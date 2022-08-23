Putchinski has the opportunity to have an immediate impact on the team when she joins next fall, specifically in the IM program. Current photo via Katence Putchinski. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 2 DAYS AGO