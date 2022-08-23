The Kevin Durant-Brooklyn Nets situation had been the primary NBA talking point over the past month or so. It realistically held up other moves from happening since teams were waiting to see where KD ended up. With Durant rescinding his trade request and deciding to remain in Brooklyn on Tuesday, other moves will begin to occur on a more frequent basis. The Phoenix Suns are already looking to add pieces to their roster following the Durant news. According to Arizona sports radio host John Gambadoro, the Suns will focus on adding a “post-up power forward” with their available cap-payer exception.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO