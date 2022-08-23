Read full article on original website
Brooklyn Nets Announce Decision On Kevin Durant's Future
On Tuesday, the Brooklyn Nets released a statement from General Manager Sean Marks about their decision to move forward with Kevin Durant. The 12-time NBA All-Star signed with Brooklyn in the summer of 2019 after previously playing for the Golden State Warriors and Oklahoma City Thunder.
Stephen A. Smith and Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga go at it
Television personality Stephen A. Smith came hard for Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga, and Kuminga didn’t flinch in his hilarious response. NBA players know how to tune out the noise, and some of them are particularly adept at responding to criticism. Even though 19-year-old Jonathan Kuminga just finished his rookie season with the Golden State Warriors, he’s already a seasoned pro at shading critical media personalities.
Suns’ next focus after Kevin Durant returns to Nets
The Kevin Durant-Brooklyn Nets situation had been the primary NBA talking point over the past month or so. It realistically held up other moves from happening since teams were waiting to see where KD ended up. With Durant rescinding his trade request and deciding to remain in Brooklyn on Tuesday, other moves will begin to occur on a more frequent basis. The Phoenix Suns are already looking to add pieces to their roster following the Durant news. According to Arizona sports radio host John Gambadoro, the Suns will focus on adding a “post-up power forward” with their available cap-payer exception.
Stephen A. Smith: 'Nobody is beating the Warriors. The Golden State Warriors are going to repeat as NBA champions'
Coming off their six-game NBA Finals victory over the Boston Celtics at the end of the spring, the Warriors have added Donte DiVincenzo and JaMychal Green via free agency this offseason (and re-signed Kevon Looney), but lost the likes of key contributors off the bench in Gary Payton II and Otto Porter Jr.
NBA Reacts To The Los Angeles Lakers Squad For The 2022-23 Season: "We Gonna Sit Here And Act Like This Is A Good Team?"
The 2022-23 NBA season is very important for the Los Angeles Lakers. After winning the NBA championship in 2020, the iconic franchise fell off big time. They have had back-to-back unsuccessful seasons. In one season, they were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs, and in their most recent...
What KD staying with Nets means for Warriors now, in future
Drama between Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets is over. We think. For now, at least. On Tuesday morning, the Nets released a statement on behalf of general manager Sean Marks that Marks, coach Steve Nash, owners Joe Tsai and Clara Wu Tsai met with Durant and business partner Rich Kleiman met in Los Angeles on Monday and "have agreed to move forward with our partnership."
Kevin Durant rescinds trade request, will return to Brooklyn Nets in ’22-’23
The issues between NBA superstar Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets are officially over and the team will get what
Kevin Durant, Nets have their own Draymond Green, says Rick Pitino
Former NBA head coach Rick Pitino sees the Brooklyn Nets as championship contenders with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving re-committing, and he likes the fact that they have a Draymond Green on their roster. Pitino, who coached the New York Knicks and Boston Celtics before and has now taken over...
Derek Fisher Believes Stephen Curry Belongs In Conversation With Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan & Shaquille O’Neal
The Los Angeles Lakers face a familiar foe to open the 2022-23 season — Stephen Curry and the reigning champion Golden State Warriors. Golden State beat the Lakers in three of four matchups last season, including on Opening Night. The lone win for L.A. came when LeBron James put on a show with 56 points.
How Ime Udoka handled Jaylen Brown-Kevin Durant rumors
The Kevin Durant trade rumors could have been a distraction for the Boston Celtics, but Ime Udoka made sure his team ignored the outside noise. Udoka spoke Wednesday about the Durant-to-Boston speculation, which began in late July with a rumored trade proposal that involved Jaylen Brown heading to Brooklyn. The Celtics head coach did his part to keep all of his players in the loop.
Kevin Durant Rescinding Trade is Good For Warriors
Kevin Durant won't be going to the Warriors, or another competitor.
With Durant staying put, what’s the biggest trade in NBA history?
Few players could shift the balance of power in the NBA simply by changing zip codes and uniforms. One of those players is Kevin Durant, who rescinded his trade request on Tuesday. A deal that would have sent Durant from the Brooklyn Nets to another team could have been considered...
Kevin Durant Requested Sean Marks, Steve Nash Be Fired To Increase Trade Odds
Durant gave the ultimatum in a meeting with Nets owner Joe Tsai, and no one seemed to know why. Well, according to Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer, Durant was merely trying to increase his odds of getting traded. Apparently, he figured if he was calling for the heads of his bosses, the Nets would be forced to lower their asking price — clearing an easier path for Durant to be moved elsewhere.
Warriors Owner Reacts to Possibility of Buying Angels
Golden State Warriors owner Joe Lacob was asked about buying the Angels from Arte Moreno
Kevin Durant Addresses Retirement Rumors
The off-season saga involving Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets continues to generate headlines, with one deemed as comical by Durant himself. Earlier this month, NBA insider Marc Stein reported that one NBA executive believes that Durant would rather retire than to play for the Nets again, a rumor KD himself debunked hours later. Taking to his Twitter account, Durant referenced the report in a post, urging his followers to believe him over “unnamed sources” while reassuring them that retirement will not be in the cards for him anytime soon.More from VIBE.comLeBron James Becomes Highest Earning Player In NBA HistoryDraymond...
Could Warriors owner Joe Lacob finally get his baseball team?
Lacob has been lusting after a baseball team for years.
Where Warriors, Kings fit in Western Conference tiers
Slowly but surely, the NBA offseason is winding down. Kevin Durant will remain with the Brooklyn Nets. Donovan Mitchell just might stay with the Utah Jazz. Patrick Beverley is ... a Laker?. With the summer drama behind us (for now), it's time to list the different tiers in the Western...
