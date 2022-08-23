Read full article on original website
Lakers Rumors: Kevin Durant Wants Nets To Sign Carmelo Anthony But They’re Not Interested
After the first wave of free agency, the NBA transaction period essentially went quiet as everyone waited to see what the Brooklyn Nets would do with Kevin Durant after the superstar requested a trade. But ultimately, after weeks of trade talks and negotiations, Durant won’t be going anywhere as the...
‘Can we sign now’: Isaiah Thomas wants a job after Kevin Durant ditches Nets trade demand
The Kevin Durant trade saga came to an unexpected conclusion this morning. The Brooklyn Nets announced that Durant had decided to stay put with the Nets a month and a half after he announced his formal trade request to the team. It certainly didn’t seem like the team could repair things with Durant, but somehow, after weeks of endless trade rumors, they have found common ground.
The reason Kevin Durant pulled back his trade demand to Nets
The Brooklyn Nets breathed a sigh of relief on Tuesday after recently meeting with Kevin Durant, who decided to rescind his trade request and remain with the organization. There appear to be a few different reasons why KD did so. Adrian Wojnarowski discussed them on ESPN’s Sportcenter and revealed the Nets were never even close […] The post The reason Kevin Durant pulled back his trade demand to Nets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Brooklyn Nets Announce Decision On Kevin Durant's Future
On Tuesday, the Brooklyn Nets released a statement from General Manager Sean Marks about their decision to move forward with Kevin Durant. The 12-time NBA All-Star signed with Brooklyn in the summer of 2019 after previously playing for the Golden State Warriors and Oklahoma City Thunder.
Brooklyn Nets, Kevin Durant meet, agree to 'move forward' together after star's trade demands
Kevin Durant is staying in Brooklyn, according to a statement from Nets general manager Sean Marks. "[Coach] Steve Nash and I, together with [governors] Joe Tsai and Clara Wu Tsai, met with Kevin Durant and Rich Kleiman in Los Angeles yesterday," Marks said in a statement. "We have agreed to move forward with our partnership. We are focusing on basketball, with one collective goal in mind: build a lasting franchise to bring a championship to Brooklyn."
5 most likely players to be traded after Kevin Durant makes up with Nets
With Kevin Durant now remaining with the Brooklyn Nets, here are the five most likely players to be traded. On the very first day of NBA free agency, Kevin Durant shocked the world by requesting a trade from the Brooklyn Nets. Even with all of the reported list of preferred destinations for Durant and discussions between the Nets and various teams, nothing transpired. After over a month, there is finally some clarity.
Shams Charania On What Happened Between Kevin Durant And The Brooklyn Nets: "The Nets Had A Crazy Asking Price For KD And That Was Just Not Met."
Kevin Durant is once again the talk of the town in NBA circles on Tuesday after the Brooklyn Nets confirmed that he will stay with the team. His request to leave has had a serious impact on the league; his fellow players have tried calling him out on it. However, the matter finally seems settled, and the NBA world is now reacting to it.
GM Sean Marks: Nets, Kevin Durant Meet, Agree To Stay Together
After everything, Kevin Durant is returning to the Nets, and that comes straight from general manager Sean Marks. Per the Brooklyn GM, Marks, coach Steve Nash, Nets owner Joe Tsai and Durant and representative Rich Kleiman all met in Los Angeles, hashing out the following arrangement: Durant will remain with the Nets.
The Brooklyn Nets Just Made A Huge Announcement
On Thursday, the Brooklyn Nets announced their 2022-23 Classic Edition uniform.
Brooklyn Nets: 3 bold predictions for 2022-23 NBA season after Kevin Durant ditches trade request
The Brooklyn Nets have had quite an eventful offseason after a first-round sweep at the hands of the Boston Celtics in the playoffs. Kyrie Irving drama soon turned into Kevin Durant drama, with KD demanding a trade right after Irving decided to exercise his player option for 2022-23 and right before free agency.
NBA Podcast: PatBev to the Lakers, KD stays in Brooklyn
Welcome to the latest edition of "Pound the Rock," an NBA podcast hosted by Joseph Casciaro and Joe Wolfond. Beverley makes the Lakers better, but ... Why this trade is so frustrating for Lakers fans, all things considered. Will Russell Westbrook still be a Laker come opening night?. Will Rob...
