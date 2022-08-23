Do you enjoy bowling? Would you like to try bowling? Do you want a fun activity with your colleagues?. The SU and ESF Faculty and Staff Bowling League is seeking new members. This is a fun handicap, non-sanctioned league accepting bowlers of all genders who are currently employed at the College or University. Skill level does not matter; the beginner to high average bowler will be accepted. Beginners will be encouraged and coached by the more experienced and skilled bowlers. At present, the league bowls at Village Lanes, 201 E. Manlius St. in East Syracuse, from 4:55 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesdays, September through April. Practice bowling is 10 minutes before the league starts. Weekly fees are about $15 each week.

EAST SYRACUSE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO