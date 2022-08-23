Read full article on original website
Digital Trends
See how the Galaxy Z Fold 4 beats the Fold 3 in a tough camera test
Samsung has changed the camera system on the Galaxy Z Fold 4, updating it from the system found on the Galaxy Z Fold 3. While the camera was never a disappointment, it was still ripe for improvement, with many wanting Samsung’s flagship folding smartphone to also have a flagship camera. Has the Galaxy Z Fold 4 delivered?
Digital Trends
Back-to-school deal: The HP Envy laptop is only $500 this week
In the final weeks of summer, the back to school deals are plentiful and that includes laptop deals. Right now, some of the best ones are HP Envy deals which are happening at Best Buy. You can score the HP Envy x360 2-in-1 Laptop today for only $500, saving you a total of $300 off the original price of $800. It’s hard to pass up an opportunity to bring home this fan favorite 2-in-1 at this super low price, so click the link below to add one to your cart and keep reading to find out why this is one of the HP laptop deals worth sharing.
Corsair reveals 45-inch OLED gaming monitor that can bend from flat to curved
What just happened? If you can't decide between buying a flat gaming monitor or one with a curve, Corsair has the answer: the Xeneon Flex, the world's first 45-inch OLED display that can be bent by hand from completely flat to an 800R curve. Corsair's Xeneon Flex 45WQHD240 joins the...
The Shrimp is a 20% gaming keypad that cares not for 'space captain' designs. Or ergonomics
Such 20% keyboards, or keypads, have been around for a while, but here comes Nordic Game Supply with "The Shrimp" mechanical keyboard to shake things up, or rein them in as the case may be. When I first spotted this teeny little keyboard from NGS (opens in new tab) it...
Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 4 is the foldable phone most people should buy
The Galaxy Z Flip 4 is the best foldable phone for most people, offering good performance and cameras within a design that's more pocket-friendly — and cooler — than your typical phone.
Android Authority
The Samsung Galaxy S7 and S8 are getting surprise updates
The updates fix a GPS issue, and that's about it. Samsung is reportedly pushing an update to the Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S8 phones. The updates seem to address GPS issues on these devices. Samsung’s Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S8 series both reached end-of-life status a while ago, meaning they’ve...
Digital Trends
MacBook Air M2 vs. MacBook Pro M2: Which is the best buy?
Apple announced two MacBook models this summer, both boasting the powerful new M2 chip, with greatly improved graphics performance and a dedicated ProRes video engine to speed up editing. The 2022 MacBook Air and MacBook Pro 13-inch have more in common than just the processor, making it a difficult choice when you are looking for a new Mac laptop.
Phone Arena
5 more old Samsung phones owned by millions get a surprise and possibly critical update
Even though it's recommended to only use phones that get regular security updates, it's not unusual for consumers to hold onto devices past their software support date. Every once in a while, vendors roll out updates to unsupported devices, usually to address critical vulnerabilities, and that's what Samsung seems to be doing these days for a bevy of old phones.
Digital Trends
TP Link launches budget-friendly smart light strips
TP-Link, a company known for producing affordable smart home gadgets, has announced a new lineup of smart LED light strips and light bulbs. This includes the Tapo L900, Tapo L920, Tapo L930, and Tapo L530E. Pricing for the products ranges from $25 to $50, making these some of the most affordable lighting options on the market.
Digital Trends
The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is under $200 today
Smartwatches are starting to become as essential to our daily lives as smartphones, which is why whenever we see Samsung Galaxy Watch deals we absolutely have to share them. Samsung is behind some of the most popular, cutting-edge smartwatches, and right now you have the chance to bring home the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 for only $199, which is $51 or 20% off its original price of $250. Click the link below to add one to your Amazon cart and keep reading to learn more about this must-have wearable tech.
The Verge
HyperX is now in the monitor game
HyperX is expanding into monitors with the announcement of two models designed for gamers who want a minimalist desk setup. The most unique thing about these monitors is that they each include a desk mount and versatile monitor arm, which let you customize exactly how you want to arrange the display on your desk. (Not to mention, the lack of a traditional stand means you won’t lose much desk space.) You can orient the monitor horizontally or twist it 90 degrees for a taller view.
