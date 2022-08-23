Read full article on original website
Residents call Detroit neighborhood a "food desert"
(CBS DETROIT) - Residents living in Detroit's Rivertown District say grocery shopping is just a few steps away from home."It's a God send," said Adam Kelly, a Rivertown resident."Really, this is absolutely what the area needed and this quite frankly is part of what made me move over to this part of town."But three miles northeast, it's a different experience. "I want a food, clean, decent grocery store to go to," said Mack Alive Community Resource Center director Artina Hardman."I want people to understand that people on Mack and Fischer Street count."Neighbors near Mack and Van Dyke avenues say they...
dbusiness.com
Fairlane Town Center in Dearborn Adding Eight Retailers in 2022
Fairlane Town Center, a three-level super-regional shopping center in Dearborn, announced eight new tenants already opened or coming this year including Toys”R”Us, The Coloring Station, Express Yourself, Prissy Paw Palace, Incredible Burger, The Ukiyo Store, Ballzy Balls, and Fix & Gifts. “We are excited to announce the addition...
clearpublicist.com
Oakland County companies battling to survive close by design
KEEGO HARBOR, Mich. – Even with a total great deal of orange barrels and highway-closed indicators in the spot, 1 Oakland County community needs everybody to know, of course, they are open for organization as Keego Harbor finds itself surrounded by roadwork. Important bridge do the job and road...
The Oakland Press
Cracks of opposition appear in Royal Oak ice rink proposal
A proposal to install an ice rink in Royal Oak’s new downtown park, Centennial Commons, is drawing opposition from some residents and city commissioners. City commissioners discussed the proposal at their meeting this week with an update on the costs and effects of DTE Energy installing infrastructure to power an ice rink with transformers and a distribution panel.
The Oakland Press
Royal Oak puts brakes on allowing fleet of e-scooter rentals – for now
A majority of Royal Oak city commissioners vetoed a move for the city to sign an agreement with Bird Rides, Inc. to rent its electric scooters in the city this year. “I’m feeling a little confused on how having scooters is a good model for us,” said City Commissioner Melanie Macey.
The Oakland Press
Free backpacks to be distributed in Pontia
The Pontiac school district will be distributing 5,000 backpacks stuffed with school supplies at a drive-thru Back to School Rally on Thursday, Aug. 25 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Students and their families can drive through the school parking lots and receive backpacks. Families who are unable to participate...
The Oakland Press
Dragon on the Lake returns to Lake Orion
The Orion Art Center’s annual Dragon on the Lake festival returns Aug. 25-28, bringing together dozens of organizations, hundreds of volunteers and thousands of participants for fun in downtown Lake Orion. The festival — which is inspired by a century-old urban legend of a ferocious dragon spotted on Lake...
Eater
How to Spend 24 Hours Dining and Drinking in Detroit’s Eastern Market
There’s something enchanting about experiencing the rich, vibrant sights and smells of freshly-picked produce, floral arrangements, homemade bread, artisans selling colorful clothing, incense, and soaps, and more at Eastern Market on a sunny summer Saturday. For more than a century, farmers, grocers, butchers, and trinket sellers have been working the blocks around Riopelle and Rivard from the earliest dawn light, when the clatter of vegetable and fruit cases being unloaded is punctuated by the barks of the vendors setting up their booths.
These are the 15 best employers in Michigan, Forbes survey says
The results of a new survey by Forbes shows Michigan-based organizations have an edge in the state when it comes to employee satisfaction, from education to automotive to utilities. This is Forbes’ fourth survey of the best employers, evaluating 1,382 companies throughout the United States and ranking them in each...
candgnews.com
Vets Returning Home opens thrift store in Roseville
ROSEVILLE — Attention, shoppers: There is a new store in town. On Aug. 9, a ribbon-cutting ceremony was held to mark the grand opening of the new Vets Returning Home Thrift Store at 29523 Gratiot Ave. The new store will help support the veterans who utilize services at the Vets Returning Home shelter located at 17955 11 Mile Road in Roseville.
The Oakland Press
Northville man appointed to Detroit convention board
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has announced the appointment of Claude Molinari, of Northville, to the Detroit Regional Convention Facility Authority Board of Directors, Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. Molinari is the president and CEO of the Detroit Metro Convention and Visitors Bureau. He has a Bachelor of Science in Public Administration from...
The Oakland Press
Metro Detroit entertainment Aug. 26 and beyond
• The Sweetest Love Affair starring Ne-Yo and Trey Songz: Oct. 14, Fox Theatre, Detroit, $74+. • Lil Nas X: Sept. 6-7, previously to be held at The Fillmore, moved to Fox Theatre, Detroit, $49.95+, additional tickets on sale. • Boney James: Dec. 8, Sound Board at MotorCity Casino, Detroit,...
Detroit News
Where to find hot, dipped Italian beef sandwiches in Metro Detroit
One of the summer's most talked-about streaming series is "The Bear" on Hulu, a gritty drama about a family-run Italian beef sandwich shop in Chicago. Since debuting in June, it's been a hit with both those who know what it is like to work in a fast-paced kitchen and those who can only imagine. The characters all work at the Original Beef of Chicagoland, and while there are a few cuisines featured in the show, the main one is sliced, dipped Italian beef sandwiches.
The Oakland Press
4 free exhibits debut at BBAC
The Birmingham Bloomfield Art Center will debut four new free exhibitions on Friday, Aug. 26, including “I Had a Prayin’ Grandmother,” by Sabrina Nelson; “Expanding Our Views” by the Birmingham Society of Women Painters; “Marrow,” by Deborah Eyde; and an exhibit by students of Andrea Tama.
The Oakland Press
United Way for Southeastern Michigan launches 2022-23 community volunteer and giving campaign
United Way for Southeastern Michigan will officially launch its 2022-23 community volunteer and giving campaign at an event beginning at 7 a.m., Friday, Aug. 26, at Beacon Park in Detroit, according to a press release. Speakers for the event include: Oakland County Executive Dave Coulter; Bishop Edgar Vann, pastor of...
Michigan Man Starting His Own Car Company Inside An Abandoned Car Factory
Sometimes we find ourselves frustrated with the change we want to see in our own neighborhoods not happening. You know what needs to be done, but you feel powerless to do any good. Detroit was once a booming city when it came to factories, specifically auto manufacturers. But over the...
hourdetroit.com
5 Detroit Eats That Aren’t a Coney Dog or Pizza
We’ve been drowning in chili in Detroit, but you wouldn’t know it. We never call for help. We happily worship the Coney dog in this town, washing it down with a square piece of pizza like it’s some sacred ritual that has existed since time immemorial. But there are other essential Detroit foods that define this city and don’t get the love they deserve.
The Oakland Press
Lanternflies in Oakland County: What you need to know and why you’re asked to kill them
Even as you read this, spotted lanternflies are attacking trees and grape crops in Oakland County, according to county and state officials. The first spotted lanternflies in Michigan were confirmed by the U.S. Department of Agriculture earlier this month and living in a wooded area in Pontiac and owned by Oakland County.
This Is Michigan's Signature Cheap Food
Cheapism put together a list of the most popular cheap food in each state.
michiganchronicle.com
Radio Veteran Frankie Darcell Plans ‘Celebration’ with Detroit
She can be heard in over 20 markets in cities across the country. Nationally syndicated iHeart Media show host Frankie Darcell is a sterling example to the radio broadcast industry and to the millions of listeners who have grown to make Darcell appointment radio over the years. The Black community has been served by Darcell’s ability to keep people informed and entertained.
