ESPN
FIFA probing eligibility of Mexico, U.S youth international Alejandro Zendejas
FIFA has started an investigation into the national team status of Club America's Alejandro Zendejas, who has played at the youth level for the United States and at the senior level for Mexico in two friendlies. "FIFA will investigate this matter, please understand that we are unable to comment further...
Naomi Osaka pays tribute to Serena Williams ahead of US Open: 'The biggest force in the sport'
NEW YORK -- Four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka has paid tribute to Serena Williams, saying she has been "the biggest force in the sport" and leaves a legacy that is so broad "you can't even describe it in words." Osaka opens her US Open campaign against Danielle Collins on...
Even-par 73 gives Jill McGill U.S. Senior Women's Open crown, her third U.S. Golf Association title
KETTERING, Ohio -- Jill McGill won the U.S. Senior Women's Open on Sunday for her third U.S. Golf Association title, closing with an even-par 73 for a one-stroke victory over Leta Lindley. The 50-year-old McGill finished at 3-under 289 on NCR Country Club's South Course. She also won the 1993...
New York City FC
- Match ends, Orlando City SC 2, New York City FC 1. 90'+7' Second Half ends, Orlando City SC 2, New York City FC 1. 90'+6' Goal! Orlando City SC 2, New York City FC 1. Tesho Akindele (Orlando City SC) header from the left side of the six yard box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Iván Angulo with a cross following a corner.
Tesho Akindele scores late again as Orlando edges NYCFC
Substitute Tesho Akindele headed in a corner kick in the sixth minute of second-half stoppage time to lift Orlando City to a 2-1 victory over visiting New York City FC on Sunday night. Akindele's second late game-winner in as many matches lifted Orlando (11-10-6, 39 points) to a third straight...
Galaxy end road futility skid with win over Revolution
Daniel Aguirre and Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez scored goals in the first 15 minutes and the Los Angeles Galaxy held on for a 2-1 victory over the New England Revolution on Sunday night at Foxborough, Mass. Chicharito and Riqui Puig recorded assists as the Galaxy halted a four-match road losing streak...
Max Homa, 10 shots back despite rare 62, joins chorus of growing Tour Championship format frustration
ATLANTA - The New England Patriots don't start the Super Bowl with a 14-point lead. Alabama doesn't have a 10-point advantage at kickoff in the college football national championship game. The Golden State Warriors didn't start the NBA Finals with a 15-point cushion. PGA Tour player Max Homa wonders whether...
GOLF・
Helen Alfredsson cards second straight 3-under 70, leads U.S. Senior Women's Open after 2 rounds
KETTERING, Ohio -- Helen Alfredsson shot her second straight 3-under 70 on Friday to take the second-round lead in the U.S. Senior Women's Open. Aldredsson, the 57-year-old Swede who won the 2019 title at Pine Needles, rebounded from a bogey on the par-5 16th with a tap-in birdie on the par-4 18th on NCR Country Club's South Course.
