Road Closure: LA 134 from LA 139 to LA 136 near Sterlington is temporarily closed due to high water
OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, August 25, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announced that LA 134 from LA 139 to LA 136 near the Town of Sterling is closed due to high water after heavy rainfall in the area. The closure is effective immediately and will continue until further notice.
8 projects to reduce flooding in Northeast Louisiana set to get funding
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Eight projects in Northeast Louisiana are set to receive funding to reduce flooding. They include three projects in Farmerville. Hodge, Jonesboro, Monroe, West Monroe, and Franklin Parish each received one. “We have eight projects that could possibly come to fruition and just provide better drainage in...
Monroe residents experience backyard flooding for first time
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Residents in Monroe are battling inches of water as more rain moves into the ArkLaMiss for the next several days. Some are battling growing levels of water in their own backyards. A Monroe couple is experiencing flooding in their backyard on Wilmuth Street for the first, and they say the flooding began Monday morning.
Aug. rainfall breaks records in Monroe, 128-year-old temp. record tied
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The weather in Monroe has broken multiple records this week, considerably due to heavy rainfall on Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022!. According to meteorologist Mike Seidel and records from the National Weather Service, Monroe has had a record-breaking 16+ inches of rain so far in August. In...
Car removed from ditch along I-20 in West Monroe
WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A car in a ditch slowed traffic along Interstate 20 in West Monroe for around an hour and a half Monday. It started around noon. A viewer photo shows the vehicle in the deep ditch between the eastbound lanes of I-20 and the service road in front of Walk-Ons.
City of Monroe and West Monroe announces sandbagging locations
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — In preparation for the heavy rainfall for the next couple of days, the City of Monroe Public Works Department is urging residents to ensure that all debris is cleared from yards, curbsides, ditches, and drainage grates. Residents should make sure their ditches are mowed and litter-free so water can drain properly. […]
Sandbag stations open in Monroe, West Monroe, Franklin Parish
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Sandbag locations are now open in the following locations. In West Monroe, you can get sandbags at the Ike Hamilton Expo Center, as shown in the post below. A limited number of bags are available and it’s first-come, first-served. You are asked to bring your own shovel and gloves.
Evening Forecast – Monday, August 22nd
West Monroe, LA – (08/22/22) Widespread heavy rainfall and rain totals are the main weather headline through the early week. A surface low continues to drive rain activity and additional moisture into the area. As long as the low pressure remains in our area, it will stir along rain development.
Franklin Parish Public schools closed Thursday, classes resume Friday
FRANKLIN PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Franklin Parish Superintendent John Gullatt said public schools will be closed on Thursday, August 25 due to the weather. Gullatt said there are still several roads that school buses will not be able to drive through because of flooding. Classes will resume on Friday, August 26.
After bringing in SWAT, police leave Monroe neighborhood without explanation
UPDATE: 5:50 p.m. - Monroe police left the scene without any explanation at around 5:45 p.m. We are reaching out to them to find out what happened. Return here for further updates as we learn new information. MONROE, La. (KNOE) - There is a heavy police presence in a Monroe...
Sterlington PD urges residents to lock car doors, 8 vehicle burglaries in two months
STERLINGTON, La. (KNOE) - The Sterlington Police Department is urging residents to lock their car doors. In the last two months, Sterlington had eight burglaries. Chief of Police Barry Bonner says owners of vehicles can protect their cars from burglars by simply remembering to lock their vehicles. Chief Bonner says...
Morning Forecast – Tuesday, August 23rd
WEST MONROE, LA. – (08/23/22) TODAY: Happy Tuesday! It’s been another very rain start to our morning and this will continue even into the afternoon. Have the rain gear handy and be extra cautious out on the roads. We could see an extra 2-3 inches of rain today and maybe some locally higher rainfall totals. Areal flood watches remain in place until 7 PM this evening, unless it gets extended. Meanwhile, highs will remain in the upper 70s to near 80 with winds out of the southeast at 5-10 mph.
