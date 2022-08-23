In Hopkins County, the Sulphur Springs Independent School District will be placing an $81.5 million bond proposal on local ballots in the upcoming general election in November. Back in May, Sulphur Springs ISD voters rejected a $93 million bond package. The slimmed-down version still features as its centerpiece a new campus for Travis Primary School. The package also includes improvements to Bowie Primary, Sulphur Springs Elementary, Barbara Bush Primary, and Sulphur Springs High School. The version that will go before voters in November does not include renovations at the Douglass Early Childhood Learning Center and the Austin Academic Center, which were part of the package that was rejected in May. The bond would add one cent per $100 of appraised value to Sulphur Springs ISD property taxes.

