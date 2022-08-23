ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Superior, WI

KOOL 101.7

Superior Garbage Schedule Changes For Labor Day Holiday 2022

The observance of the Labor Day holiday will bring changes to the garbage collection schedule for residents of Superior. As per the standard operating procedure, the city offices and services will close to recognize the holiday. For Labor Day 2022, the offices in the City of Superior - including the...
SUPERIOR, WI
KOOL 101.7

The History Of Duluth’s Lookout Point, Enger Tower

If you've been to the Duluth area or you call it home, you have likely been to Enger Tower. Also known as Duluth's lookout tower, it is flooded with people no matter the time of year. There are many urban legends about the tower, with some thinking it is haunted....
DULUTH, MN
KOOL 101.7

Southern MN Bus Driver Taking Kids To YMCA Camp North Of Duluth Drunk on Fireball

This is such a disturbing story and a nightmare for parents who trust others to watch over their kids during the day. 35 students, ages 11-14, were on a charter bus ride to a YMCA Camp Warren in Eveleth, Minnesota when State Troopers were called to check on a bus that was driving chaotically northbound on I-35 Sunday morning, what they found when they pulled him over is chilling.
EVELETH, MN
KOOL 101.7

Two Harbors Coffee Shop Abruptly Closes

Sad news for coffee lovers in the Northland: a popular coffee shop has closed its doors for good. The Mocha Moose is no longer. This is the second North Shore coffee shop to make headlines as of late. In July of this year, a coffee shop in Grand Marais made headlines for a video the owner shared on her social media pages.
DULUTH, MN
KOOL 101.7

Cloquet Police Department Teams Up With Carlton County To Issue Spay/Neuter Vouchers

The Cloquet Police Department has teamed up with Carlton County and area vet clinics to offer spay/neuter vouchers to owners of pets. If you live in the Carlton County area and have a dog or cat, then you are in luck. The Cloquet Police shared the news on their Facebook page. However, there are some requirements to be eligible for this voucher and some parameters as well:
CARLTON COUNTY, MN
KOOL 101.7

Lake Superior Zoo Welcomes Endangered Baby Cotton-Top Tamarin Monkey

Great news from Lake Superior Zoo with another baby primate born at the zoo. The baby is part of the critically endangered cotton-top tamarins which are one of the world's most endangered primates. These tiny little monkeys are absolutely fascinating as they seem to be looking right through you when you visit their exhibit.
DULUTH, MN
KOOL 101.7

Superior Organizations Can Apply For Marketing Grant Money

Sometimes you have to spend some money to make money. This is especially true when it comes to marketing and special events. The unfortunate part of that equation is that all too often the organizations that put together these community-style events tend to be non-profit. And even if they are for-profit, they don't often have the sort of startup funds available that would easily accommodate the budgetary costs involved.
SUPERIOR, WI
KOOL 101.7

Local Auto Body Shop Ask For Public’s Help Identifying Two Individuals

This is such a bummer. A local auto body shop in Superior is asking for the public's help in finding two people they say have been stealing items on their property. This has become quite common over the past few years, especially for local police departments. Recently, the Duluth Police Department asked for the public's help in identifying a few people suspected of stealing. They shared a few screenshot photos of the two suspects and said they were wanted in relation to a vehicle theft.
DULUTH, MN
KOOL 101.7

Duluth Restaurant Owner Shares Frustrations Over Hiring Issues

Everywhere you look there are staffing shortages. It's affecting most industries and especially the service and hospitality industry. Despite hiring bonuses, increased wages, and other incentives, positions are still struggling to be filled. A local restauranteur shared his frustrations on social media this week about how people aren't even showing...
DULUTH, MN
KOOL 101.7

A Popular Duluth Business Is Discontinuing Their DVD Selection

Never have I felt as old as I do now, due to a popular Northland Business discontinuing their DVD selection. I grew up in a movie-loving family and every Friday, we would go to the local video rental store and rent some movies for the weekend. It was a routine family outing that I will never forget and I honestly miss those days. Don't get me wrong, it is so easy to find a movie these days with all the streaming services, but nothing beats looking forward to those family Friday night outings.
DULUTH, MN
KOOL 101.7

Was A Popular Movie Star Spotted In Minnesota?

Movie stars are spotted all the time in Minnesota, usually while filming something. However, was one movie star spotted eating at a northern Minnesota restaurant?. I feel like Minnesota has been crawling with celebrities this year. Just last month, major movie star Gerard Butler was spotted spending time in Rochester, Minnesota. Local law enforcement even shared a photo with him. About a month before that, 'Stranger Things' star Joe Kerry was seen filming a new movie in Minnesota and fans reacted accordingly.
DULUTH, MN
KOOL 101.7

Duluth Police Welcome UMD Students With 699 Chapters of Ordinances + Statutes

The University of Minnesota Duluth is ready to begin their 2022-2023 school year. The majority of UMD students will be moving into their residences between August 25-28. It's an exciting and busy time for everyone and the Duluth Police Department wanted to make sure they reached out to send their well-wishes to UMD students during 'Welcome Week' and freshman move-day.
DULUTH, MN
KOOL 101.7

KOOL 101.7

Duluth, MN
