Michigan State

Two men convicted in 2nd trial of conspiring to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer as prelude to civil war in 2020

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Two men convicted in 2nd trial of conspiring to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer as prelude to civil war in 2020.

The Associated Press

Deputy elections clerk in Colorado to testify against boss

DENVER (AP) — A woman has struck a plea deal to testify against her boss, a Colorado clerk who became a hero to election conspiracy theorists after she was charged with breaking into her county’s voting system. Belinda Knisley, who has long been on administrative leave from her role as chief deputy to Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters, appeared in district court in Grand Junction on Thursday and pleaded guilty to misdemeanor counts of trespass, official misconduct and violation of duty. She was sentenced to two years of unsupervised probation. “You engaged in concrete acts to undermine the integrity of our democratic process under the guise of protecting it. In doing so, you abdicated your role as a clerk, you violated your oath and you betrayed your duty,” Judge Matthew Barrett told Knisley during the hearing. Peters and Knisley were being prosecuted on allegations they allowed a copy of a hard drive to be made during an update of election equipment in May 2021.
MESA COUNTY, CO
The Associated Press

Biden rallies for Democrats, slams 'semi-fascism' in GOP

ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — President Joe Biden called on Democrats Thursday “to vote to literally save democracy once again” — and compared Republican ideology to “semi-fascism” — as he led a kickoff rally and a fundraiser in Maryland 75 days out from the midterm elections. Addressing an overflow crowd of thousands at Richard Montgomery High School in Rockville, Biden said: “Your right to choose is on the ballot this year. The Social Security you paid for from the time you had a job is on the ballot. The safety of your kids from gun violence is on the ballot, and it’s not hyperbole, the very survival of our planet is on the ballot.” “You have to choose,” Biden added. “Will we be a country that moves forward or a country that moves backward?” The events, in the safely Democratic Washington suburbs, were meant to ease Biden into what White House aides say will be an aggressive season of championing his policy victories and aiding his party’s candidates. He is aiming to turn months of accomplishments into political energy as Democrats have seen their hopes rebound amid the legacy-defining burst of action by Biden and Congress.
ROCKVILLE, MD
The Associated Press

Jury gets case of 2 men charged in Gov. Whitmer plot

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Two men charged with conspiring to kidnap Michigan’s governor wanted to grab Gretchen Whitmer and hang her, prosecutors said during a stark closing argument Monday as the government tried for a second time to get convictions in an alleged plot to trigger a revolution in 2020. The jury got the case around noon after a morning of final remarks, including a fiery challenge by defense lawyers who accused the FBI of manufacturing a scheme against Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr. Prosecutors, however, called that a phony narrative. “These defendants were outside a woman’s house in the middle of the night with night-vision goggles and guns and a plan to kidnap her,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Nils Kessler said. “And they made a real bomb. That’s far enough, isn’t it?” After a nine-day trial, Kessler repeatedly urged jurors to also focus on what Fox and Croft were saying months before the FBI placed undercover agents and informants inside the group that summer.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Associated Press

New Mexico governor tests positive for COVID

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday morning and was receiving an antiviral drug treatment. Lujan Grisham said in a statement that she was experiencing mild symptoms and is working in isolation from the governor’s mansion in Santa Fe. It...
SANTA FE, NM
CBS Minnesota

Derek Chauvin moved to federal prison in Arizona

MINNEAPOLIS -- The ex-police officer who killed George Floyd is now in federal custody in Arizona.Derek Chauvin is serving more than 20 years for the murder and for violating Floyd's civil rights.A plea deal allows him to serve his sentence in a federal prison, which is considered safer for a former officer.U.S. Marshals picked Chauvin up from the Oak Park Heights state prison on Wednesday.Online records show he is now being held at the Tucson Federal Prison. The facility is a medium-security U.S. penitentiary that houses 266 male and female inmates. 
TUCSON, AZ
NBC News

Oklahoma executes a man despite the state parole board urging that his life be spared

McALESTER, Okla. — Oklahoma executed a man Thursday for a 1997 killing, despite a recommendation from the state’s Pardon and Parole Board that his life be spared. James Coddington, 50, received a lethal injection at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester and was pronounced dead at 10:16 a.m. Gov. Kevin Stitt declined to commute Coddington’s sentence to life in prison without parole and rejected his petition for clemency. Coddington was the fifth Oklahoma inmate to be put to death since the state resumed executions last year.
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Associated Press

Cry wolf? Debate over presence of wolves in Northeast

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Are wolves hunting and howling in the Northeast woods again, more than a century after they were rooted out of the region?. Advocates who think so say a recent DNA analysis shows a strapping canine shot by a coyote hunter in upstate New York last winter was actually a wolf. They believe there are other wolves in New York and New England, saying they could be crossing the frozen St. Lawrence River while heading south from Canada. And they want the government to protect them.
ANIMALS
The Associated Press

6 weeks of paid parental leave coming soon in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Starting in October, state employees in South Carolina are entitled to six weeks of parental leave after giving birth or adopting children. Surrounded by Republican and Democratic lawmakers who worked together to pass the bill, Republican Gov. Henry McMaster held a signing ceremony Thursday for the law he put his signature to back in May. The law provides the six weeks of leave at full salary for the primary parent or caretaker of a baby and two weeks for the other parent for both natural births and adoptions. It also provides two weeks paid leave for foster parents who take in a new child. “Mamas and daddies need to be with their babies as much as they can,” McMaster said.
POLITICS
The Associated Press

