Kill Devil Hills Police identify suspect in Sunday morning chase, car located in Currituck
The Kill Devil Hills Police Department are currently seeking the public’s help in locating a suspect involved in a stolen vehicle chase on Sunday, August 21, 2022. At approximately 10:30 a.m. Kill Devil Hills officers engaged a silver 2009 Mercedes Benz in a pursuit after attempting to stop the vehicle for displaying a stolen license plate and the vehicle itself possibly being stolen. The pursuit was terminated when officers determined the conditions to be unsafe to continue the pursuit.
Trail of Little Debbie food wrappers leads police to burglary suspect
Virginia Beach man arrested after officers follow ‘trail’ of Little Debbie snack wrappers from burglary scene
Man accused of killing Virginia Beach woman pleads not guilty
Woman accused of shooting co-worker at Virginia Beach business
Officers were called to a business in the 1700 block of Potters Road at 1:18 a.m. on August 20.
Man who confessed to killing 3 people in Norfolk, Virginia Beach appears in court
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A man accused of a killing spree across Hampton Roads appeared before a Virginia Beach judge for a preliminary hearing Thursday. In a jailhouse interview with 13News Now, Cola Beale, 31, confessed to killing three people in March. The hearing featured testimony from Virginia Beach...
Traffic report details deadly crash at Virginia Beach Town Center
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — One day after a driver hit two women crossing the street in Virginia Beach Town Center late Monday afternoon, traffic resumed to its regular hustle and bustle. The Virginia Beach Police Department (VBPD) said officers responded to Constitution Drive near Tupelo Honey Cafe after a...
Police: DUI driver killed 76-year-old woman, seriously hurt 79-year-old at Town Center in Virginia Beach
Police say a DUI driver fatally struck a 76-year-old pedestrian and seriously hurt a 79-year-old around 4 p.m. Monday at the Virginia Beach Town Center.
Remembering Rosa: Woman hit, killed in Virginia Beach crash was a leader in the Hampton Roads Filipino community
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A driver is accused of hitting two people who were walking in a crosswalk near Constitution Drive at Virginia Beach Town Center. The crash happened around 4 p.m. on Monday. Rosa Blanco, 76, died from her injuries, according to the Virginia Beach Police Department. Over...
Man arrested after police identify person found dead as missing woman from Virginia Beach
NC School Bus Stop Law
Nags Head Police Department and Kill Devil Hills Police Department. Monday August 29, 2022 is the first day of school and what better time to remind everyone the laws of school bus safety!
Police detail Ashanti Alert for missing woman, Marie Covington
Homicide victim found in Norfolk identified as missing VB woman
13newsnow.com
Missing Virginia Beach woman found dead in Norfolk, man in custody
Virginia Beach couple responsible for largest coupon scam in U.S. history to appear on ABC series 'The Con'
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from a separate story that aired on May 26, 2022. A Virginia Beach couple who was sentenced to prison last year for a multi-million dollar coupon scam that impacted multiple businesses will be featured in an ABC primetime series on August 25.
Cape Hatteras ranger honored for heroic rescue
Valerie Streiff received the U.S. Coast Guard’s Silver Lifesaving Medal for saving two visitors to the Outer Banks from a rip current on Oct. 18, 2020.
The book-banning lawsuit against Barnes & Noble is moving forward in Virginia.
Two Virginia lawsuits that are seeking to restrict young people’s access to books with sexual content will move forward with a hearing this Tuesday, August 30, raising the possibility that Barnes and Noble could require parental consent to sell such books to minors—or that the books could be pulled from bookstores in the state entirely.
Virginia Beach man dies after being hit by car on Indian River Road
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A man died after being hit by a car in Virginia Beach Thursday night. According to the Virginia Beach Police Dept., a car broke down in the 600 block of Indian River Road. The driver stopped in a turn lane, with emergency flashers on. A...
Inspired by son, Virginia Beach couple readies school for children with autism
After searching for the perfect fit for their son's education, Maegan and Josh Cahoon decided to create it. Maverick Learning Center is a school in Virginia Beach for children on the autism spectrum.
Virginia Beach Parks & Rec. proposes idea for Rudee Loop redevelopment
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — On August 12, the City of Virginia Beach unveiled three proposals to redevelop an 11-acre section of the Oceanfront. Now, the city's department of parks and recreation has entered the ring to design a concept for Rudee Loop. Rudee Loop, situated where Rudee Inlet and...
