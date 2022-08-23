Read full article on original website
New Supergroup L.S. Dunes Features Members Of Thursday, Circa Survive, MCR, & Coheed And Cambria
If you’ve got any love in your heart for the post-hardcore superstars of the ’00s, then you will probably be psyched to learn about the existence of L.S. Dunes, a new band that features veterans from some of that moment’s biggest acts. L.S. Dunes’ lineup is nothing but heavy hitters. The singer is Circa Survive’s Anthony Green. The guitarists are My Chemical Romance’s Frank Iero and Coheed And Cambria’s Travis Stever. The rhythm section comes straight from Thursday: Bassist Tim Payne and drummer Tucker Rule. These guys all know what they’re doing.
The Callous Daoboys – “The Elephant Man In The Room”
Next week, frantically bugged-out Atlanta metalcore experimenters the Callous Daoboys will release their new album Celebrity Therapist. I have heard it, and I can confirm that it is nuts. The Callous Daoboys’ style is a feverish herky-jerk attack that can be wacky and ferocious at the same time, which is quite a trick. We’ve already posted the early tracks “A Brief Article Regarding Time Loops” and “What Is Delicious? Who Swarms?” Today, they’ve dropped one last song before the album arrives.
PC Worship – “Let It Destroy You” & “A Kid”
Last we heard from Justin Frye’s NYC scuzz-rock project PC Worship, the sometimes-solo project / musicians’ collective shared a 2018 LP called Future Phase. Today, PC Worship are back with two singles coupled together — they’re called (two alternative rock songs). That name is a fitting description; the two new cuts are the muddy, percussive “Let It Destroy You” and the bass-led “A Kid,” which trickles out with staticky feedback and slacker-y lyrics like “Why would you try/ When you can get high?” Listen to both new songs below.
Noah Cyrus – “Every Beginning Ends” (Feat. Ben Gibbard)
Here’s a collab that feels like a flex on the part of both parties. On the latest single from her debut full-length The Hardest Part, Noah Cyrus joins forces with Death Cab For Cutie frontman Ben Gibbard. Recorded in Seattle at Gibbard’s studio, “Every Beginning Ends” is a soft acoustic ballad tinged with pedal steel, documenting the end of a romantic relationship. “You have to wake up every morning and choose to love someone,” Cyrus and Gibbard sing in harmony. “But I’m finding that harder the more that I’m falling out of love with you.” It reminds me of A.A. Bondy or some other sad-eyed post-Heartbreaker alt-country troubadour.
Hear The Cure’s 1990 “Cut” Demo From 30th Anniversary Wish Reissue
The Cure will soon release a 30th anniversary deluxe edition of 1992’s Wish, their most commercially successful album. (It’s the one that features “Friday I’m In Love,” and it arrived after a decade-plus of legacy-building within the “college rock” sphere, just as “alternative” rock was becoming a mainstream proposition.) The reissue includes 24 previously unreleased tracks, and one of them is out today.
Stream JID’s Excellent New Album The Forever Story
The world was a very different place in November 2018. That’s when the furiously talented young Atlanta rapper JID released DiCaprio 2, his last full-length project. Four years is an eternity in rap music, but JID has never disappeared. Instead, he’s been releasing stunning one-off tracks and annihilating his guest features for a long time, and the anticipation for his new album The Forever Story has become feverish. That album is here now.
LCD Soundsystem’s First Song In Five Years Will Appear On The White Noise Soundtrack
Right now, there’s a whole lot of fascination surrounding the new movie White Noise, director Noah Baumbach’s forthcoming adaptation of the classic Don DeLillo novel. For one thing, there’s the question of how you would turn White Noise into a movie in the first place. For another, there’s the budget. Baumback made White Noise for Netflix, and according to various different reports, the movie could’ve cost anywhere from $80 million to $120 million. That’s a wild gamble on an esoteric experiment from a great arthouse director. Maybe it’ll be great! Could also be terrible! But now we know something else about White Noise: It’ll have a new LCD Soundsystem song.
Quavo Cast Opposite Billy Zane In Action Thriller Takeover
Quavo has been cast opposite Billy Zane in the new action-thriller movie Takeover. Zane — forever famous for playing Cal Hockley in Titanic — will portray Gamal Akopyan, the leader of an international heist ring. The Migos rapper will star as Guy Miller, a former Atlanta criminal who is trying to get his life back on track but ultimately gets dragged back into the street-racing scene.
Watch My Chemical Romance Play “Burn Bright” Live For The First Time
Last night, the recently reunited My Chemical Romance performed at Raleigh’s PNC Arena, where they played “Burn Bright” for the first time live. “Burn Bright” is taken from the emo greats’ post-breakup compilation album Conventional Weapons, which came out in 2013 and features 10 unreleased tracks recorded in 2009 — prior to the making of MCR’s fourth studio album, Danger Days: The True Lives of The Fabulous Killjoys. MCR also pulled from that album a few days ago on August 24 in Nashville, where they performed “The World Is Ugly” for the first time in 14 years.
Home Turns 20
Last week, I wrote about being blacklisted. I was technically posting a 20th anniversary tribute to Neko Case’s third album, but the concept also applies – for much more well-known reasons – to country-pop icons the Chicks (formerly known as the Dixie Chicks). It applies so much, in fact, that being blacklisted nearly overshadowed their entire career. It almost destroyed them.