Affidavit: Ex-Alabama lawmaker groped woman at restaurant

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — An ex-Alabama legislator who campaigned in the state for former President Donald Trump has been charged with groping a woman at a restaurant. Perry Hooper Jr., 67, was arrested Tuesday and charged with first-degree sex abuse. An affidavit filed with the arrest warrant said Hooper was leaving the upscale Ravello Ristorante in downtown Montgomery on Aug. 16 when he approached the victim from behind at the host stand. “The suspect grabbed the victim’s breasts and waist while shoving his pelvis against the victim’s backside. He then began kissing her neck before she was able to break free,” the affidavit stated. A text message to Hooper seeking comment Wednesday was not immediately returned. It was unclear if he had an attorney to speak on his behalf.
MONTGOMERY, AL
The Associated Press

Republican Sweeney plans to withdraw from Alaska House race

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska Republican U.S. House candidate Tara Sweeney said Tuesday she plans to end her campaign, saying she does not see a path to victory or to raise the resources needed to be successful in the November general election. Sweeney was positioned in fourth place after last week’s U.S. House primary as elections officials continued to count ballots. But she was far behind the top finishers, Democrat Mary Peltola and Republicans Sarah Palin and Nick Begich, who were already poised to advance to the November general election. An elections process approved by voters in 2020 calls for the top four vote-getters in a primary to advance to the general election, in which ranked choice voting will be used. Tiffany Montemayor, a spokesperson with the state Division of Elections, said if a candidate who advances from the primary withdraws 64 or more days before the general election, the fifth place candidate would advance instead.
ALASKA STATE
The Associated Press

Execution date set for Missouri man who shot police officer

The Missouri Supreme Court has set a Nov. 29 execution date for a man who shot and killed a suburban St. Louis police sergeant in 2005. The court announced Wednesday that Kevin Johnson, 36, is scheduled to die by lethal injection for the death of 43-year-old Kirkwood Police Sgt. Bill McEntee. The execution date comes despite opposition from the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, which wants a special prosecutor to investigate whether Johnson’s conviction and death sentence resulted from racial bias. Johnson, who was 19 when he shot McEntee, was convicted of first-degree murder after his second trial in 2008. His first trial ended in a hung jury.
MISSOURI STATE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Associated Press

West Virginia coal miner died in fall after supply car hit

VALLEY GROVE, W.Va. (AP) — A coal miner who died last week at a northern West Virginia underground mine was sitting on a supply car that was struck by a locomotive, federal regulators said. William A. Richards, 38, of Cadiz, Ohio, was killed in the Aug. 17 accident at the Tunnel Ridge Mine in Valley Grove, the Mine Safety and Health Administration said in a preliminary report Thursday. Richards, who had 13 years of mining experience, fell and was pinned between the supply car and its coupler, the report said. It marked the third fatal coal mining accident in West Virginia this year, MSHA said.
VALLEY GROVE, WV
CBS Sacramento

Inmate who miscarried while deputies stopped for coffee on way to hospital awarded $480K

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — Southern California's Orange County has agreed to pay $480,000 to an inmate who was pregnant but suffered a miscarriage after sheriff's deputies stopped at a Starbucks while driving her to a hospital.Sandra Quinones, who is no longer in custody, alleged in a federal lawsuit that sheriff's staff delayed treatment after her water broke in the jail.County supervisors on Tuesday unanimously approved the payment, but Quinones must formally accept the settlement before it becomes final, the Orange County Register reported."That's a very good result for someone badly treated in the jail," her lawyer, Dick Herman, told...
SANTA ANA, CA
The Associated Press

Man ordered to pay restitution in WVa romance fraud scheme

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — A man who admitted to his role in a romance fraud scheme in West Virginia has been ordered to pay more than $156,000 in restitution. Banabas Ganidekam, 25, of Ghana, also was sentenced Thursday in federal court in Huntington to three years of probation for his March guilty plea to wire fraud. Court records showed that he received money through wire transfers and checks from at least 14 people, including a woman who believed he was her boyfriend. Ganidekam kept some of the money for himself and forwarded some to others in the United States and overseas.
HUNTINGTON, WV
The Associated Press

Vivian Birchall wins key endorsements for State Rep. in 14th Middlesex District

ACTON, Ma.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 26, 2022-- With early voting starting Saturday, Aug. 27, for the Massachusetts Primary on Tuesday, Sept. 6, Vivian Kobusingye Birchall has won two more key endorsements for State Representative in the 14th Middlesex District. The Democrat’s community leadership with a global perspective has already been endorsed by a large number of progressive organizations as well as leaders in Acton, Carlisle, Chelmsford, and Concord. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220826005021/en/ State Senator Jamie Eldridge has endorsed Vivian Birchall for State Representative of the 14th Middlesex District, which includes the towns of Acton, Carlisle, Chelmsford and Concord. (Photo: Business Wire)
ACTON, MA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

