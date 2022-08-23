Read full article on original website
adirondackalmanack.com
Rangers assist woman with dislocated hip on Ampersand Mt., respond to dehydrated, injured hikers
On Aug. 19 at 6:30 p.m., two hikers called for assistance on the Cranberry Lake 50, reporting that one of the pair was suffering from a knee injury and dehydration. Forest Ranger Benzel responded by boat and picked up the 59-year-old from North Tonawanda. Ranger Benzel brought the subjects back...
wwnytv.com
Rome NY man dies in ATV crash
TOWN OF LEWIS, New York (WWNY) - A Rome NY man is dead after an ATV accident in Lewis County. The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office reported Wednesday that Joseph Royce, 45, died Saturday after the accident on Goodhines Road in the Town of Lewis. In a press release, the...
In a very rare move, Central NY fire department announces plans to close
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Sentinel Heights Fire Department — a volunteer department that services part of the town of Onondaga — is dissolving at the end of the year. The department - founded 76 years ago - made the announcement in a Facebook post Tuesday. It’s very...
Rescue Spans 12 Hours To Save One Injured Upstate New York Hiker
It was a frightening day for one hiker and their son after it took half-a-day to save them from a hiking accident. Multiple units were called to Essex County at around 3:30pm to save an injured hiker on Mount Marcy. A total of six Forest Rangers, one Assistant Forest Ranger, and the Marcy Summit Steward were sent in to help.
informnny.com
NYSP: Man caught shooting on St. Lawrence County land
NORFOLK, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man has been arrested after allegedly shooting on restricted land. On August 23, New York State Police responded to Grantville Road in the town of Norfolk for a disturbance of a gun complaint. An investigation revealed that 27-year-old Rodney Wood of Raymondville was in...
WKTV
Rome man killed in four-wheeler crash in Lewis County
LEWIS, N.Y. – A Rome man died after crashing a four-wheeler in Lewis County over this past weekend, according to the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office. Joseph Royce, 45, was driving the four-wheeler south on Goodhines Road in the town of Lewis on Aug. 20 when the sheriff’s office says he veered off the gravel road and hit several trees before he was ejected and the ATV overturned.
uncoveringnewyork.com
How to Get to Bog River Falls on Tupper Lake in the Adirondacks
Located along the picturesque shores of Tupper Lake in the heart of the Adirondack Park, you’ll find the beautiful Bog River Falls. Bog River Falls is a small waterfall that can be found where the Bog River empties into Tupper Lake, creating one of the most dramatic roadside scenes in the Adirondacks. It is located in the southeastern corner of St. Lawrence County, just a few feet from its border with both Hamilton County and Franklin County.
wwnytv.com
No injuries in rollover crash
PAMELIA, New York (WWNY) - No one was injured in a rollover crash in the town of Pamelia Thursday morning. Police say the driver, the only person in the car, was on his way home from work on U.S. Route 11 when the crash happened. The black Volkswagen rolled into a ditch and landed on its roof.
North Country Public Radio
State police divers search North Country rivers for weapon in murder of SUNY Potsdam student Elizabeth Howell
All this week New York state police divers are in the Raquette and St. Regis rivers searching for evidence connected to the murder of SUNY Potsdam student, Elizabeth Howell. Police say boaters should avoid parts of the Raquette River near State Route 37 in Akwesasne today. Brandi Ashley is the...
northcountrynow.com
Students return to St. Lawrence County
College students, and sometimes their pets, are returning to Potsdam and Canton for the fall semester. Clarkson University senior Jack Stahura, Vermont, shops at Potsdam’s Price Chopper with his dog, Bailey, in the grocery cart. NCNow photo.
Deadly Virus Takes First Deer in Upstate NY – How Many to Follow?
The DEC confirmed that a deer found dead recently in Upstate NY died from an often-fatal virus - transmitted by small insects - that can take a deer's life in just 36 hours. The disease, Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease (EHD )has been around for a while and rears its ugly head at the end of the summer.
Turtle Jam: New York State Police Officer Escorts Large Turtle to Safety
MEXICO, NY – State Troopers in Mexico, New York protect and serve, even those with...
mynbc5.com
13-year-old dies after fatal ATV crash
MOUNT HOLLY, Vt. — A 13-year-old boy died on Wednesday evening following a fatal ATV crash. Vermont State Police said a teenage boy from Randolph was driving a 2002 Polaris Sportsman 500 ATV in Mount Holly when he lost control of the vehicle and left the roadway. The driver...
informnny.com
Ogdensburg police limiting nightime hours at local parks
OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWTI) — Ogdensburg officials have limited hours at local public parks. According to a press release issued by the Ogdensburg Police Department, beginning August 22, the Greenbelt Park will be closed from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. The Greenbelt Park includes Morrissette Park, Library Park, Crescent Park,...
informnny.com
Owners searching for horse missing from outside Clayton
CLAYTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — Local residents are searching for their missing horse. According to a notice posted by the Chaumont Volunteer Fire Department, a horse has been reported missing from Macomb Settlement Road outside Clayton, New York. The notice stated that the horse is a 20-year-old Bay, Paint, mare...
Police Investigating Drowning Deaths Of Albany Woman, Scotia Man
Authorities are investigating the drowning deaths of a young man and woman from the Capital District who were found in the southern Adirondacks. The bodies of 24-year-old Kaydee Lyons, of Albany, and 28-year-old Matthew Banks, of Scotia, were found Friday, Aug. 19, in Tenant Creek in the Hamilton County town of Hope, State police said.
wwnytv.com
In Canton, old building gets new life
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - If you’ve ever been to Bend in The River Park in Canton, you’ve probably seen a building that has stood vacant for years. That’s about to change. Atlantic Testing Laboratories has been a part of the Canton community for 50-some years as...
wwnytv.com
Three towns set to end fire protection deals with Copenhagen FD
COPENHAGEN, New York (WWNY) - Three Lewis County towns are set to not renew their deals with the Copenhagen fire department for fire protection. The move by the towns of Pinckney, Harrisburg and Denmark has prompted a special village board meeting tonight, at Copenhagen Central School. The fire department serves...
New York State Man Finds THIS Creature Outside! What Is It?
I think there are definitely stages of being an animal lover. There are, of course, people who love dogs, cats, and traditional pets. Go deeper and there are the people who love opossums, mice, and critters that make other people squirm. Then there are the Steve Irwins, who will love any animal no matter how utterly horrifying and nightmarish they are.
