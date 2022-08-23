Read full article on original website
White House trolls Marjorie Taylor Greene for student loan criticism: ‘She had $183k in PPP loans repaid’
The White House called out congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene on Thursday, after the Georgia Republican criticised the Biden administration’s student loan debt plan as unfair despite getting more than $183,000 in federal loan forgiveness herself.Ms Greene has been a vocal critic of the president’s plan to forgive up to $10,000 in federal student loan debt, dismissing it as an unfair policy and a partisan ploy because Democrats “need votes in November.”“For our government just to say, well OK, your debt is completely forgiven, obviously they have an agenda for that,” she said in a recent appearance on Newsmax. “They...
Another White House Exit: Joe Biden’s Bodyman Quits, Leaving President Reeling From Loss Of ‘Loyal Adviser’
After spending more than two years assisting President Joe Biden, it's been announced that personal aide Stephen Goepfert — often referred to as the POTUS' "bodyman" — will be leaving his position at the end of the week for a new gig at at the Transportation Department.Goepfert and the 79-year-old have become tight since the latter first kicked off his 2020 presidential campaign."From the campaign to the White House, Stephen Goepfert has been by my side. In moments big, small, and extraordinary, he’s been a trusted and loyal confidant who everyone counts on and who always delivers," Biden shared in...
Here's who could benefit if Biden cancels $10,000 in student loan debt per borrower
Relief could be coming for those with student debt who earn less than $125,000 a year if President Joe Biden takes new action. But only about 19% of households that have total incomes below that threshold have student loan debt, per one estimate.
The Biden White House is putting Marjorie Taylor Greene, Matt Gaetz and other Republicanson blast for slamming student loan relief, as they had federal loans forgiven.
"It's completely unfair," Greene said earlier Wednesday. What happened: The White House hit conservative firebrand Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and some other House Republicans by name as they criticized President Joe Biden's decision to forgive student loan debt for millions of people on Wednesday. Others highlighted by the White...
Social Security payments: First half of $1,682 direct payment to be sent in just 10 days
Recipients of Supplemental Security Income are set to receive their first of two September payments in just over one week.
Former Trump Allies Are Now Backing Liz Cheney As She Eyes 2024 Run, Including Billionaire Charles Koch
Rep. Liz Cheney is quickly rising as former President Donald Trump’s biggest critic within the Republican Party. According to a new CNBC report, the representative is amassing support from several of Trump’s former allies — including billionaire Charles Koch — as she considers a presidential run for 2024.
Are Student Loans Being Forgiven After 10 Years?
President Joe Biden announced the much-anticipated administration's plan for loan forgiveness on Aug. 24 and one of the provisions is that it will forgive loan balances after 10 years of payments --...
The average student loan debt across the US: Here are the top 10 states where borrowers will benefit most from Biden’s loan forgiveness
President Joe Biden announced today that his administration will forgive up to $20,000 in student loan debt for federal borrowers. That debt relief will go a lot further in some states than in others. Total federal student loan debt in the U.S. stands at around $1.6 trillion, according to the...
NAACP slams Biden over reported student loan debt cancellation plan
The NAACP slammed reports that the Biden administration is planning to cancel $10,000 in student loan debt, calling the plan inadequate to address the $1.75 trillion in student debt held by Americans. "If the rumors are true, we've got a problem. And tragically, we’ve experienced this so many times before,"...
President Joe Biden unveils 3-part plan to forgive $10,000 in student loan debt for millions
President Joe Biden announced his long awaited plan to tackle student loan debt on Wednesday, cancelling $10,000 of debt for millions of people, and up to $20,000 of debt for those who received Pell Grants.
McConnell: Biden student loan forgiveness a ‘wildly unfair redistribution’ of wealth
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) criticized President Biden’s decision to cancel $10,000 of student loan debt for borrowers making less than $125,000 annually, calling it a “wildly unfair redistribution” of wealth in favor of higher-earning Americans. McConnell said in a statement on Twitter on Wednesday that...
White House shines light on Republicans who are criticizing student debt cancellation after getting their PPP loans forgiven
The White House hit back at Republicans in an uncharacteristic manner Thursday by using its Twitter account to go after GOP lawmakers who are bashing President Joe Biden's move to cancel some student debt after they personally benefited from having Paycheck Protection Program loans forgiven during the Covid pandemic. In...
Mitch McConnell asked to comment on Trump’s attacks on his wife
Mitch McConnell declined to share his thoughts on former President Donald Trump’s attack on his wife Elaine Chao, who served as Mr Trump’s secretary of transportation. Mr Trump went after Mr McConnell after the Senate GOP leader said that the Republicans are more likely to flip the House than the Senate because “candidate quality” is more important in statewide races, suggesting that many of the GOP nominees endorsed by Mr Trump aren’t up to scratch. “Why do Republicans Senators allow a broken down hack politician, Mitch McConnell, to openly disparage hard working Republican candidates for the United States...
Biden just canceled $10,000 in student debt for federal borrowers making under $125,000 a year
After two years of mounting pressure, Biden announced news of broad student-loan forgiveness. It's not as expansive as many were hoping for.
Biden's plan to cancel up to $20,000 in student loan debt for millions explained
President Biden is canceling up to $20,000 in student loan debt for millions of eligible Americans. Here's what you need to know.
Daily Beast
Biden Might Have Just Canceled All of Your Student Debt
President Joe Biden has finally revealed his plan to forgive as much as $20,000 in student loan debt for most of the 47 million Americans with federal student loans, canceling more than $300 billion in debt used to finance higher education. “I made a commitment that we provide student debt...
Biden’s student loan deal not a quick fix for all
President Biden’s plan to have the government absorb billions in student loans is a win for some but not for all the 43 million or so Americans saddled with debt. "Many student loan borrowers will welcome this forgiveness, but for most, it won’t wipe out all their student debt," said Stephen Dash, founder and CEO of Credible, which is majority owned by Fox Corporation.
Big U.S. banks like Goldman Sachs and Bank of America are pretty ‘meh’ on Biden’s student loan forgiveness
When President Joe Biden announced on Wednesday plans to waive up to $20,000 in federal student debt for millions of borrowers, he ignited a discussion among lawmakers and economists about its impact on the economy. While prominent Democrats immediately praised the decision, Republicans argued it will contribute to already record...
Student loan debt in America, in four charts
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden’s plan to cancel $10,000 in federal student loans for borrowers making up to $125,000 a year will follow through on one of his key campaign commitments and will provide relief to tens of millions of borrowers. Biden, who is also expected to extend...
President Biden Is Wiping Away $10,000 For Student Loan Borrowers—Extends Moratorium to December
The President addresses student loan debt in new decision to forgive $10,000 for borrowers who make less than $125,000 per year. While on the presidential campaign trail, much of the POTUS’s platform centered on growing the economy from the bottom up and middle out. Looks like President Biden is making good on his promise based on his latest announcement on student loan relief.
