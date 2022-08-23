*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. I have this friend named Danny who I feel so bad for right now. I have known Danny since high school, we were friends practically from the moment we met, and I had the distinction of being the only girl in our group of friends who wasn’t at all attracted to Danny - so we actually got to be real, good friends.

24 DAYS AGO