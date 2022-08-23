ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Louisiana woman shot four times at friend’s home recalls ordeal; says they are no longer friends

By Rodricka Taylor
MyArkLaMiss
MyArkLaMiss
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1292og_0hS31xkT00

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Zalaya Fryer, 18, was shot four times last week at the Himbola Apartments in Lafayette.

Today, Fryer says she’s thankful to be alive. “I really didn’t think I was going to make it, to be honest.”

Fryer said she was at her friend’s apartment when two people began arguing. “She told him to leave. I was supposed to do her hair that day and he came back and started shooting,” Fryer said.

The suspect fired seven to ten shots; she was struck four times with three bullets going into her thigh and one into her wrist. Until this day she says she doesn’t understand how she was the only one who got hit. “I really didn’t want to die, that’s all I kept thinking about because that’s the first time that happened to me so I didn’t know what to expect,” stated Fryer.

She credits the Himbola apartment security guard who helped save her life. “He just was crying and showed the most support and he was saying I know it’s going to hurt but you gotta do it. Just started wrapping me up and just did what he had to do.”

Moving forward, Fryer said her mindset has changed. She said she and the suspect’s girlfriend are no longer friends. “Either stay by yourself or keep a small crowd. That’s the only thing I want to do is continue working, have one friend and take care of my kids and move on.”

Lafayette Police are still actively investigating the shooting.

Police Spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said investigators have narrowed down a suspect.

Comments / 3

Related
brproud.com

BRPD investigating after man shot on N 19th St.

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is responding to a shooting on Thursday morning. The shooting call came in around 9:50 a.m. and officers are responding to the 700 block of N 19th St. BRPD says that one man was shot and his injuries appear...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Suspect attempts to hide identity using large brown box, LPSO says

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office says a burglary suspect was caught on camera using a unique disguise — a large brown box. Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said the theft took place on Thursday, Aug. 18 at a dental business on Crossing Way. He said the suspect hidden under the box came into the building through an unlocked back door before tossing her disguise.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lafayette, LA
Crime & Safety
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
State
Louisiana State
City
Lafayette, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Identifying Person of Interest In Connection with Attempted Rape Case

Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Identifying Person of Interest In Connection with Attempted Rape Case. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – The Baton Rouge Police Department reported on August 24, 2022, that detectives are attempting to identify the individual in the images in connection with an attempted rape case. Investigators...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Arrested for Attempted Murder and Other Charges After Pounding on a Door with a Gun and Firing at Officers

Louisiana Man Arrested for Attempted Murder and Other Charges After Pounding on a Door with a Gun and Firing at Officers. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – On August 22, 2022, the Baton Rouge Police Department reported that detectives arrested William Garner, 57 of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, on three counts of Attempt First Degree Murder, Possession of a Firearm, or Carrying Concealed Weapon by a Person Convicted of Certain Felonies and Illegal use of Weapons or Dangerous Instrumentalities.
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#The Himbola Apartments
brproud.com

Victim identified in Wednesday morning drive-by shooting

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a drive-by shooting in the 2800 block of Madison Avenue on Wednesday morning. Police confirm that 24-year-old Kavonta Veals died on the scene from an apparent gunshot wound. A second victim, a 22-year-old female, was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Police: LSU student was shot after he tried to disarm mugger outside dorm; officers ID suspected attacker

BATON ROUGE - An LSU student who was shot during an attempted robbery outside a dorm building reportedly got into a struggle with his attacker before the gun went off. A newly filed arrest warrant identified the suspected shooter as 19-year-old Clarence Hypolite, who met the victim during LSU's "Welcome Week," an orientation period for its newest class of freshman students.
BATON ROUGE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
MyArkLaMiss

LSU Police investigate reported kidnapping on campus

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Authorities are asking the public for information related to a kidnapping that occurred on LSU campus early Wednesday (August 24) morning. According to LSU Police, the victim was abducted around Aster Street near Cypress Hall. Authorities say the case is being viewed as a second-degree kidnapping. At this time, details […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

LSU to enhance security measures following on campus abduction

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – LSU is taking steps to ensure its community is safe after a reported kidnapping occurred on campus near Aster Street early Wednesday (August 24) morning. According to the institution’s Office of Communications and University Relations, LSU will soon enhance its security camera system, upgrade lighting across campus, and station police […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Suspect wanted for armed robbery at Circle K

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — Detectives with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect who robbed a gas station on O’Neal Lane on Aug. 15. According to officials, the unknown suspect lingered around the gas station until all of the customers left and then approached the counter demanding the clerk to ‘give him all the money.”
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Neighbors arrested after dispute in Louisiana

LABADIEVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – Kitica Patterson Starks, 48, of Napoleonville and Renee A. Thompson, 44, of Thibodaux were arrested on Tuesday, August 23, after a recent investigation by the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office. Prior to their arrests, “deputies responded to a disturbance between two neighbors at a residence...
NAPOLEONVILLE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

MyArkLaMiss

57K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

MyArkLaMiss.com brings you the top news stories from the Monroe, LA – El Dorado, AR area.

 https://www.myarklamiss.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy