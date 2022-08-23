ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Stephen A. Smith and Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga go at it

Television personality Stephen A. Smith came hard for Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga, and Kuminga didn’t flinch in his hilarious response. NBA players know how to tune out the noise, and some of them are particularly adept at responding to criticism. Even though 19-year-old Jonathan Kuminga just finished his rookie season with the Golden State Warriors, he’s already a seasoned pro at shading critical media personalities.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

Suns’ next focus after Kevin Durant returns to Nets

The Kevin Durant-Brooklyn Nets situation had been the primary NBA talking point over the past month or so. It realistically held up other moves from happening since teams were waiting to see where KD ended up. With Durant rescinding his trade request and deciding to remain in Brooklyn on Tuesday, other moves will begin to occur on a more frequent basis. The Phoenix Suns are already looking to add pieces to their roster following the Durant news. According to Arizona sports radio host John Gambadoro, the Suns will focus on adding a “post-up power forward” with their available cap-payer exception.
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brooklyn, NY
Sports
County
Brooklyn, NY
City
San Francisco, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Basketball
Local
California Basketball
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
San Francisco, CA
Basketball
NBC Sports

What KD staying with Nets means for Warriors now, in future

Drama between Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets is over. We think. For now, at least. On Tuesday morning, the Nets released a statement on behalf of general manager Sean Marks that Marks, coach Steve Nash, owners Joe Tsai and Clara Wu Tsai met with Durant and business partner Rich Kleiman met in Los Angeles on Monday and "have agreed to move forward with our partnership."
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Simmons
Person
Jaylen Brown
Person
Kyrie Irving
Person
Steve Nash
Person
Rich Kleiman
Person
Kevin Durant
NBC Sports

How Ime Udoka handled Jaylen Brown-Kevin Durant rumors

The Kevin Durant trade rumors could have been a distraction for the Boston Celtics, but Ime Udoka made sure his team ignored the outside noise. Udoka spoke Wednesday about the Durant-to-Boston speculation, which began in late July with a rumored trade proposal that involved Jaylen Brown heading to Brooklyn. The Celtics head coach did his part to keep all of his players in the loop.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Warriors#Gm#Nets#Marks
Yardbarker

Kevin Durant Requested Sean Marks, Steve Nash Be Fired To Increase Trade Odds

Durant gave the ultimatum in a meeting with Nets owner Joe Tsai, and no one seemed to know why. Well, according to Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer, Durant was merely trying to increase his odds of getting traded. Apparently, he figured if he was calling for the heads of his bosses, the Nets would be forced to lower their asking price — clearing an easier path for Durant to be moved elsewhere.
BROOKLYN, NY
Vibe

Kevin Durant Addresses Retirement Rumors

The off-season saga involving Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets continues to generate headlines, with one deemed as comical by Durant himself. Earlier this month, NBA insider Marc Stein reported that one NBA executive believes that Durant would rather retire than to play for the Nets again, a rumor KD himself debunked hours later. Taking to his Twitter account, Durant referenced the report in a post, urging his followers to believe him over “unnamed sources” while reassuring them that retirement will not be in the cards for him anytime soon.More from VIBE.comLeBron James Becomes Highest Earning Player In NBA HistoryDraymond...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

Where Warriors, Kings fit in Western Conference tiers

Slowly but surely, the NBA offseason is winding down. Kevin Durant will remain with the Brooklyn Nets. Donovan Mitchell just might stay with the Utah Jazz. Patrick Beverley is ... a Laker?. With the summer drama behind us (for now), it's time to list the different tiers in the Western...
NBA
SFGate

SFGate

San Francisco, CA
22K+
Followers
4K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Provocative, energetic, unapologetic, SFGATE is in constant conversation with the world’s most eclectic city. SFGATE features breaking news, staff blogs, reader forums, photo galleries, video, up-to-the-minute sports scoreboards, shopping and more.

 http://SFGate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy