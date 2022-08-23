As another NFL preseason concludes this weekend, teams are preparing to make their final roster cuts. And as the Chicago Bears wrap up the month of August with a visit to the Cleveland Browns on Saturday night, we'll get a long look at the players at the bottom of the depth chart. These are players who will have to fight for either a third- or even fourth-string roster spot, a place on the practice squad, or put together game tape to try and impress other teams. After two series of cuts, the Bears enter this game with 80 players on the active roster but will need to get down to 53 by Tuesday.

