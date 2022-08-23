ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

KSLA

Keep Bossier Beautiful hosting Dinner Under the Stars

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Enjoy gumbo and other great food while helping keep Bossier City’s community clean at the same time. At Keep Bossier Beautiful’s (KBB) event, Dinner Under the Stars: A Taste of the East Bank, attendees will be able to enjoy a complete outdoor dining experience from various restaurants in the East Bank. KBB’s purpose for the event is to help raise money which helps clean up Bossier Parish by decreasing litter, increasing recycling, and beautifying the community. The event is happening Sunday, Sept. 18 from 6:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. Tickets are $45 each, no need to be fancy, dress is summer casual.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
K945

Dancing Haughton, LA Cop is Highlight of School's Carpool Line (VIDEO)

Officer Cody Lilly of the Haughton Police Department helps out with traffic in the school-zones in Haughton a few times a month, and has become somewhat of a celebrity. Officer Lilly can be seen out at different schools in the area helping out with the bus and car traffic, and goes above and beyond to relieve some of the stress from the morning commute.
HAUGHTON, LA
K945

This is the Most Expensive Home for Sale in Shreveport and It's Epic

This house has so many unique touches, it's like a real-life Pinterest board! Seriously, you won't believe it until you see it!. This home, located at 433 Railsback Road in Shreveport, is the most expensive home on the market in the Shreveport-Bossier City, LA area right now at $3,850,000. This house is huge, sporting 10,445 square feet of living space, bringing it to $369 per square foot!
SHREVEPORT, LA
K945

Popular 90's Country Superstar to Play at Red River Revel

Since 1976 Shreveport's Red River Revel Arts Festival has ushered in fall here in the Arklatex and this year's festival will be fantastic!. Featuring scores of artists and their work, great food, children's activities, and loads of great concerts, the Revel is one of those festivals you dare not miss.
SHREVEPORT, LA
K945

Aldi Expanding in Louisiana – Is Shreveport on the List?

A new grocery store is beginning to make inroads in Louisiana. Aldi is opening more stores across the nation and some of them will be in Louisiana. The low priced grocery chain already has stores in Lafayette, Laplace, Slidell and New Iberia. But more expansion is on the way. Is...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Plain Dealing residents say water is 'unusable'

343 firefighters, 70 police officers, and nine EMS workers died when the Twin Towers fell. The grant comes from President Joe Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. Texarkana businessman, Tederal Jefferson, has put his name in the hat to become the next mayor of Texarkana. Community finds art, food & music...
PLAIN DEALING, LA
K945

Webster Parish Student Activities Change Rules Following Gun Scare

Things are changing at Minden high School football games because of a gun scare last week. In fact, all stadiums in Webster Parish will have strict rules about what you can bring in. At tonight's (8/26/22) Football game, you can not bring in food or drink, no umbrellas, no laser pointers, no oversized bags and of course no weapons including pocket knives or pocket tools. Bags have to be clear unless they are smaller than 4.5-by-6.5 inches.
WEBSTER PARISH, LA
bizmagsb.com

Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport pens letter regarding the City of Shreveport Health Plan

To the City of Shreveport employees, retirees, and constituents:. Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport is comprised of two partners with a deep and rich history of serving Shreveport and our state. Our Shreveport roots date back to 1876 when the hospital was first established to provide care to anyone in need. Through the decades, the hospital evolved into an academic medical center that trains the majority of physicians providing care in our community.
SHREVEPORT, LA
L'Observateur

This Is the City With the Most Gun Stores in Louisiana

There are over 393 million guns in circulation in the U.S., according to estimates from the Small Arms Survey, far outnumbering the national population of 327 million. In the United States – the only country in the world home to more civilian-owned guns than people – guns are big business.
LOUISIANA STATE
KTAL

Shreveport business owner catches equipment theft on camera

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A robbery was captured on surveillance footage Thursday morning, and now a Shreveport business owner is sharing the footage in hopes that someone can identify the man in the video. The owner of Quality Outdoor Power Equipment on Mansfield Road says the robbery happened between...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Woman stabbed inside Shreveport apartment for special needs living

SHREVEPORT, La. - A woman was stabbed in the neck inside a residence on the 2700 Block of Stanberry Drive. Shreveport Police say the incident took place during the mid-morning on Saturday, Aug. 27. The victim is a 36-year-old female, who was transported to a local hospital with possibly life...
SHREVEPORT, LA
K945

K945

Shreveport, LA
K945 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shreveport, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

