NBC Connecticut
Crews Working to Remove Garbage from Silas Deane Highway in Wethersfield After Fire
A garbage truck caught fire in the area of 580 Silas Deane Highway in Wethersfield around 5:30 a.m. Thursday and police warn that could cause traffic delays. Police said officers and firefighters responded, found fire in the cargo area of the garbage truck and the contents from the truck were released onto the Silas Deane Highway.
Water main break closes roads in West Hartford
WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Boulevard in West Hartford between Prospect Avenue and Lockwood Terrace is closed due to a water main break, officials stated. Officials said the road should be closed until midday on Wednesday. Crews are currently working to repair the break. Follow News 8 for updates on this developing story.
Eyewitness News
Overturned tractor-trailer closes exit on I-395 north in Norwich
NORWICH, CT (WFSB) – An overturned tractor-trailer is impacting traffic on I-395 north in Norwich Tuesday morning. The state Department of Transportation said the Exit 13B off-ramp is closed. According to Yantic Fire Engine Company #1, the driver got out on their own. They have minor injuries. Officials said...
New Britain Herald
Newington officials dispel rumors about coming development, roadway changes after citizens speak up at meeting
NEWINGTON – Elected officials dispelled rumors about coming development and roadway changes after concerned citizens came to them this week. Several people addressed the Newington Town Council during its regular meeting Tuesday night, with flyers implying that unwanted projects would happen if they did not act soon. “The flyers...
Bristol Press
Bristol police ID man killed in weekend crash as New Britain resident
BRISTOL – A man killed in Bristol over the weekend in a motorcycle crash has been identified as a New Britain resident. Police have identified the victim as Michael Jennings. He was 57 years old. According to an obituary, Jennings went to school in New Britain and Southington. He...
NBC Connecticut
West Haven Officials Confirm Controversial Mall Deal is Dead
After years of discussion, debate and doubt, local leaders in West Haven say The Haven project won’t happen. The $200 million luxury mall was planned for the city’s waterfront. “They’re not moving forward with the project and their intention is to demolish the rest of the buildings so...
Bristol Press
Southington woman with developmental disabilities, who had been missing since Saturday, found in Hartford
SOUTHINGTON – A Southington woman with developmental disabilities who went missing over the weekend has been found. Police on Thursday said 19-year-old Nyla Tolo was found in Hartford, where she was found by Southington officers. “Our officers, her family and Hartford police are currently with her,” Southington Lt. Keith...
Register Citizen
Car and truck went into Connecticut River in Rocky Hill by accident, fire chief says
ROCKY HILL — A car and a pickup truck that ended up in the Connecticut River over the weekend were driven into the water by accident, the town’s fire chief said Monday. No one was injured during the incident, and both vehicles have been removed from the water, Chief Michael P. Garrahy said. He said firefighters were able to contain the vehicles’ gasoline leaks by setting up booms in the river to absorb the fuel, which floated to the surface.
New Britain Herald
Southington police blotter
Abdul Denzel Harley Kaleel, 23, of 67 Verndale St., Warwick, RI, was charged Aug. 2 with second degree stalking and causing fear of physical safety, second degree harassment and violation of a protective order. Janice A. Wright, 53, of 19 Lewis St., Naugatuck, was charged Aug. 2 with second degree...
Thousands of tires on Middlefield property spark frustration
A home on Ross Road in Middlefield has become the focus of several complaints because tires keep piling up on the property.
Missing Southington woman found safe in Hartford
SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – A woman who was reported missing in Southington has been found safe in Hartford on Thursday. Southington police had issued a silver alert for 19-year-old Nyla Tolo after she was last seen on Saturday around 10 p.m. at her home off Mount Vernon Road in Southington. Southington police officers found Tolo […]
NBC Connecticut
Water Conservation Alert Issued to Manchester Residents and Businesses
The Town of Manchester Water Department has issued a water conservation alert to residents, businesses and institutions in town. Officials said the anyone who uses the potable water supply is asked to conserve water because the town's reservoirs have dropped to 77.3 percent capacity from the lack of rain and general water usage.
New Britain Herald
Newington firefighters find smoldering fire pit on unrelated call during dry summer
NEWINGTON – Newington Volunteer Firefighters caught a fire pit that wasn’t completely put out overnight Monday into Tuesday, preventing a potential big problem in what has been a dry summer thus far. Firefighters said they responded to a fire alarm on Eddy Lane Monday evening and found that...
18-year-old dies in Route 8 motorcycle crash: state police
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — An 18-year-old from Naugatuck was killed in a motorcycle crash on Route 8 in Waterbury Tuesday afternoon, according to Connecticut state police. Just after 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, a lone motorcycle was traveling on Route 8 North near Exit 30. For unknown reasons, police said the motorcycle veered to the left, […]
wiltonbulletin.com
8 new Connecticut restaurants to try in September
Check out these new eateries across Connecticut, from a new “feel good” pizzeria in West Hartford to a Stratford food truck rolling out fresh seafood. The Bridgeport-based business is crafting luxury bomboloni doughnuts, starting with an airy brioche dough. Owner Chinnie Lala's unique confections are then customized with dozens of cream, jam and curd fillings: salted caramel ganache, Nutella, chocolate mousse, dulce de leche, fruity pie filling, cheesecake and chantilly cream in exotic tropical flavors.
Register Citizen
Man in ‘stable but critical’ condition after Waterbury crash, police say
WATERBURY — Police say a man is in stable but critical condition after a rollover crash Wednesday afternoon. Waterbury police responded to 3600 East Main St. at 2:21 p.m. for a report of a motor vehicle accident. Officers found a white 2016 Hyundai SUV that had rolled over in a wooded area off the roadway, according to police.
New Britain Herald
Plainville police blotter
Jeffrey Roberts, 37, of 60 Franklin Ave., was charged Aug. 6 with having unlicensed dogs, having dogs with no rabies vaccine and tethering/confining dog. Michael Phillips, 25, of 6 Crown St., was charged Aug. 18 with disorderly conduct. Christine Anthony, 36, of 1511 Farmington Ave., Farmington, was charged Aug. 18...
New Britain Herald
New Britain police blotter
Jason Mathew Alfano, 45, 241 Arch St., New Britain, carrying a dangerous weapon. Jason Jay Alberto, 24, 132 Gold St. Apt. 3C, New Britain, ill opn mv w/o minimum insurance, following too close w/ accident. Malvin Joe Laborde, 24, 176 Allen St. Apt. C6, New Britain, ill opn mv under...
Police locate suspect who fled Hartford Superior Court
Editor’s note: Due to incorrect information from the Connecticut State Police, a previous version of this story had the incorrect name of the suspect. HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Police found the suspect who fled Hartford Superior Court in East Hartford Thursday night. State police said judicial marshals notified them around 12:05 p.m. that 24-year-old Marico […]
Register Citizen
Cops: Report of suspicious car in East Haven leads to two arrests
EAST HAVEN — Police say two men were arrested early Thursday morning after a resident reported a suspicious vehicle in the neighborhood and the occupants trying to open the doors of cars parked on the street. East Haven police said investigating officer Jayqwan Wilkins saw a black 2011 Honda...
