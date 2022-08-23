Read full article on original website
Woman Mortified By Tailor-Made Dress That Looks Nothing Like What She Ordered
We've all ordered something online, only to be shocked when it arrives looks absolutely nothing like the photos on the website. One woman on TikTok was mortified when she ordered an occasion dress online, tailor made to her measurements, only for it to look very different when she tried it on.
Bride Gets Married A Week Early After Discovering Sister's Boyfriend Was Going To Propose On Her Wedding Day
A bride decided to get married a week earlier than planned after finding out her sister's boyfriend was going to propose on the very same day. The bride says her parents ended up revealing the plan to turn her wedding day into an engagement party for her sister – which she wasn't happy about, adding that it was presented as 'a matter of fact and it was decided', she said in an anonymous post on Reddit.
A Guy On Her Flight Followed Her Around The Airport After Landing, So She Turned To A Group Of Women For Help — Plus 18 Similar Stories About Helpful Strangers
"God only knows where I could have ended up if I hadn’t found them!"
Man Refuses to 'Be a Father Anymore' After Admitting He is in Love with Sister-in-Law
Can a parent ever decide to just stop parenting altogether?. The decision to be a parent is a massive responsibility and is not one that should be taken lightly in any way. Having a baby will turn a person's entire world upside down.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Husband follows behind wife constantly apologizing for her appalling rude behavior
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. I have this friend named Danny who I feel so bad for right now. I have known Danny since high school, we were friends practically from the moment we met, and I had the distinction of being the only girl in our group of friends who wasn’t at all attracted to Danny - so we actually got to be real, good friends.
A friend offered to help me run away the night before my wedding. My marriage didn't last, and now I listen when he calls me out.
A friend offered to help the author run away the night before her wedding, seeing that the couple had little in common. The marriage didn't last.
Mom Slammed for Not Wanting Daughter To Cut Sister Out of Her Wedding, Life
While the womens' mother says she doesn't want to "choose between" her daughters, many commenters pointed out she already had chosen between them.
A Dog Who Was Sad Because Her Previous Family Had Given Her To An Animal Shelter, Does Not Hide Her Happiness At Being Adopted
After being turned over by her owner, the dog named Ava made her way to the Hoke County Animal Shelter in North Carolina, USA. The dog was heartbroken at the time and had a sorrowful expression on her face from her inability to comprehend why her life had taken such an unexpected turn.
Backstreet Boys Singer AJ McLean's Wife Says Their Daughter's Name Change Has Nothing to Do with Gender
Backstreet Boys singer AJ McLean and wife Rochelle just sent their daughters back to school with a sweet photoshoot of the girls holding balloons — showcasing their name and new grade — but eagle eyed fans immediately noticed something different about their oldest daughter’s new moniker. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rochelle DeAnna Mclean (@rochelle_deanna) In a joint August 24 Instagram post, both Rochelle and AJ shared the same snap of their daughters on their first day of school. “After two and half years of homeschool, these two beauties are back to school!” Rochelle wrote in her...
PODCAST: Is There Hope For Struggling Swim Clubs and Their Swim Club Boards?
Dysfunctional swim clubs seem to be commonplace. While a club may recognizes the issues, they choose not to address them or they feel stuck. Current photo via Mike Lewis/Ola Vista Photography. In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman...
Daniel Diehl Blasts 53.40 For A New 15-16 NAG in Boys’ 100 Back
LCM (50m) Jr World: 52.53 – Kliment Kolesnikov (2018) Jr Pan Pac: 54.07 – Jack Conger (2012) Daniel Diehl hit the ground running at the 2022 Junior Pan Pacific Championships. In prelims on the first day, the 16-year old dropped 53.40 in the 100 back, eclipsing his own National Age Group record in the 15-16 age group.
Gemmell Splits 1:54.86 as U.S. Breaks Jr Pan Pacs Record in Girls 4×200 Free Relay
LCM (50m) GIRLS 4×200 METER FREESTYLE RELAY – TIMED FINALS. Jr World: 7:51.47 – Canada (Sanchez, Oleksiak, Smith, Ruck) (2017) Jr Pan Pac: 7:57.93 – USA (Tuggle, Ivey, Walsh, Nordmann) (2018) Podium:. United States (Kayla Wilson, Jillian Cox, Cavan Gormsen, Erin Gemmell) – 7:54.70. Australia...
