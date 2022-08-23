OG take early Group B lead at ESL One Malaysia

OG grabbed an early lead in Group B on the opening day of the $400,000 ESL One Malaysia 2022 event Tuesday in Genting Highlands.

Two groups of six Dota 2 teams are competing in a single round robin, with all matches best-of-two. The top two teams in each group advance to the upper bracket of this weekend’s playoffs, while the third- and fourth-place teams go to the lower bracket. The remaining teams are eliminated.

OG defeated Fnatic and Team Liquid on Tuesday to seize sole possession of first place in Group B.

Three teams in Group A — Entity, Team Aster and Team Secret — won both of their matches to share the early lead.

The double-elimination playoffs begin Friday. All matches are best-of-three except for Sunday’s best-of-five grand final. The top prize is $175,000, with the runner-up taking home $85,000.

Group A standings (W-T-L plus map record):

T1. Entity, 2-0-0, 4-0

T1. Team Aster, 2-0-0, 4-0

T1. Team Secret, 2-0-0, 4-0

T4. Alliance, 0-0-2, 0-4

T4. Talon Esports, 0-0-2, 0-4

T4. Thunder Awaken, 0-0-2, 0-4

Group B standings:

1. OG, 2-0-0, 4-0

2. Fnatic 1-0-1, 2-2

T3. Nigma Galaxy, 0-2-0, 2-2

T3. TSM, 0-2-0, 2-2

T5. BOOM Esports, 0-1-1, 1-3

T5. Team Liquid, 0-1-1, 1-3

–Field Level Media

More must-reads: