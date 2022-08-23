Read full article on original website
Related
swimswam.com
Katence Putchinski, with Futures Cuts in All Strokes, Verbals to Air Force
Putchinski has the opportunity to have an immediate impact on the team when she joins next fall, specifically in the IM program. Current photo via Katence Putchinski. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.
swimswam.com
Roster Management in The Commit Swimming Team Suite
Commit Swimming offers a simple, powerful swim team management product designed to replace TeamUnify or Active Swim Manager for your club. Commit Swimming, known for its workout management software, now also offers a simple, powerful swim team management product designed to replace TeamUnify or Active Swim Manager for your club.
swimswam.com
Blake Pieroni Reflects on Retirement, Historic Career (PODCAST)
After sustaining an injury in the fall, Pieroni had time to reflect on whether or not he really wanted to continue competing at the highest level of swimming Current photo via Mike Lewis/Ola Vista Photography. We sat down with 2x Olympian Blake Pieroni who announced his retirement earlier today. Pieroni...
swimswam.com
PODCAST: Is There Hope For Struggling Swim Clubs and Their Swim Club Boards?
Dysfunctional swim clubs seem to be commonplace. While a club may recognizes the issues, they choose not to address them or they feel stuck. Current photo via Mike Lewis/Ola Vista Photography. In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman...
RELATED PEOPLE
swimswam.com
Daily Swim Coach Workout #759
SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily... SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.
swimswam.com
3-Time Olympic Gold Medalist Blake Pieroni Retires from Swimming
Blake Pieroni (middle) has been a crucial relay leg for the Americans throughout his career, winning three Olympic gold medals. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Three-time Olympic gold medalist Blake Pieroni has announced his retirement from competitive swimming. The 26-year old says that while he has loved his time...
Comments / 0