Read full article on original website
Related
easttexasradio.com
Some East Texas Burn Bans Lifted
Based on indices such as the Ketch-Byrom drought survey, fire danger has gone from extremely high to very low. After several days of significant rainfall, Hopkins County Judge Robert Newsom, in consultation with Fire Marshal Andy Endsley, lifted the ban on outdoor burning. Camp, Cass, Cooke, Franklin, Marion, Morris, Rusk, Panola, Titus, Wood, and Upshur were other counties that lifted their burn bans.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
2 Hurt When Water Heater Explodes During Maintenance Call in Collin County
Two people were hurt Thursday when a water heater at a home in Nevada exploded, authorities say. Texas Sky Ranger flew over the home on County Road 546 near Lake Lavon on Thursday afternoon as firefighters investigated. A Collin County Sheriff's Office spokesman said construction workers were replacing a gas...
Welding Contractor Injured Repairing Oil Tank
8/24/2022 – A welding contractor was injured while repairing an oil tank at a county precinct work area Tuesday morning, according to Hopkins County officials. A welding contractor was hired to repair a leaking crude oil tank located near the Precinct 4 barn. The contractor was reported to be working above the tank around 9:30 a.m. Aug. 23, 2022. The explosion threw him from the tank, according to the precinct commissioner.
2 people taken to hospital after water heater explosion in Collin County, officials say
NEVADA, Texas — Two people were taken to a local hospital after a water heater explosion in Collin County, officials said. The incident was reported in the 13000 block of County Road 546 in Nevada, Texas. According to the Collin County Sheriff's Office, several agencies responded to reports of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Burn Bans Being Lifted In East Texas Thanks To Plentiful Rainfall
The first two-thirds of summer 2022 in East Texas has been a brutal one. Thanks, or no thanks, to the infamous 'heat dome', East Texans have been sweltering in the heat and humidity with temperatures hovering at or above one hundred degrees for days upon end. Thankfully it seems as if that weather phenomenon has moved on, at least for now.
ketr.org
Sulphur Springs ISD to present voters with $81.5M bond proposal in November
In Hopkins County, the Sulphur Springs Independent School District will be placing an $81.5 million bond proposal on local ballots in the upcoming general election in November. Back in May, Sulphur Springs ISD voters rejected a $93 million bond package. The slimmed-down version still features as its centerpiece a new campus for Travis Primary School. The package also includes improvements to Bowie Primary, Sulphur Springs Elementary, Barbara Bush Primary, and Sulphur Springs High School. The version that will go before voters in November does not include renovations at the Douglass Early Childhood Learning Center and the Austin Academic Center, which were part of the package that was rejected in May. The bond would add one cent per $100 of appraised value to Sulphur Springs ISD property taxes.
easttexasradio.com
Some East Texas Counties Named In Disaster Declaration
Governor Greg Abbott signed a Disaster Declaration Tuesday in the aftermath of storm damage, which includes nine East Texas counties. The nine counties named in the declaration were Hopkins, Rains, Wood, Camp, Henderson, Marion, Upshur, Smith, and Van Zandt.
Before and after numbers: How much our rain actually helped the drought in North Texas
DALLAS — This summer in North Texas has been marked by two things: Heat and drought, and the two seemed to go hand in hand. That's why Monday's heavy downpours, while they caused severe flooding, was the kind of rain we probably needed. Now we have an idea of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
easttexasradio.com
CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital-Sulphur Springs News
CHRISTUS Orthopedics and Sports Medicine Institute proudly support SSISD and surrounding schools by offering athletic injury care for all sports athletes under the direction of Orthopedic Surgeon Christopher Meltsakos, MD. Please join us for a spirit rally and tour of the CHRISTUS Mobile Athletic Training Room (MATR) before the Sulphur Springs Wildcat Football team’s first home game this Friday, August 26, at 6:30 pm. We will be on the Northeast side of Gerald Prim stadium.
easttexasradio.com
Events For Hopkins County Fall Festival 2022
Here’s the Fall Festival’s schedule of planned funtivities this year:. October: Hay Bale Contestants displayed all over town during the month of October. October 15: Fall Festival Parade. Line up at 9 a.m., parade starts at 10 a.m. Parade travels from Buford Park to Brookshires Grocery Store. October...
easttexasradio.com
Hopkins County Jail Bookings
On Wednesday, Hopkins County arrested 62-year-old Truman Leon Pope, Jr. on a Hopkins County warrant for Bond Forfeiture on a charge of Possession of a Controlled Substance. They did not set a new bond. Deputies arrested Chelsea Debra Lynn Wortham for Possession of a Controlled Substance. She’s in the Hopkins...
countylinemagazine.com
Wood County And Mineola Earn Retiree Destination Honors
Stacker.com and WorldAtlas recently identified Wood County and the City of Mineola as two of the best places in Texas to retire. Wood County was ranked as the second-best county in Texas to retire to by Stacker.com in an article titled “Top 25 Counties to Retire.” The authors gave Wood County these ratings: retirees A+; cost of living B+; weather B+; and outdoor activities C+.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Canton recovers after heavy storms moved through area
CANTON, Texas (KETK) – After praying for rain for so long, some East Texans received more than they bargained for with this week’s heavy rains and flooding, and the city of Canton was hit hard by the storm. As a result of this week’s heavy rainfall, parts of Van Zandt County flooded, including the county […]
Storms damage East Texas tree older than United States
WINNSBORO, Texas — Winds that blew through Winnsboro on Monday were just strong enough to blow a branch off a tree older than the United States. “I think it’s probably done for," said Tiffany Tillema of Winnsboro as she assessed the damage. The tree has been rooted in...
City Of Sulphur Springs Reaches Land Sale Agreement With Ashoka Steel Mill LLC
A land sale agreement was struck between the city and Ashoka Steel Mills LLC for development of 250-acres out of the total 4,857-acre former Thermo/Luminant mine property Tuesday. The deal marks commitment of Ashoka to invest a minimum of $300 million into business and creation of 315 additional jobs in Sulphur Springs.
Tailgate Time: Spirit Rally and Tour Of CHRISTUS Mobile Athletic Training Room Planned Aug. 26
By Jennifer Heitman, Senior Market Development, CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs, [email protected]. Please join us for a spirit rally and tour of the CHRISTUS Mobile Athletic Training Room (MATR) before the Sulphur Springs Wildcat Football team’s first home game, this Friday, August 26, at 6:30 p.m. We will be set up on the Northeast side of Gerald Prim stadium. CHRISTUS Orthopedics and Sports Medicine Institute proudly supports SSISD and surrounding schools by offering athletic injury care for all sports athletes under the direction of Orthopedic Surgeon, Christopher Meltsakos, MD.
easttexasradio.com
Paris Police Report For Thursday (Aug 25)
Paris Police arrested Autumn Woods, 34, of Paris, in the 200-block of NW 24th St at 1:51 Wednesday afternoon on a felony Lamar County warrant charging her with possession of a controlled substance of more than one gram but less than four. Woods identified herself by giving a false name. Officers added charge of failing to identify, booked Woods, and later placed her in the Lamar County Jail.
Man pleads guilty to concealing body found in shallow grave in Van Zandt County
VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Mesquite man pleaded guilty to concealing a body that was found in a shallow grave in Van Zandt County, and accepted a 12 year prison sentence. The body of Ladarron Perkins was found in a shallow grave on a private Van Zandt County property in July 2021. Officials […]
KSST Radio
Sulphur Springs, TX
7K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
News, Weather, Sports for Sulphur Springs and Hopkins County Texas.https://www.ksstradio.com
Comments / 0