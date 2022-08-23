ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Dr. Oz addresses criticism over crudité comment, drop in the polls: Word choice is 'irrelevant' to big issues

By Madeline Coggins
FOXBusiness
 2 days ago
FOXBusiness

Chipotle workers in Michigan to join teamsters, first for restaurant chain

Chipotle workers at a Lansing, Michigan restaurant voted overwhelmingly to join the International Brotherhood of Teamsters. They are the first in the restaurant chain to organize. Workers are forming a union to improve their work schedules, increase wages, and gain the respect from management that they've rightfully earned, according to...
LANSING, MI

