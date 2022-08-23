ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

OG take early Group B lead at ESL One Malaysia

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rAwnO_0hS34QvF00

OG grabbed an early lead in Group B on the opening day of the $400,000 ESL One Malaysia 2022 event Tuesday in Genting Highlands.

Two groups of six Dota 2 teams are competing in a single round robin, with all matches best-of-two. The top two teams in each group advance to the upper bracket of this weekend’s playoffs, while the third- and fourth-place teams go to the lower bracket. The remaining teams are eliminated.

OG defeated Fnatic and Team Liquid on Tuesday to seize sole possession of first place in Group B.

Three teams in Group A — Entity, Team Aster and Team Secret — won both of their matches to share the early lead.

The double-elimination playoffs begin Friday. All matches are best-of-three except for Sunday’s best-of-five grand final. The top prize is $175,000, with the runner-up taking home $85,000.

Group A standings (W-T-L plus map record):
T1. Entity, 2-0-0, 4-0
T1. Team Aster, 2-0-0, 4-0
T1. Team Secret, 2-0-0, 4-0
T4. Alliance, 0-0-2, 0-4
T4. Talon Esports, 0-0-2, 0-4
T4. Thunder Awaken, 0-0-2, 0-4

Group B standings:
1. OG, 2-0-0, 4-0
2. Fnatic 1-0-1, 2-2
T3. Nigma Galaxy, 0-2-0, 2-2
T3. TSM, 0-2-0, 2-2
T5. BOOM Esports, 0-1-1, 1-3
T5. Team Liquid, 0-1-1, 1-3

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
dotesports.com

EDG demolish LNG, make it to final 3 in 2022 LPL Summer Split playoffs

Defending League of Legends world champions EDward Gaming faced off against LNG Esports, who had a somewhat miraculous run so far in the playoffs (at least until they got crushed 3-0 by JD Gaming). Both teams were fighting to keep their 2022 LPL Summer Split playoff journey alive, but it was EDG who came out on top with a 3-1 victory today.
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

72K+
Followers
55K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy