackett let Russell Wilson cook?. Here are three Broncos player props worth looking at. Russell Wilson over 31.5 passing touchdowns (-115) Denver's new head coach, Nathaniel Hackett, was the offensive coordinator in Aaron Rodgers’...
AthlonSports.com
NFL Preseason Games on TV Today (Friday, Aug. 26)
Week 3 of the NFL preseason continues with four games on Friday, Aug. 26. This slate of games will feature one nationally broadcasted game on NFL Network, although all four can be watched locally as well. While it remains to be seen how long projected starters will play this week, these games signal that we are that closer to kicking off the regular season.
AthlonSports.com
Fantasy Football 2022: Evaluating the Impact of Key Players on New Teams
For fantasy managers who are just now preparing for their drafts, it’s time to take stock of players that have changed teams either via trade or free agency this offseason. If you haven’t been watching any of the preseason games, here is a list of the (arguably) top three players who have changed teams in the offseason at each position (plus an extended list at the end of each position).
AthlonSports.com
Fantasy Football ADP: Top 200 in PPR Leagues
It’s a big weekend for fantasy football drafts and there have been some major shifts in the latest Average Draft Position (ADP) data. While Jonathan Taylor has held the No. 1 overall ADP for much of the summer a handful of players are moving in the first round. Cooper Kupp moved ahead of Derrick Henry, Dalvin Cook dropped down past Najee Harris, while Justin Jefferson, Davante Adams and Stefon Diggs moved ahead of D’Andre Swift to edge out the first 12 picks. When including Ja’Marr Chase, WR3 and ninth overall, that’s five wide receivers all currently going in the first round of fantasy drafts.
AthlonSports.com
Fantasy Football 2022: Deep Sleepers to Target in Drafts
Doing my fantasy football deep sleepers article every year is one of my favorite articles to write. I get to cater to one of my favorite but far too often forgotten segments of the fantasy football population: those in deep leagues. This is not a knock on those playing in...
AthlonSports.com
Notre Dame Football: Game-by-Game Predictions for 2022
New head coach. New starting quarterback. New defensive coordinator. New TV broadcast team. One constant: expectations for high levels of success. Those expectations will be put to the test from the onset when the Notre Dame Fighting Irish open the season against the Ohio State Buckeyes on Sept. 2 in Columbus. Head coach Marcus Freeman will lead the Fighting Irish into a regular-season schedule with just two of the first five games set to be played inside Notre Dame Stadium, a slate that also features road trips to Chapel Hill and Los Angeles as well as neutral-site matchups with BYU on Oct. 7 in Las Vegas and with Navy on Nov. 12 in Baltimore.
AthlonSports.com
AFC North: Examining Over/Under Win Totals for the 2022 Season
This is honestly the most intriguing division in the NFL for both on-field and off-field reasons. One of the biggest storylines is that the Cleveland Browns guaranteed the contract of a quarterback they will be without for the first 11 weeks of the season. The AFC North also features the...
AthlonSports.com
Chicago Bears: Players on the Roster Bubble Entering the Preseason Finale
As another NFL preseason concludes this weekend, teams are preparing to make their final roster cuts. And as the Chicago Bears wrap up the month of August with a visit to the Cleveland Browns on Saturday night, we'll get a long look at the players at the bottom of the depth chart. These are players who will have to fight for either a third- or even fourth-string roster spot, a place on the practice squad, or put together game tape to try and impress other teams. After two series of cuts, the Bears enter this game with 80 players on the active roster but will need to get down to 53 by Tuesday.
AthlonSports.com
Dallas Cowboys vs. Seattle Seahawks, preview, live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch NFL Preseason
The Dallas Cowboys will host the Seattle Seahawks in Week 3 of the NFL Preseason on Friday night from AT&T Stadium. The Cowboys are coming off a blowout win over the Chargers last week after dropping 32 points on Los Angeles at home. As of now, it looks like the starters will sit yet again this week, making that Dak Prescott's second year of sitting throughout the preseason. Look out for Kavontae Turpin, who shined last week and will look to do it again this week on kickoffs.
