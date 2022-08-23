Read full article on original website
wabi.tv
Maine shrimp fishery faces potential permanent closure
PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - Regulators are considering a permanent closure of the northern shrimp fishery off the coast of Maine and New Hampshire. The Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission’s Northern Shrimp Section met in Portland last week to discuss several issues related to the northern shrimp. There has not...
penbaypilot.com
Maine collecting unwanted pesticides free of charge this October
Each October, the Maine Board of Pesticides Control conducts a program to collect and properly dispose of banned and unusable pesticides from homeowners and farms. This year, collection days will be held one day each in Presque Isle, Bangor, Augusta, and Portland. The Obsolete Pesticide Collection Program protects Maine's natural...
wabi.tv
Maine sees record numbers of endangered piping plovers
PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - A record number of piping plovers are nesting in Maine and raising chicks. Laura Zitske, a wildlife ecologist for Maine Audubon, says there were 140 nesting pairs in Maine this summer and that those pairs raised 252 chicks to the point where they could fly. She said both those numbers are records for Maine.
The Most Underrated Town In Maine May Surprise You
Maine is a state loaded with amazing towns and cities. All of them are unique and they are all loved by the people who live their. But, is there a Maine town that deserves more love than it actually gets?. According to Love Exploring, the Maine town of Stonington is...
wgan.com
Drought conditions continue along coastal Maine
Despite recent rainfall, much of coastal Maine is still experiencing severe drought conditions. The U.S. Drought Monitor released an update Thursday. It shows a severe drought along the coast from Kittery to southern Waldo County. Many inland areas are experiencing abnormally dry to moderate drought conditions. Meanwhile, there is no...
30 Under the Radar Restaurants in Maine That You Should Try Right Now
One of my favorite things to do on a random weekend is take a trip in-state to a new establishment to eat. My wife and I will drive hours based on a review, article, tip, social media post- you get the point. Its fun. Its quite adventurous. And, it always...
wabi.tv
The Piscataquis Valley Fair’s 135th season
DOVER-FOXCROFT, Maine (WABI) - The Piscataquis Valley Fair starts Thursday and goes through Sunday. Rides, games and lots of tractor pulling opened the 135th season of the fair. The fair brings an economic boost to area businesses. The fair schedule differs each day. For a full schedule, visit piscataquisvalleyfair.com.
Maine game wardens respond to incident in Topsham
TOPSHAM, Maine — Maine game wardens are on the scene of a reported incident in Sagadahoc County on Thursday evening, authorities say. Wardens were called to the Androscoggin River in Topsham, according to a Sagadahoc County Dispatcher. NEWS CENTER Maine has a crew headed to the scene. This story...
observer-me.com
Where in Maine hunters shot the most bears last year
Bear season begins in earnest on Monday, Aug. 29, and it is likely to be another productive year for hunters. That prediction is based on the reported decreased abundance or quality of natural food sources for bears, which should be out searching for food and thus more susceptible to harvest by bait hunters. Dry conditions in much of Maine have led to smaller crops of beech nuts, acorns and berries.
lbmjournal.com
Two Maine dealers named among best places to work
BELGRADE, Maine — Hammond Lumber Company was recently recognized as one of the 2022 Best Places to Work in Maine. The statewide survey and awards program is designed to identify, recognize, and honor the best places of employment in Maine, benefiting the state’s economy, its workforce and businesses. Also on the list is Hancock Lumber, which appears for the ninth time.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Candy colored fentanyl reported in Maine, part of national trend
At least two police departments in Maine have recovered candy colored fentanyl and methamphetamine, part of a national trend of making the deadly drugs more appealing to a younger generation of users. Police in Bangor and Farmington reported the seizures to Maine’s Information and Analysis Center, an intelligence gathering service...
wabi.tv
Jackson Lab opens new employee housing units
BAR HARBOR, Maine (WABI) - Available housing is just one problem facing both employers and employees in Maine. The Jackson Lab in Bar Harbor took a big step in helping to ease that burden on Thursday, cutting the ribbon on a new employee housing complex. They say it will create...
Nine Aroostook County Farm-Based Businesses Receive $250K – $500K Grants
Maine farmers and food processors, including nine in Aroostook County, will share in a $20 million federal grant aimed at expanding in-state production and processing. Governor Janet Mills said the awards through the Maine Jobs & Recovery Plan will help farmers increase the supply of Maine-grown food and meet growing demand. The investment will create and sustain jobs in one of Maine’s heritage industries while “strengthening our food system, supporting economic growth and enhancing Maine’s national reputation for food excellence,” the governor’s office said.
wabi.tv
Office of Cannabis Policy discusses industry issues at Bangor town hall
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Maine’s Office of Cannabis Policy aimed to answer questions and foster discussion during Wednesday’s Bangor stop on the statewide listening tour. Business owners, health advocates, city officials and state representatives were among those in attendance. Topics included legal discrepancies between recreational and medical marijuana,...
mainepublic.org
Life expectancy declines in Maine, but not as steeply as in other states
Maine's life expectancy declined by six months between 2019 and 2020, which was among the smallest drops in the country. Nationwide, life expectancy fell by 1.8 years between 2019 and 2020, largely due to the COVID-19 pandemic and fatal drug overdoses, according to a new report from the U.S. CDC. Maine's life expectancy now stands at 77.8 years, which is 0.8 years longer than the national average.
WMTW
Inside the home of Maine's only U.S. Vice President
PARIS, Maine — A celebration is being held on Paris Hill in South Paris this weekend to honor former Maine governor, U.S. senator and Vice President Hannibal Hamlin. Hamlin was born inside a home on Paris Hill on Aug. 27, 1809, and is the only U.S. president or vice president ever from Maine.
WGME
Staffing Struggles: Popular Maine farm may have to reduce hours
WESTBROOK (WGME) -- There are staffing struggles everywhere and one popular Maine farm says it may have to scale back if it can't get enough workers. With the start of school looming and summer vacation coming to an end, places like Smiling Hill Farm in Westbrook are used to losing some high school and college aged workers, but things are worse this year.
Can You Be Buried With Your Pet in Maine?
As you know, our Maine pets have become our family members. Owning a pet is incredible for your physicals and mental health. They give us something that humans can't and that is pure and endless innocence and love. All they live for is to love us. And when they die,...
foxbangor.com
Maine getting millions in grants
WASHINGTON D.C.- 5.8 million dollars is head to Maine. Senators Susan Collins and Angus King announced today the Economic Development and Infrastructure Grants will be going to 11 towns and organizations in Maine. The money comes from the Northern Border Regional Commission. The grants will be used to replace aging...
