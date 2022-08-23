ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Mother dies on plane in front of her children as she flew home to UK after 15 years overseas

A British mother “died in her sleep” while flying back to the UK with her husband and children, a friend said.Mother of two and midwife Helen Rhodes was returning home with her family following a 15-year “adventure” living in Hong Kong.A few hours into the long-haul flight, Ms Rhodes became unresponsive and could not be resuscitated."This all unfolded in front of her children,” her friend Jayne Jeje said on a GoFundMe page set up to support the family.For the remaining eight hours, Ms Rhodes’ “lay in a breathless sleep in her seat”.“Although this was extremely traumatizing to the family, they...
The Independent

‘Humiliated’: Emirates passenger forced to choose between taking medical ventilator or luggage on flight

Emirates airline has apologised to a disabled passenger after she had to abandon her luggage so she could carry life-saving oxygen equipment on a flight to Pakistan. Amna Raheel, who has muscular dystrophy, was left feeling “humiliated” when she was told she would have to pay extra to take her oxygen concentrator on board a flight from Dubai to Karachi on 9 August. Muscular dystrophy causes muscles to weaken over time gradually. Ms Raheel also has a lung condition called chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The oxygen is necessary for when she gets out of breath, especially at altitude, and she...
The Independent

Elephant rips handler in half after heat ‘drives it crazy’

An elephant tore its handler in half at a rubber plantation in Thailand – and police say the heat made it “go crazy”.Officers think the elephant was angry at its owner for making it transport rubberwood in the hot weather at a plantation in southern Thailand’s Phang Nga province.The handler – known as a mahout – was killed by a 20-year-old male elephant named Pom Pam. Supachai Wongfaed, 32, was stabbed repeatedly by the animal’s tusks and then ripped in half, officers said.Livestock officers were called to the scene and shot the elephant with a sedative dart from 500 metres...
Daily Mail

American vs Delta vs United: From 'bizarre food' to 'well-designed' seats, travel experts test the business class cabins of the three biggest U.S airlines on flights from Heathrow to New York

They're America's three biggest airlines and all offer services between London and New York, the biggest money-spinning airline corridor in the world. But how are American Airlines, Delta and United ensuring they reel in the big business-class bucks for this route?. Travel experts from The Points Guy UK (TPG UK)...
