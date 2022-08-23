Read full article on original website
Falk College Hosts Conference to Address Pressing Challenges Facing Young People
Social workers, teachers, staff and administrators from schools and school districts across Central New York filled the halls of Falk College this past spring for the inaugural Resilience and Equity Conference created by Finger Lakes Community Schools and sponsored by Falk College and Peaceful Schools. Together, conference participants addressed some of the most pressing challenges facing young people, the communities in which they live and the schools in which they learn.
New Graduate Students Invited to Welcome Event, Picnic and Involvement Fair on Saturday, Aug. 27
A first-of-its-kind welcome event, information session, picnic and involvement fair for new graduate students will be held Saturday, Aug. 27. The welcome event and information session will be held at 2 p.m. in Goldstein Auditorium, Schine Student Center. The event will feature welcome remarks from Vice Chancellor, Provost and Chief Academic Officer Gretchen Ritter and Graduate School Dean Peter Vanable. Glenn Wright, director of Graduate School programs, will serve as host for the information session.
Learn! at Syracuse University Libraries Fall 2022 Workshops
Syracuse University Libraries is providing several online and in-person workshops throughout the Fall 2022 semester. Learn! workshops are free and open to students, faculty and researchers across campus. Pre-registration is required. Upcoming workshops include:. Sept. 9, 1-2 p.m., online: “Faculty and T.A. Teaching Support.” Register. Sept. 13, 5-5:30...
SGM Justin Hood G’22 and 14 Other Fellows Graduate From IDDE Program at Fort Bliss
Mike Haynie, vice chancellor for strategic initiatives and innovation and executive director of the D’Aniello Institute for Veterans and Military Families, and retired U.S. Army Colonel Ron Novack, executive director of the Office of Veteran and Military Affairs, attended the annual graduation ceremony of 15 students in Fort Bliss, Texas.
Joan Breier Brodsky ’67, G’68 Conservation Lab to Be Dedicated Thursday
On Thursday, Aug. 25, Syracuse University Libraries will celebrate the dedication of the Joan Breier Brodsky ’67, G’69 Conservation Lab on the sixth floor of Bird Library within the Special Collections Research Center (SCRC). The conservation lab cares for the Libraries’ special collections materials, including exhibition and loan preparation, environmental monitoring, outreach and education, full conservation treatments and disaster response coordination. It is staffed by a full-time conservator and augmented by student assistants and occasional interns from recognized conservation programs.
Society for New Music Announces 51st Season
The world premiere of a chamber piece by Syracuse University Professor Natalie Draper is among the highlights of the Society for New Music (SNM)’s 2022-23 season. The premiere is one of six programs that SNM is presenting this academic year throughout Central New York, encompassing a range of sounds, styles and compositional scenes.
SU and ESF Faculty and Staff Bowling League: Bowlers Wanted
Do you enjoy bowling? Would you like to try bowling? Do you want a fun activity with your colleagues?. The SU and ESF Faculty and Staff Bowling League is seeking new members. This is a fun handicap, non-sanctioned league accepting bowlers of all genders who are currently employed at the College or University. Skill level does not matter; the beginner to high average bowler will be accepted. Beginners will be encouraged and coached by the more experienced and skilled bowlers. At present, the league bowls at Village Lanes, 201 E. Manlius St. in East Syracuse, from 4:55 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesdays, September through April. Practice bowling is 10 minutes before the league starts. Weekly fees are about $15 each week.
Syracuse University to Assume Management of Marshall Square Mall Parking Lot
The Syracuse University Parking and Transportation Services Office has assumed management of the Marshall Square Mall parking lot, located on East Adams Street. The lot, previously owned by the city of Syracuse, will become the University’s first mobile pay parking area. Until Aug. 29, the lot will be free...