Julia Fox Assures Her Son Isn't in a "Labor Camp" After Sharing Her Thoughts on Kids Needing Life Skills
Watch: Julia Fox CLEARS UP Those Drake Dating Rumors. Julia Fox's recent parenting advice isn't cutting it with some people. In the one-minute clip TikTok, the Uncut Gems actress shared that her 19-month-old son Valentino, who she shares with ex Peter Artemiev, "doesn't care for his toys" but is rather "more interested" in what adults are doing.
14-Year-Old Kayla Han Becomes #3 American 13-14 All-Time in Girls 400 IM – 4:43.60
LCM (50m) Jr World: 4:29.01 – Summer McIntosh, CAN (2022) Jr Pan Pac: 4:39.76 – Becca Mann, USA (2012) American Kayla Han, who turned 14 years old at the beginning of the summer, earned silver in the girls 40o IM tonight at the 2022 Junior Pan Pacific Championships in Honolulu. She swam a 4:43.60, taking 1.03 seconds off her previous personal best in the event, which was set at the U.S. International Team Trials in April, when Han was still 13.
Jason Momoa Is Producing a Biopic On Legendary Swimmer Duke Kahanamoku
“Aquaman” star, Jason Momoa, is set to join a team of producers to create a biopic on Hawaiian Olympic swimmer Duke Kahanamoku. “Aquaman” actor Jason Momoa and producer Peter Safran will team up to produce a biopic about five-time Olympic swimming medalist Duke Kahanamoku. Kahanamoku is famous for...
Australia’s Flynn Southam Downs Jr Pan Pacs Record in Boys 200 Free with 1:47.11
LCM (50m) Jr World: 1:42.97 – David Popovici (2022) Jr Pan Pac: 1:47.65 – Drew Kibler (2018) Rising Australian star Flynn Southam got the job done tonight in the boys 200 free final at Junior Pan Pacs, posting a decisive victory in 1:47.11, also breaking the Championship Record in the process. American 15-year-old Maximus Williamson was out tied with Southam at the 50m turn, then pulled ahead on the 2nd 50, leading the race at 100m. Southam then put together an incredible back half, splitting 27.08 on the 3rd 50 and a sizzling 26.80 on the final 50, for a 53.88 coming home.
15-Year-Old American Thomas Heilman Blasts 1:56.52 200 Fly for Jr Pan Pacs Silver
LCM (50m) Jr World: 1:53.79 – Kristof Milak (2017) Jr Pan Pac: 1:55.92 – Andrew Seliskar (2014) As we’ve seen countless times over the last year, American 15-year-old phenom Thomas Heilman put up a stunning performance tonight. Swimming the final of the boys 200 fly at the 2022 Junior Pan Pacs in Honolulu, Heilman roared to a 2nd place finish behind U.S. teammate Aaron Shackell, throwing down a new lifetime best of 1:56.52 in the process.
U.S. Clips Junior Pan Pacs Record in Mixed 4×100 Medley, Diehl Splits 53.42 Back
LCM (50m) Jr World: 3:44.84 – USA (Grant, Matheny, Huske, Walsh) (2019) Jr Pan Pac: 3:47.01 – USA (Bacon, Roy, Urlando, Walsh) (2018) Australia (Barclay, Buckingham, Coleman, Casey) – 3:50.51. Japan (Takehara, Okadome, Hasegawa, Ito) – 3:50.81. The USA put on a show in the mixed...
Marion Joffle Takes 20 Minutes off French Record for English Channel Crossing
Marion Jaffe lopped 20 minutes off the record for the fastest ever French woman across the English Channel over the weekend. Current photo via Marion Joffle. Swimming World Records are a rare occurrence, and that’s part of what makes them so fun. But the rarity of the records in the pool pales in comparison to the rarity of records in the English Channel, and a big one was broken this week.
"I Let Her Walk In On Me In Bed With Another Woman": 25 Breakup Stories That People Are Having Qualms Over
"I broke up with my boyfriend on Valentine’s Day, which was, unfortunately, also his birthday."
