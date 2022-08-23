Read full article on original website
poncacitynow.com
West Virginia coal miner died in fall after supply car hit
VALLEY GROVE, W.Va. (AP) — Federal regulators say a coal miner who died last week at a northern West Virginia underground mine was sitting on a supply car that was struck by a locomotive. The Mine Safety and Health Administration says 38-year-old William A. Richards of Cadiz, Ohio, was...
Daily Athenaeum
GradLife 601: Music for the graduate soul
In this episode of GradLife 601, Dr. Nancy Caronia speaks with the Montani Graduate String Quartet about their music, how they choose what to play and what happens when someone comes an goes with the group. Transcription:. Welcome to GradLife 601: Research & Beyond, a podcast supported by West Virginia...
West Virginia man wins nearly $500,000 at Rivers Casino when four aces are beat by royal flush, triggering the 'Bad Beat Jackpot'
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) --A West Virginia man playing Texas hold'em suffered one of the worst bad beats you can imagine -- and came away as a big winner as a result.On Thursday afternoon at the Rivers Casino on Pittsburgh's North Shore, Benjamin Flanagan, of West Virginia took home nearly $500,000 when his four aces were beaten by a royal flush in a game of no-limit Texas hold'em. When his four aces were beat by the royal flush played by Raymond Broderson, of Wexford, the Rivers' 'Bad Beat Jackpot' was triggered. Broderson won over $368,000 with the winning hand. When the 'Bad Beat Jackpot'...
Daily Athenaeum
Morgantown Pride is back with inaugural pride parade
After three years, Morgantown Pride will return this weekend with a variety of public events, including its first pride parade. Ash Orr, president of Morgantown Pride, said attendees can expect a diverse crowd, including local vendors, politicians and resource organizations. “I know Delegate Walker is going to be participating, as...
Daily Athenaeum
STAFF SHORTS | Proper downtown etiquette
Just because you’re drunk, that doesn’t mean you have to be rude to the workers at Casa D’Amici. Even intoxicated, you can be nice to any service workers in Morgantown. In whichever state you are, it’s just good to be nice to workers because most of them are our age and probably don’t want to be there in the first place. -Ladimir, Social Media Manager.
WATCH: WVU's New Uniform Featured on SportsCenter
ESPN shows some love to the Mountaineers' opening week threads.
First-ever Morgantown Pride Parade to kick off Pride Weekend
Morgantown Pride Weekend kicks off this Saturday in downtown Morgantown with events and activities planned throughout the weekend. Morgantown Pride Board President Ash Orr said the weeken. You have reached content available exclusively to Dominion Post subscribers.
Daily Athenaeum
West Virginia volleyball opens season in challenging Penn State Classic
The West Virginia Mountaineers volleyball team will open up the 2022 regular season by participating in the Penn State Classic, taking on three separate teams from Aug. 26 to 27. WVU will face three teams over the span of two days, playing the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds, the Duquesne Dukes, and...
Daily Athenaeum
'The Backyard Brawl': A brief history of the matchup between WVU and Pitt
The Backyard Brawl, a matchup between Pittsburgh and West Virginia University, is one of the most notable rivalries the history of both schools. There have been more than a hundred unique matchups since 1895, when the rivalry first began. On Sept. 1, WVU will face off against Pittsburgh once again,...
Food Stamps Schedule: West Virginia Mountain State Card SNAP Benefits for September 2022
Formerly known as food stamps, SNAP supplements the food budgets of low-income households nationwide and is administered by the WV Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) in the state of West...
WATCH: New Big 12 Commish Stunned by WVU's State-of-the-Art Facilities
Brett Yormark pays a visit to Morgantown.
West Virginia plane crash that killed 3 people went down in storm
Three people who died when a small plane crashed in West Virginia earlier this month were returning from a day trip on church business in Indiana when it went down in a severe thunderstorm, authorities said. The single-engine plane was flying from Washington, Indiana, to Myerstown, Pennsylvania, when it went down Aug. 11 in the […]
Daily Athenaeum
Volleyball drops first match of 2022 to Penn State, 3-1
The West Virginia Mountaineers volleyball team dropped its last game in the Penn State Classic to the Penn State Nittany Lions on Saturday, losing three sets to one at the Penn State Rec Center in University Park, Pennsylvania. The Mountaineers (2-1) knew that the Nittany Lions (3-0) would be a...
Morgantown Sheetz to temporarily close
A Sheetz location in Morgantown will be temporarily closing on the week of Aug. 29.
WXII 12
Python on the loose in Pennsylvania after getting away from owner while on a walk
Police in a city outside of Pittsburgh are searching for a pet python that was reported missing Thursday. Previous video above: 15-foot python escapes in Morgantown, West Virginia (2019) The Duquesne police chief told sister station WTAE that the snake's owner took it for a walk Wednesday afternoon when the...
This Scenic Train Ride is the Most Relaxing Way to Enjoy North Carolina
When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no storage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, North Carolina offers limitless ways to enjoy the outdoors. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty The Tar Heel State has to offer along the Great Smoky Mountain Railroad.
sciotopost.com
ODNR Confirms Deer Disease in Ross, Athens, and Other Counties in Ohio
OHIO – ONDR is reporting that Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease (EHD) has been confirmed in Franklin, Hamilton, Perry, Athens, Ross, Warren, Butler, Greene, Preble, Highland, and Union counties. Sandusky and Madison counties are pending further testing. EHD typically affects some white-tailed deer in the late summer. This is not unusual,...
Daily Athenaeum
WVU volleyball wins opening matches against Loyola and Duquesne in Penn State Classic
The West Virginia Mountaineers volleyball team won both of their games on Friday, starting the 2022 campaign 2-0 at the Penn State Classic in University Park, Pennsylvania. The WVU squad started off the day in a tough battle with Loyola, eking out a 3-2 victory in a back and forth, tough match. West Virginia took sets 1, 4, and 5, while Loyola took 2 and 3.
WDTV
Tasty Tuesday: Apple Annie’s
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of Tasty Tuesday, Kevin visits Apple Annie’s in Fairmont. Watch the video above and tune in for Tasty Tuesday every Tuesday on 5 News.
