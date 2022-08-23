Read full article on original website
fox2detroit.com
Ethan Crumbley, accused Oxford school shooter to remain in adult jail
PONTIAC, Mich. (FOX 2) - Ethan Crumbley will remain in adult jail following a review hearing of his status as an incarcerated juvenile. The accused mass shooter has been in jail since his arrest over the Nov. 30 incident that left four students dead. Crumbley's appearance in front of Judge...
fox2detroit.com
Suspected northern Michigan drug traffickers busted after police find meth in mail
LEELANAU COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Two northern Michigan residents are facing drug charges after police found meth in a package this summer. According to Michigan State Police, the Traverse Narcotics Team and the United States Postal Inspection Service discovered illegal substances being mailed to a home in Leelanau County in June. After a search warrant was obtained, investigators opened the box and found crystal methamphetamine.
fox2detroit.com
Georgia man wiped out $48M in student loans with disabled veterans scam, officials say
LITHONIA, Ga. - A Georgia man will spend years in prison for a fraud scheme that wiped out around $48 million in federal student loans for hundreds of borrowers that he claimed were disabled military veterans, officials say. Officials say 41-year-old De'reek Banks of Lithonia, Georgia operated a business that...
fox2detroit.com
Metro Detroit vets not worried about parvovirus outbreak in northern Michigan shelter
(FOX 2) - Michigan State veterinarians are confident they have identified the virus that was linked to several dog's deaths in northern Michigan as canine parvovirus, a contagious virus that attacks the animal's intestinal tracts. But while dozens of dogs died from the virus up north, Metro Detroit vets are...
PETS・
fox2detroit.com
Clinic helps Michigan drivers get suspended licenses back
Many drivers with suspended licenses are eligible to get them back. However, there are some steps that may need to be completed before that happens, so the state is helping.
fox2detroit.com
Army's top general talks soldier shortage, Ukraine war with Russia
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The nation's labor shortages has hit the military - and the current chief of staff of the Army was in Metro Detroit Wednesday night to talk solutions. It provided a rare opportunity for both General James McConville and area leaders in business and education to have an open conversation about the challenges of military recruiting at Warren's TACOM facility on Wednesday.
fox2detroit.com
Minnesota man opens heart and home to 'misfit' dogs
CANNON FALLS (FOX 9) - Lary Schuette packs his home with 14 dogs that all were chosen because they face some big challenges. Many are in wheelchairs with only two legs that work, others have no legs at all. But Schuette doesn’t see the wrongs, because he thinks all of them are just right.
fox2detroit.com
Michigan apples: Here's when your favorite varieties will be ready
If you're looking to enjoy a Mitten grown apple, here's when you can expect your favorite varieties to be ready this season, according to the Michigan Apple Committee. Aug. 26: Ginger Gold – Sweet-tasting, with a hint of tartness. Stores well. Sept. 5: Gala – A soft bite over...
