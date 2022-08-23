Read full article on original website
Whitmer kidnap trial judge reveals secret juror misconduct claim
A juror accused of harboring a bias against two men convicted Tuesday of plotting to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was allowed to stay on the case because the juror did not appear to be manipulative and denied having a predetermined desire to convict the men, according to an unsealed court filing.
Lansing couple to stand trial in auto dealership embezzlement case
A Lansing couple is headed to trial on felony charges in connection with allegedly embezzling from a car dealership, the Michigan Attorney General's office announced Tuesday. Judge Cynthia Ward of 54A District Court found there was enough probable cause to send the case against Amanda Root and her husband, Justin Root, to Ingham County Circuit Court, officials said in a statement.
Oxford High shooting suspect ordered to remain in Oakland County Jail
Pontiac — Oxford High School shooting suspect Ethan Crumbley was back in court virtually Thursday and ordered to remain in the Oakland County Jail pending trial. Crumbley, 16, of Oxford is charged with 24 felony offenses, including killing four fellow students at the school and wounding six others and a teacher on Nov. 30. He is facing possible life in prison if convicted of the crimes.
Activist files appeal seeking name of woman involved with Schlissel
A man who filed a lawsuit to learn the name of woman who was in a relationship with former University of Michigan President Mark Schlissel that prompted his firing is appealing a court's denial. Charles Blackwell of Farmington Hills, an activist who files records requests statewide, sued UM in the...
Court nixes certain Michigan's auto insurance cuts, but group promises appeal
A long-awaited court order Thursday ridding Michigan's auto insurance reform of a large swath of cost containment measures was greeted as a victory by patients and health care providers and as setback by the law's defenders. The order would stop the 2019 law's mandated fee cuts on certain services, which...
Abortion, voting rights proposals should make Nov. 8 ballot, Michigan bureau says
Lansing — A proposal to enshrine abortion rights in the Michigan Constitution gathered enough valid signatures to make the November ballot, according to state Bureau of Elections reports published Thursday. The bureau also recommended Promote the Vote 2022, a voting rights initiative, be certified, making it likely three proposals...
Whitmer and Dixon at odds on when to have first debate for governor's race
The debate over Michigan's gubernatorial debate schedule began Wednesday, as the campaigns of Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Republican challenger Tudor Dixon began haggling over the timing of the events. Whitmer's campaign announced early Wednesday that it had accepted invitations for two debates that would be televised statewide — an...
Oxford High student confronts trauma as start of school looms
Oxford — Mason Bourgeau was sitting in classroom 216 at Oxford High School listening to an Algebra 2 lesson in February when his teacher walked over to the open door and shut it. Suddenly, Mason's mind was back to Nov. 30, the day a substitute teacher slammed the same...
State officials identify cause of Michigan dog illness
State agricultural officials on Wednesday announced they have identified canine parvovirus as the illness recently spreading to dogs mostly in northern Michigan and causing some deaths. Testing results centered on samples from cases sent by the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development to Michigan State University's veterinary lab in...
In the corn belt, some plants are so dry they're not producing ears
It’s been so dry in parts of Nebraska and South Dakota that corn plants are doing something truly strange: they’re not producing ears of grain. The stalks, which should be about 8 feet tall by this time of year, are withered, browning and short — some are only standing at about 5 feet. Crop scouts set out this week to analyze yields, and in some isolated patches, they actually had trouble finding enough corn ears to measure.
'Fire Whitmer' banner removed from I-696 overpass
Southfield — A homemade banner calling for the electoral ouster of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer hanging from an Interstate 696 pedestrian bridge was removed Tuesday afternoon by one of Whitmer's supporters. The Whitmer enthusiast said he thought it was a safety hazard for motorists on the busy Oakland County freeway.
Where to find hot, dipped Italian beef sandwiches in Metro Detroit
One of the summer's most talked-about streaming series is "The Bear" on Hulu, a gritty drama about a family-run Italian beef sandwich shop in Chicago. Since debuting in June, it's been a hit with both those who know what it is like to work in a fast-paced kitchen and those who can only imagine. The characters all work at the Original Beef of Chicagoland, and while there are a few cuisines featured in the show, the main one is sliced, dipped Italian beef sandwiches.
Change to MEDC plan for Hudson's site gives greater chance at full incentives
The governing body of the quasi-governmental Michigan Economic Development Corp. on Tuesday approved amendments to its agreement supporting the redevelopment of the Hudson's site in Detroit and other projects from Rocket Mortgage founder Dan Gilbert's real estate firm. The amendments don't increase the nearly $308 million maximum amount of income...
Delivery of pipe to repair water main break delayed, water authority says
A pipe needed to finish repairs on a recent water main break that affected many southeast Michigan communities will arrive later than expected, the Great Lakes Water Authority announced Tuesday. The authority said in a statement that its contractor told them the delivery of the 48-feet of 120-inch pipe ordered...
Portions of Metro Detroit could see high winds as rain moves through area
The National Weather Service has issued a special weather statement for portions of Metro Detroit, alerting the possibility of high winds and thunderstorms through 9 p.m. Wednesday. Detroit, Hamtramck, Dearborn and River Rouge are included in the statement. Meanwhile, other areas of southeast Michigan will see showers and thunderstorms. The...
'My Backyard Paradise' is weekly winner of Garden Photo Contest
Janet Tocco took the last weekly spot in the contest with this photo of her garden in Chesterfield Township. "My husband built this beautiful garden for me," she writes. "I have many different pollinator flowers for bees, bugs and butterflies. Everything is welcome! No pesticides or fertilizer is used." As...
