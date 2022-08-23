Rapper Jack Harlow took flight to open the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday, while Johnny Depp made a surprise float above the audience as the Moon Man. Harlow kicked off his performance inside a mock airplane walking down aisle while performing his hit song “First Class,” which was sampled by Fergie’s “Glamorous.” The rapper joined Fergie onstage - wearing a sparkling silver dress with the red words “First Class” - who sang her 2006 jam. During the show, Depp made a surprise appearance nearly three months after the verdict in his defamation trial with his former wife Amber Heard. The 59-year-old actor floated from the ceiling while wearing the iconic astronaut outfit with his face digitally inserted into custom’s helmet. “And you know what? I needed the work,” Depp told the audience at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

MUSIC ・ 37 MINUTES AGO