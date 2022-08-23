ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cherry Hill, NJ

Joseph Fydrych
2d ago

didn't joe biden do the same over the years? women complained about him, but nothing was ever done about it!

CBS New York

At least 5 hurt after riding coaster at New Jersey Six Flags

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, N.J. -- Several people were hurt while riding a roller coaster at Six Flags Great Adventure in New Jersey on Thursday.It happened around 7:30 p.m. after some kind of malfunction on the "El Toro" ride.Firefighters say five people were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries, and the park says several guests reported back pain.The ride has been closed for inspection.
New Jersey 101.5

South Toms River, NJ mayor Gregory Handshy dies

South Toms River Mayor Gregory J. Handshy died Sunday at the age of 66, the third New Jersey mayor to die in office during 2022. Handshy was elected mayor in 2019. Previously he was a councilman from 2013-2015 and again from 2017-2019. A cause of death was not disclosed in his obituary.
NJ.com

Man charged with shooting at person walking on N.J. park trail, cops say

A 22-year-old man has been charged charged with shooting at a person who was walking on a Delaware & Raritan Canal State Park trail in Lawrence Wednesday morning, police said. John Kachmar, a Lawrence resident, is charged with aggravated assault, assault with a deadly weapon and related firearm possession charges. He’s accused of firing at a person on the trail near the park’s footbridge over U.S. Route 1 (Brunswick Pike), north of Bakers Basin Road.
The Staten Island Advance

Watch: Rabid fox attacks woman in upstate New York

An unsuspecting woman was the victim of an attack by a rabid fox in front of her home in Ithaca, and it was all caught on tape. Home surveillance footage, timestamped July 25, shows the frantic woman repeatedly trying to shoo the fox away as it bites and claws at her -- at one point clinging to her, despite her forceful attempts to fling it away.
NJ.com

‘World’s largest’ go-kart track set to open in N.J. this fall

A massive racetrack touted as the “world’s largest” go-kart racing course is set to open in New Jersey this fall, officials announced. Supercharged Entertainment, which runs a large go-kart arena in Wrentham, Massachusetts, plans to open the multi-level track in New Jersey this fall that they hope will become a vacation destination for travelers arriving to airports in Newark and New York, a company official told NJ Advance Media.
Beach Radio

Gary Busey says Cherry Hill, NJ groping allegations are ‘made up’

CHERRY HILL — Actor Gary Busey wanted cops to apologize to women who accused him of groping them at a convention on August 13 as he made his first comment about the charges. The complaint against Busey from when the charges were filed by Cherry Hill police on August 19 obtained by New Jersey 101.5 said the 78-year-old actor grabbed the butts of two women. In the document, police say he put his face close to another's breasts and tried to unhook her bra as they all posed for a picture at the Monster-Mania Convention.
fox29.com

Police: Philadelphia man fatally shot in Atlantic City

PHILADELPHIA - The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office is investigating the fatal shooting of a Philadelphia man in Atlantic City. According to authorities, the shooting happened on Thursday around 12:06 a.m. Officials say officers from the Atlantic City Police Department responded to a Shot Spotter Alert near the 1300 block of...
Daily Voice

Newark Man Charged In South Jersey Shooting

A 34-year-old man from Newark has been arrested and charged with attempted murder for shooting a man in Gloucester Township, authorities said. Saladin Stafford also was charged with weapons offenses, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Gloucester Township Police Chief David Harkins. On Friday, Aug. 5 at...
New Jersey 101.5

Is NJ pier shaped like Christian cross an attack on LGBT community? (Opinion)

To understand this you first have to know about Ocean Grove. It’s not its own town but rather a section of Neptune Township. But a very different section. It was founded in the 1800’s as a summertime religious retreat and governed by a Methodist group, the Ocean Grove Camp Meeting Association. The charter under which it was founded was eventually declared unconstitutional. Things changed after that.
Daily Voice

Decades-Old Deli & Pizzeria Shutters In South Jersey

A popular deli and pizzeria is closing after 40 years. Masso’s Deli & Pizzeria, at 11 Lakeview Drive North in Gibbsboro, closed its pizzeria on Sunday, Aug. 21. Its ice cream section will close on Sunday, Aug. 28. There was an outpouring of support and goodbyes on Facebook. Masso’s...
94.3 The Point

Smile because it Could Be Illegal to ‘Frown’ at a New Jersey Police Officer

If you are stressed, or downright unhappy, it is very easy to not smile. Now, if you get pulled over and given a ticket, there is no chance at all you are smiling. New Jersey, like many other states, has some very interesting laws that are still 'technically' laws as we speak. When you read through some of these, including the one we are questioning, I cannot imagine some of these laws being enforced in 2022. It’s the age of the internet. Right? I would go on and say that you should be pretty safe doing these today. (I would like to say ‘obviously’ but we are living in strange times.)