HyperX Armada gaming displays come with a desk mount and monitor arm out of the box
In brief: HyperX, HP's gaming-focused division, is entering the gaming monitor market with the launch of two mid-tier IPS models under the new Armada brand. The Armada 25 features a 24.5-inch FHD 240Hz panel and costs $449.99, while the $499.99 Armada 27 is equipped with a 27-inch QHD 165Hz display. Both models are expected to go on sale next month.
Digital Trends
Back-to-school deal: the Dell XPS 13 is $450 off today
Consistently one of the laptop deals you need to keep an eye out for, the Dell XPS 13 with a touchscreen is on sale right now at Dell. Normally priced at $1,600, it’s down to $1,150 for a limited time only, saving you $450 off the usual price. One of the best Dell XPS deals around, this system is ideal if you want to work productively on the move while also doing so in style. Snap it up now before the sale ends or read on while we explain why you need it in your life.
Digital Trends
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 colors: Which should you buy?
The Galaxy Z Fold 4 is Samsung’s latest foldable smartphone, with many useful improvements over its predecessor — the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3. It has Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, a wider cover display, and better cameras, among others. It’s also one of the first smartphones to ship with Android 12L OS out of the box.
techeblog.com
Corsair’s New Xeneon Flex 45WQHD240 is World’s First Bendable OLED Gaming Monitor
Corsair’s all-new Xeneon Flex 45WQHD240 is the world’s first 45-inch bendable OLED gaming monitor, developed in partnership with LG Display. Users will be able to go from fully flat for work applications to an ultra immersive 800R curve for gaming. Its 3,440×1440 native resolution with 21:9 aspect ratio provides a stunning cinematic display experience suited for just about any purpose.
hypebeast.com
Samsung's 990 Pro Series SSD Pushes Speeds to Maximum PCIe 4.0 Capabilities
Samsung has just unveiled its 990 Pro series of NVMe solid state drives and the company claims that it’ll push the boundaries of maximum speeds possible within the current PCIe 4.0 architecture. With sequential write and read speeds of 7,450 MB/s and 6,900 MB/s respectively, the Korean tech giant says that the new 990 Pro lineup can perform up to 55 percent better than the current 980 Pro series, with those speeds nearing the limit of the current interface before we move into the PCIe 5.0 era.
IGN
DualSense Edge Ultra Customisable Controller for PS5 Unveiled
When the PlayStation 5 released, everybody was ecstatic about the next-gen capabilities this console had. One of key changes that caught the most attention of the players was the new DualSense controller and the new features that it came with. The haptic feedback, adaptive trigger, in built microphone and more were serious game changers for the device and many wondered if there could be an upgraded version of the DualSense. Cut to 2022, PlayStation has just announced the PlayStation 5 Pro controller, DualSense Edge.
Digital Trends
How to update Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro firmware
One of the most important things you can do with any and all of your devices is keep them updated. Whether it's software (think apps) or firmware (software that controls the hardware itself), updates allow for new and improved (read: fixed) features, squashed bugs, and plugged security holes — basically all the things that'll keep your products in working order.
Google's Pixel foldable may differ from Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 4 in one key way
It seems we're one step closer to the rumored Google Pixel Fold, thanks to the discovery of a new patent by 91Mobiles (opens in new tab) which suggests the proposed foldable will differ from Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 4 in one key way. According to diagrams included in the patent,...
Digital Trends
Skullcandy has super cheap true wireless earbuds — only $20 today
If you want to buy wireless earbuds but you’re on a tight budget, look no further than Lenovo’s offer for the Skullcandy Dime True Wireless Earbuds. They’re already affordable at just $27, but you can get them now for an even cheaper price of $20 after a $7 discount. You won’t often find headphone deals like this, so it’s highly recommended that you finalize your purchase as soon as possible before it disappears.
