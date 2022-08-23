ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ESPN

FIFA probing eligibility of Mexico, U.S youth international Alejandro Zendejas

FIFA has started an investigation into the national team status of Club America's Alejandro Zendejas, who has played at the youth level for the United States and at the senior level for Mexico in two friendlies. "FIFA will investigate this matter, please understand that we are unable to comment further...
MLS
ESPN

New York City FC

- Match ends, Orlando City SC 2, New York City FC 1. 90'+7' Second Half ends, Orlando City SC 2, New York City FC 1. 90'+6' Goal! Orlando City SC 2, New York City FC 1. Tesho Akindele (Orlando City SC) header from the left side of the six yard box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Iván Angulo with a cross following a corner.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ESPN

Tesho Akindele scores late again as Orlando edges NYCFC

Substitute Tesho Akindele headed in a corner kick in the sixth minute of second-half stoppage time to lift Orlando City to a 2-1 victory over visiting New York City FC on Sunday night. Akindele's second late game-winner in as many matches lifted Orlando (11-10-6, 39 points) to a third straight...
ORLANDO, FL
ESPN

Galaxy end road futility skid with win over Revolution

Daniel Aguirre and Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez scored goals in the first 15 minutes and the Los Angeles Galaxy held on for a 2-1 victory over the New England Revolution on Sunday night at Foxborough, Mass. Chicharito and Riqui Puig recorded assists as the Galaxy halted a four-match road losing streak...
FOXBOROUGH, MA

