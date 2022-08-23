ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyla

Bride Gets Married A Week Early After Discovering Sister's Boyfriend Was Going To Propose On Her Wedding Day

A bride decided to get married a week earlier than planned after finding out her sister's boyfriend was going to propose on the very same day. The bride says her parents ended up revealing the plan to turn her wedding day into an engagement party for her sister – which she wasn't happy about, adding that it was presented as 'a matter of fact and it was decided', she said in an anonymous post on Reddit.
Mary Duncan

Husband follows behind wife constantly apologizing for her appalling rude behavior

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. I have this friend named Danny who I feel so bad for right now. I have known Danny since high school, we were friends practically from the moment we met, and I had the distinction of being the only girl in our group of friends who wasn’t at all attracted to Danny - so we actually got to be real, good friends.
SheKnows

Backstreet Boys Singer AJ McLean's Wife Says Their Daughter's Name Change Has Nothing to Do with Gender

Backstreet Boys singer AJ McLean and wife Rochelle just sent their daughters back to school with a sweet photoshoot of the girls holding balloons — showcasing their name and new grade — but eagle eyed fans immediately noticed something different about their oldest daughter’s new moniker. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rochelle DeAnna Mclean (@rochelle_deanna) In a joint August 24 Instagram post, both Rochelle and AJ shared the same snap of their daughters on their first day of school. “After two and half years of homeschool, these two beauties are back to school!” Rochelle wrote in her...
swimswam.com

Daniel Diehl Blasts 53.40 For A New 15-16 NAG in Boys’ 100 Back

LCM (50m) Jr World: 52.53 – Kliment Kolesnikov (2018) Jr Pan Pac: 54.07 – Jack Conger (2012) Daniel Diehl hit the ground running at the 2022 Junior Pan Pacific Championships. In prelims on the first day, the 16-year old dropped 53.40 in the 100 back, eclipsing his own National Age Group record in the 15-16 age group.
HONOLULU, HI
swimswam.com

14-Year-Old Kayla Han Becomes #3 American 13-14 All-Time in Girls 400 IM – 4:43.60

LCM (50m) Jr World: 4:29.01 – Summer McIntosh, CAN (2022) Jr Pan Pac: 4:39.76 – Becca Mann, USA (2012) American Kayla Han, who turned 14 years old at the beginning of the summer, earned silver in the girls 40o IM tonight at the 2022 Junior Pan Pacific Championships in Honolulu. She swam a 4:43.60, taking 1.03 seconds off her previous personal best in the event, which was set at the U.S. International Team Trials in April, when Han was still 13.
HONOLULU, HI
swimswam.com

Jason Momoa Is Producing a Biopic On Legendary Swimmer Duke Kahanamoku

“Aquaman” star, Jason Momoa, is set to join a team of producers to create a biopic on Hawaiian Olympic swimmer Duke Kahanamoku. “Aquaman” actor Jason Momoa and producer Peter Safran will team up to produce a biopic about five-time Olympic swimming medalist Duke Kahanamoku. Kahanamoku is famous for...
HAWAII STATE
swimswam.com

Australia’s Flynn Southam Downs Jr Pan Pacs Record in Boys 200 Free with 1:47.11

LCM (50m) Jr World: 1:42.97 – David Popovici (2022) Jr Pan Pac: 1:47.65 – Drew Kibler (2018) Rising Australian star Flynn Southam got the job done tonight in the boys 200 free final at Junior Pan Pacs, posting a decisive victory in 1:47.11, also breaking the Championship Record in the process. American 15-year-old Maximus Williamson was out tied with Southam at the 50m turn, then pulled ahead on the 2nd 50, leading the race at 100m. Southam then put together an incredible back half, splitting 27.08 on the 3rd 50 and a sizzling 26.80 on the final 50, for a 53.88 coming home.
SWIMMING & SURFING
swimswam.com

15-Year-Old American Thomas Heilman Blasts 1:56.52 200 Fly for Jr Pan Pacs Silver

LCM (50m) Jr World: 1:53.79 – Kristof Milak (2017) Jr Pan Pac: 1:55.92 – Andrew Seliskar (2014) As we’ve seen countless times over the last year, American 15-year-old phenom Thomas Heilman put up a stunning performance tonight. Swimming the final of the boys 200 fly at the 2022 Junior Pan Pacs in Honolulu, Heilman roared to a 2nd place finish behind U.S. teammate Aaron Shackell, throwing down a new lifetime best of 1:56.52 in the process.
HONOLULU, HI
swimswam.com

Marion Joffle Takes 20 Minutes off French Record for English Channel Crossing

Marion Jaffe lopped 20 minutes off the record for the fastest ever French woman across the English Channel over the weekend. Current photo via Marion Joffle. Swimming World Records are a rare occurrence, and that’s part of what makes them so fun. But the rarity of the records in the pool pales in comparison to the rarity of records in the English Channel, and a big one was broken this week.
