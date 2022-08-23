ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopkins County, TX

Comments / 0

Related
easttexasradio.com

Some East Texas Burn Bans Lifted

Based on indices such as the Ketch-Byrom drought survey, fire danger has gone from extremely high to very low. After several days of significant rainfall, Hopkins County Judge Robert Newsom, in consultation with Fire Marshal Andy Endsley, lifted the ban on outdoor burning. Camp, Cass, Cooke, Franklin, Marion, Morris, Rusk, Panola, Titus, Wood, and Upshur were other counties that lifted their burn bans.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KSST Radio

Welding Contractor Injured Repairing Oil Tank

8/24/2022 – A welding contractor was injured while repairing an oil tank at a county precinct work area Tuesday morning, according to Hopkins County officials. A welding contractor was hired to repair a leaking crude oil tank located near the Precinct 4 barn. The contractor was reported to be working above the tank around 9:30 a.m. Aug. 23, 2022. The explosion threw him from the tank, according to the precinct commissioner.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
County
Hopkins County, TX
City
Sulphur Springs, TX
Hopkins County, TX
Government
ketr.org

Sulphur Springs ISD to present voters with $81.5M bond proposal in November

In Hopkins County, the Sulphur Springs Independent School District will be placing an $81.5 million bond proposal on local ballots in the upcoming general election in November. Back in May, Sulphur Springs ISD voters rejected a $93 million bond package. The slimmed-down version still features as its centerpiece a new campus for Travis Primary School. The package also includes improvements to Bowie Primary, Sulphur Springs Elementary, Barbara Bush Primary, and Sulphur Springs High School. The version that will go before voters in November does not include renovations at the Douglass Early Childhood Learning Center and the Austin Academic Center, which were part of the package that was rejected in May. The bond would add one cent per $100 of appraised value to Sulphur Springs ISD property taxes.
easttexasradio.com

Some East Texas Counties Named In Disaster Declaration

Governor Greg Abbott signed a Disaster Declaration Tuesday in the aftermath of storm damage, which includes nine East Texas counties. The nine counties named in the declaration were Hopkins, Rains, Wood, Camp, Henderson, Marion, Upshur, Smith, and Van Zandt.
RAINS COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Marshal#County Judge
easttexasradio.com

CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital-Sulphur Springs News

CHRISTUS Orthopedics and Sports Medicine Institute proudly support SSISD and surrounding schools by offering athletic injury care for all sports athletes under the direction of Orthopedic Surgeon Christopher Meltsakos, MD. Please join us for a spirit rally and tour of the CHRISTUS Mobile Athletic Training Room (MATR) before the Sulphur Springs Wildcat Football team’s first home game this Friday, August 26, at 6:30 pm. We will be on the Northeast side of Gerald Prim stadium.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
easttexasradio.com

Events For Hopkins County Fall Festival 2022

Here’s the Fall Festival’s schedule of planned funtivities this year:. October: Hay Bale Contestants displayed all over town during the month of October. October 15: Fall Festival Parade. Line up at 9 a.m., parade starts at 10 a.m. Parade travels from Buford Park to Brookshires Grocery Store. October...
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
easttexasradio.com

Hopkins County Jail Bookings

On Wednesday, Hopkins County arrested 62-year-old Truman Leon Pope, Jr. on a Hopkins County warrant for Bond Forfeiture on a charge of Possession of a Controlled Substance. They did not set a new bond. Deputies arrested Chelsea Debra Lynn Wortham for Possession of a Controlled Substance. She’s in the Hopkins...
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
countylinemagazine.com

Wood County And Mineola Earn Retiree Destination Honors

Stacker.com and WorldAtlas recently identified Wood County and the City of Mineola as two of the best places in Texas to retire. Wood County was ranked as the second-best county in Texas to retire to by Stacker.com in an article titled “Top 25 Counties to Retire.” The authors gave Wood County these ratings: retirees A+; cost of living B+; weather B+; and outdoor activities C+.
WOOD COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KETK / FOX51 News

Canton recovers after heavy storms moved through area

CANTON, Texas (KETK) – After praying for rain for so long, some East Texans received more than they bargained for with this week’s heavy rains and flooding, and the city of Canton was hit hard by the storm. As a result of this week’s heavy rainfall, parts of Van Zandt County flooded, including the county […]
CANTON, TX
CBS19

Storms damage East Texas tree older than United States

WINNSBORO, Texas — Winds that blew through Winnsboro on Monday were just strong enough to blow a branch off a tree older than the United States. “I think it’s probably done for," said Tiffany Tillema of Winnsboro as she assessed the damage. The tree has been rooted in...
WINNSBORO, TX
KSST Radio

Tailgate Time: Spirit Rally and Tour Of CHRISTUS Mobile Athletic Training Room Planned Aug. 26

By Jennifer Heitman, Senior Market Development, CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs, [email protected]. Please join us for a spirit rally and tour of the CHRISTUS Mobile Athletic Training Room (MATR) before the Sulphur Springs Wildcat Football team’s first home game, this Friday, August 26, at 6:30 p.m. We will be set up on the Northeast side of Gerald Prim stadium. CHRISTUS Orthopedics and Sports Medicine Institute proudly supports SSISD and surrounding schools by offering athletic injury care for all sports athletes under the direction of Orthopedic Surgeon, Christopher Meltsakos, MD.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
easttexasradio.com

Paris Police Report For Thursday (Aug 25)

Paris Police arrested Autumn Woods, 34, of Paris, in the 200-block of NW 24th St at 1:51 Wednesday afternoon on a felony Lamar County warrant charging her with possession of a controlled substance of more than one gram but less than four. Woods identified herself by giving a false name. Officers added charge of failing to identify, booked Woods, and later placed her in the Lamar County Jail.
PARIS, TX
KSST Radio

KSST Radio

Sulphur Springs, TX
7K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

News, Weather, Sports for Sulphur Springs and Hopkins County Texas.

 https://www.ksstradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy