WLUC
Project Lifesaver helps locate missing person in Houghton County
HOUGHTON COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - A missing person was found alive in Houghton County Tuesday, thanks to Project Lifesaver. The Houghton County Sheriff’s Office says it received a report Tuesday of a missing 20-year-old Hancock Township person. That individual was enrolled in the Project Lifesaver program, which provides a...
UPMATTERS
Marquette man arrested on multiple charges including assault
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – A Marquette man is being held at the Marquette County Jail awaiting arraignment following multiple incidents he is suspected of being involved with. Marquette Police were called to the Marquette Senior Center on Baraga avenue around 1:00 a.m. Friday when someone reported the sound of...
WLUC
MSP investigates fatal single-vehicle crash in Ontonagon County
BOHEMIA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan State Police Calumet Post is investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash that happened in Ontonagon County Friday. At about 3:45 a.m. Friday Aug. 26, troopers from the Calumet Post were dispatched to a single motor vehicle crash on M-38 near FF1980 in Bohemia Township of Ontonagon County.
