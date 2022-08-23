ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casper, WY

Comments / 0

Related
104.7 KISS FM

VIDEO: Crazy Flooding In Bar Nunn Turns Cars Into Boats

Mother Nature has been a formidable foe for Natrona County lately. A few weeks ago, she offered us a beautiful but terrifying lightning storm (and we've got the pics to prove it) and on Wednesday night, she almost flooded an entire town!. That's according to video footage taken by Laura...
104.7 KISS FM

BREAKING: Multiple Law Enforcement Agencies Searching for Armed Suspect in West Casper

Multiple law enforcement agencies are currently searching for an armed suspect in the area of West Casper, and beyond. That's according to Casper Police Department Patrol Sergeant Joshua Albrecht, who told K2 Radio News that while police were searching for the suspect near the corner of Cody Avenue and Coulter Avenue (near West 13th Street), the suspect could have fled the area.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Casper, WY
Casper, WY
Crime & Safety
Casper, WY
Accidents
Local
Wyoming Crime & Safety
City
Centennial, WY
Local
Wyoming Accidents
104.7 KISS FM

Unattended Cooking Fire in Yucca Circle, Casper

At approximately 7:50 a.m. Casper Fire-EMS units were dispatched to a structure fire in the area of Yucca Circle, according to a recent press release on their social media page. First arriving units found smoke coming from a single-family residence. Units made quick access to the structure and identified the...
104.7 KISS FM

UPDATE: armed suspect in West Casper

Presently, The Casper Police Department believes Joshua Crook to be armed and dangerous. Please do not attempt to make contact or engage with Joshua Crook. If you see Crook, immediately call 911. According to the Casper Police Department, at 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, officers from the Casper Police Department responded...
104.7 KISS FM

Back to School Safety Reminders from Natrona County School District

According to a written statement from the Natrona County School District, the first day of school for Natrona County School District students is September 6th. "As we excitedly prepare for a great school year, we would like to share some important safety tips and reminders with our community. The Natrona County School District, Natrona County Sheriff's Office, Casper Police Department, City of Casper, Evansville Police Department, Mills Police Department, and other area community partners are dedicated to working together to ensure all students have a safe, fun, and exceptional school year!"
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Leak#Natural Gas#The Leak#Accident#Black Hills Energy
104.7 KISS FM

Saturday’s Casper Airport Emergency Drill Will Be Smokey & Loud

On Saturday, August 20th, 2022, Natrona County first responders will collaborate to conduct an in-depth exercise involving various safety protocols at the Casper/Natrona County International Airport. That's a note from the airport and county first responders. You'll see a lot of smoke and maybe see a lot of emergency vehicles.
104.7 KISS FM

Can you identify this subject?

The Natrona County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance in identifying the below individual and vehicle in relation to a theft investigation at one of our local businesses. On August 22nd at approximately 4:30 pm, a Natrona County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to a business building located in...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
104.7 KISS FM

Women Building Wyoming Is Ready For Their Big Annual Event

Women Building Wyoming began two years ago when local business owner Darbi Westman formed her mission to offer no-cost exposure for women entrepreneurs. She began by developing and designing annual local events for women to showcase their skills and products. What started as a small lady's night out concept (with...
104.7 KISS FM

You Can Be a Part of Old Town Family Fun’s Fall TV Commercial

Have you ever wanted to be in a local television commercial? Well now you have a chance. Old Town Family Fun is filming its fall television commercial on Tuesday, August 23rd, 2022, starting at 12:00 pm. The official Old Town Family Fun Facebook page shared a short video, along with...
104.7 KISS FM

Natrona County Arrest Log (8/18/22 – 8/21/22)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court. Everyone listed here is presumed innocent...
104.7 KISS FM

Casper Man Charged With Aggravated Burglary, Assault

A lifelong Casper resident who pointed a loaded semi-automatic rifle at a woman during a drug burglary faces decades in prison if convicted of that and other crimes. Antonio Harrington, 20, heard that and other charges during his initial appearance in Natrona County Circuit Court on Thursday. Assistant District Attorney...
CASPER, WY
104.7 KISS FM

Whoa, Baby! Full House Superfan Competition, Casper

Hey all you Full House Fans out there! Good news... On September 22nd, fans will be celebrating the 35th anniversary of the Full House premiere!. This anniversary is especially poignant due to the tragic passing of Bog Saget earlier this year. To celebrate the 35th anniversary and to honor the...
104.7 KISS FM

104.7 KISS FM

Casper, WY
9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

104.7 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Casper, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy