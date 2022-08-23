WEST MONROE, LA. – (08/23/22) TODAY: Happy Tuesday! It’s been another very rain start to our morning and this will continue even into the afternoon. Have the rain gear handy and be extra cautious out on the roads. We could see an extra 2-3 inches of rain today and maybe some locally higher rainfall totals. Areal flood watches remain in place until 7 PM this evening, unless it gets extended. Meanwhile, highs will remain in the upper 70s to near 80 with winds out of the southeast at 5-10 mph.

WEST MONROE, LA ・ 3 DAYS AGO