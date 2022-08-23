Read full article on original website
Related
Passengers spent 2 hours flying at low altitude because the plane took off with too much fuel, reports say
A Vueling flight flew at low altitude for two hours over a fuel issue, The Independent reported. Twitter users said the plane was carrying too much fuel and had to burn it off. It returned to London's Gatwick Airport after circling for two hours, according to flight data. Passengers had...
A Delta Air Lines flight had to make a U-turn over the Atlantic and return to New York because of a fuel problem
One passenger said in a YouTube video the captain walked down the aisle to look out the window at the wings before saying the plane would turn around.
Plane had to make a 650-mile diversion to pick up a crew member for another flight, adding more than 2 hours to the journey
Tui flight from Norwich, England to Corfu, Greece went via Belfast to pick up an extra crew member, adding hours and hundreds of miles to the journey.
Qatar Airways passenger was forced to spend five days of her vacation without her wheelchair after it got lost
Jamila Main had to spend five days of her vacation without her wheelchair after Qatar lost it. After a friend who works at the airport found the chair, Qatar said they were still looking for it. The passenger said she lost her independence and felt "abandoned" and "terrified". A Qatar...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
I went inside the secret room where pilots sleep on long-haul flights. I think it's the best seat on the entire plane.
Insider's reporter saw the secret room on top of the plane where Air New Zealand pilots sleep on long-haul Boeing 777-300ER flights.
Mother dies on plane in front of her children as she flew home to UK after 15 years overseas
A British mother “died in her sleep” while flying back to the UK with her husband and children, a friend said.Mother of two and midwife Helen Rhodes was returning home with her family following a 15-year “adventure” living in Hong Kong.A few hours into the long-haul flight, Ms Rhodes became unresponsive and could not be resuscitated."This all unfolded in front of her children,” her friend Jayne Jeje said on a GoFundMe page set up to support the family.For the remaining eight hours, Ms Rhodes’ “lay in a breathless sleep in her seat”.“Although this was extremely traumatizing to the family, they...
Delta Air Lines pilot pleads with passengers to complain after their flight is canceled twice
Dustin Olson was trying to fly from New Orleans to La Guardia when his flight was canceled twice before being asked to board for a third time.
I flew on United's aging Boeing 767-300ER from Boston to London in economy and the updated cabin made the plane feel like new
United Airlines has held onto its Boeing 767 aircraft and is retrofitting them with an upgraded cabin. The fleet is primarily used on international routes, though it is also flies some domestic routes, like to Hawaii. I flew on United's 767-300ER in economy and loved the cabin, which made the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Delta gave a passenger $4,800 in air miles after forgetting to put his wheelchair on a flight from New York to Ireland, then breaking it on the way home
Delta forgot to put Tim Kelly's wheelchair onto a flight to Dublin, then broke it on the way back. The airline has now given him 400,000 air miles in compensation, the same amount his tickets cost. Delta previously offered him 117,500 air miles and $4,000 in vouchers and said his...
‘Humiliated’: Emirates passenger forced to choose between taking medical ventilator or luggage on flight
Emirates airline has apologised to a disabled passenger after she had to abandon her luggage so she could carry life-saving oxygen equipment on a flight to Pakistan. Amna Raheel, who has muscular dystrophy, was left feeling “humiliated” when she was told she would have to pay extra to take her oxygen concentrator on board a flight from Dubai to Karachi on 9 August. Muscular dystrophy causes muscles to weaken over time gradually. Ms Raheel also has a lung condition called chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The oxygen is necessary for when she gets out of breath, especially at altitude, and she...
Elephant rips handler in half after heat ‘drives it crazy’
An elephant tore its handler in half at a rubber plantation in Thailand – and police say the heat made it “go crazy”.Officers think the elephant was angry at its owner for making it transport rubberwood in the hot weather at a plantation in southern Thailand’s Phang Nga province.The handler – known as a mahout – was killed by a 20-year-old male elephant named Pom Pam. Supachai Wongfaed, 32, was stabbed repeatedly by the animal’s tusks and then ripped in half, officers said.Livestock officers were called to the scene and shot the elephant with a sedative dart from 500 metres...
International Business Times
Passenger Tries To Open Airplane Doors Mid-Air, Forces Flight To Make Emergency Landing
A flight traveling from Poland to Canada was forced to make an emergency landing in Iceland due to the commotion caused by a disruptive passenger. The man from Canada attempted to open the aircraft's door and was tackled by fellow passengers when he became violent. The incident took place aboard...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
A drone that flew for over two months in a US Army test crashed in Arizona after nearly breaking a record for the longest flight
The Zephyr drone flew for 64 days before it "experienced an issue which ended the flight campaign," Airbus said in a statement to Insider.
Man left stunned after passenger takes his suitcase by mistake after flight – only to return it completely destroyed
A MAN was left stunned after a passenger took his suitcase by mistake - only to return it completely destroyed. The man said he was travelling with Delta when he had to put his carry on luggage in the overhead lockers far from his seat. He said it was around...
An airline gave a passenger $2,740 after it forgot his wheelchair on his transatlantic flights to and from New York
Michael Strunk Kristiansen flew from Copenhagen to New York and back in July, and Icelandair lost his wheelchair in both directions.
Caroline Kennedy meets children of Solomon Islanders who saved JFK’s life
A visit to Solomon Islands by senior US diplomats included a touching personal moment, as Caroline Kennedy, the new US ambassador to Australia, met with the children of two men who saved the life of her father, John F Kennedy, during the second world war. Caroline Kennedy was in Honiara...
Unruly passenger forces flight from London to Los Angeles to divert to Salt Lake City, airline says
A disruptive passenger aboard a Virgin Atlantic flight from London's Heathrow airport to Los Angeles on Tuesday caused the aircraft to be diverted to Salt Lake City, according to an airline statement.
An Ethiopian Airlines flight missed its descent into a major airport because the pilots fell asleep, report says
Ethiopian Airlines said the crew "have been removed from operation" and "appropriate corrective action will be taken" after an investigation.
Ryanair flight to Majorca forced to land in France after ‘burning smell’ as fire engine rushes to runway
A RYANAIR flight to Majorca was forced to land in France today due to a "burning smell". Firefighters raced to the runway at Toulouse-Blagnac Airport after the jet made an emergency landing on route from Newcastle. Holidaymakers destined for Palma were expected to touch down on the sunny Spanish island...
American vs Delta vs United: From 'bizarre food' to 'well-designed' seats, travel experts test the business class cabins of the three biggest U.S airlines on flights from Heathrow to New York
They're America's three biggest airlines and all offer services between London and New York, the biggest money-spinning airline corridor in the world. But how are American Airlines, Delta and United ensuring they reel in the big business-class bucks for this route?. Travel experts from The Points Guy UK (TPG UK)...
PBS NewsHour
Arlington, VA
26K+
Followers
15K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
For more than 40 years, millions of Americans and citizens of the world have turned to the PBS NewsHour for the solid, reliable reporting that has made it one of the most trusted news programs on television.https://www.pbs.org/newshour/
Comments / 0