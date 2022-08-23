Read full article on original website
BOSTON -- With the team sitting well outside of the wild card picture with only 39 games left, the 2022 season is essentially over for the Boston Red Sox. So no one would blame any fan for turning their attention to 2023.Major League Baseball released the 2023 schedules for all teams on Wednesday, and for the Red Sox, it will feature a beloved former player making their first return to Fenway Park. That would be Markus Lynn Betts, or better known around the baseball world as "Mookie."Betts will return to Fenway Park in 2023 for the first time since the...
FOX Sports
Tampa Bay Rays (69-55, second in the AL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (60-65, fifth in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: JT Chargois (1-0, .00 ERA, .75 WHIP, three strikeouts); Red Sox: Michael Wacha (8-1, 2.28 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 63 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Sox -128, Rays +107;...
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- While the Phillies are getting the 2021 National League MVP back Friday, last year's NL Cy Young runner-up is headed to the injured list. The Phillies on Thursday placed Zack Wheeler on the 15-day injured list with right forearm tendinitis.The move is retroactive to Aug. 22.Wheeler is 11-7 with a 3.07 ERA and 148 strikeouts in 23 starts this season. His 4.2 bWAR and 3.6 fWAR ranks ninth among MLB pitchers, respectively.The righty is coming off back-to-back rough outings against the New York Mets, allowing 10 runs in 11 1/3 innings -- both losses, although he did...
CBS Sports
Red Sox left-hander James Paxton suffers Grade 2 lat tear, will not pitch in 2022
Boston Red Sox left-hander James Paxton will not pitch this season after suffering a Grade 2 lat tear during a minor-league rehab start last week, the team announced Thursday. Paxton has not pitched in an MLB game since last April and was close to completing his Tommy John surgery rehab when he suffered the new lat injury.
It’s amazing how a few wins on the trot can change the outlook of a team and its fanbase. After sleepwalking through weeks of bad play, the Yankees finally began to turn their second half around with a win over the Blue Jays followed by a sweep of the Subway Series at Yankee Stadium. With the momentum of these three games and the extra rest of an offday, the Bombers hit the road a rejuvenated bunch, ready to take on Oakland for four games at the Coliseum.
Greetings Class! It’s time to get you into an Empire State of Mind. So break out those metro cards, grab a hot dog and let’s talk New York baseball. Now that the Yankees and Mets have wrapped up this season's Subway Series with a 2-2 record and a zero run differential, let’s answer this critical question: who are the real Kings of New York? In other words, which ball club should you place a futures bet on?
On Aug. 25, 2012, the Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers completed a nine-player trade that altered the course of both franchises. The Dodgers acquired Josh Beckett, Carl Crawford, Adrian González and Nick Punto in a deal that added over $250 million in salary. Boston received Ivan De...
Rather than playing divisional opponents 19 times per season, the Red Sox will go up against the Blue Jays, Orioles, Rays, and Yankees 13 times per year beginning in 2023. They will also play a total of 46 interleague games against National League clubs, which is up from 20 in 2022.
My favorite musical artist, a rapper named JID, releases an album on Friday called The Never Story and I couldn't be more thrilled. I can't wait to listen to it driving around, with my headphones on relaxing, and blaring on the speakers in my house dancing. But, I'd really love...
