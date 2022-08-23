Located along the picturesque shores of Tupper Lake in the heart of the Adirondack Park, you’ll find the beautiful Bog River Falls. Bog River Falls is a small waterfall that can be found where the Bog River empties into Tupper Lake, creating one of the most dramatic roadside scenes in the Adirondacks. It is located in the southeastern corner of St. Lawrence County, just a few feet from its border with both Hamilton County and Franklin County.

TUPPER LAKE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO