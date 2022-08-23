Just because you’re drunk, that doesn’t mean you have to be rude to the workers at Casa D’Amici. Even intoxicated, you can be nice to any service workers in Morgantown. In whichever state you are, it’s just good to be nice to workers because most of them are our age and probably don’t want to be there in the first place. -Ladimir, Social Media Manager.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO